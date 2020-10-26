Clear

5 things to know for October 26: Coronavirus, election, stimulus, France, UK

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she will continue to negotiate rather than listen to calls from some moderate Democrats to set aside differences and take a stimulus deal now.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Call it a song of ice and fire: Colorado's East Troublesome Fire may finally be tamped down by an impending winter storm.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

In case you had any doubt that the coronavirus is back with a vengeance, the US just hit its highest seven-day case average since the pandemic began. More than 225,000 Americans have died from the virus. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows outright said yesterday, "We are not going to control the pandemic." Instead, he said the administration would focus on vaccines and treatments. Dr. Anthony Fauci said we may not get findings on the safety of potential vaccines until December, and widespread availability probably won't come until next year. Meanwhile, at least five of Vice President Mike Pence's aides have tested positive for Covid-19, including his chief of staff Marc Short.

2. Election 2020

There are eight days left until the US presidential election, and already more people have voted this year than did during all pre-election voting in 2016. That's about 58.7 million ballots cast so far. (Early voting deadlines and other important voting dates are coming up several states. Check them here.) But be warned: With so many mail-in ballots, the race may take days to call because some states don't count those ballots until after the election. Democratic candidate Joe Biden said during a "60 Minutes" interview that, despite his own polling lead in several key states, he thinks President Trump could win because delegitimizing the race's outcome is "how he plays."

3. Stimulus 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she hopes the House, the Senate and the White House can iron out some disagreements on a new stimulus bill and get things rolling this week. That's despite the fact she and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows spent yesterday accusing each other of moving the goalposts on stimulus talks. Meadows said Republicans aren't going to opine or vote on a bill before they've read it. President Trump is stuck between a rock and a hard place here: Negotiating a deal before the election would help millions of struggling Americans at a critical political juncture, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has privately told the White House a pre-election stimulus decision wouldn't garner support from Senate Republicans.

4. France 

France has condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and recalled its ambassador to Ankara after Erdogan made comments about French President Emmanuel Macron. Erdogan suggested Macron needed "some sort of mental treatment" over his attitude towards Muslims in France, and said the French President doesn't believe in freedom of religion. Macron has vowed to crack down on radical Islamism after the slaying this month of Samuel Paty. The history teacher was beheaded after giving a lesson on the controversial caricatures of Islam's Prophet Mohammed from satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. A spokesperson from Macron's office said France would not tolerate the "excess and rudeness" of Erdogan's comments.

5. UK hijacking

British armed forces have regained control of an oil tanker in the English Channel after reports of a suspected hijacking yesterday. British police initially characterized the incident as involving stowaways. Then, it appeared the stowaways threatened the crew and may have taken control of the vessel. According to marine traffic data, the tanker departed Lagos, Nigeria, on October 6. Instead of docking on the south coast of England over the weekend, it made several zig-zag moves near the Isle of Wight before British forces forcibly boarded the vessel. Seven suspects have been detained, and the crew of the ship, the Nave Andromeda, are reported to be safe and well.

HAPPENING LATER

Today is the day for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Senate Republicans are poised today to confirm President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a major victory for the President and his party just days before the election. Barrett, 48, is likely to serve on the court for decades and will give conservatives a 6-3 majority, a shift that could impact issues from the Affordable Care Act to disputes over the 2020 election.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pope Francis appoints America's first Black cardinal, Wilton Gregory

Gregory is also the US' first -- and only -- Black archbishop.

This NASA astronaut just voted from space

It's a very secure process, and they even made a little voting booth!

How a pair of raccoons (probably) broke into a bank

Carefully, we would assume. 

Want something delivered by Christmas this year? Order it ASAP

Since we're relying so much on online ordering, last-minute shopping may get you on the naughty list.

An aggressive turkey named Gerald that terrorized an Oakland neighborhood is safely relocated

Gerald probably found out what Thanksgiving is, and he is not pleased.

TODAY'S NUMBER

460

That's how many people Delta Air Lines has banned so far for not following its in-flight mask policy.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Nobody says anything when other demographics pick up weapons, decide to arm themselves and confront the government over anything from wearing a mask to being cooped up in the house, but when certain demographics arm themselves, all of a sudden people tend to act as if the Constitution doesn't matter."

John Fitzgerald Johnson, the founder of the Not F**king Around Coalition. The NFAC is a group of armed Black men and women whose goal, they say, is to protect, self-police and educate Black communities on firearms and their constitutional rights.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Discover the ancient practice of tin embroidery 

Yes, that's TIN, cut into thin strips and delicately woven by hand. People are amazing. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 133802

Reported Deaths: 2402
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin34033991
Ramsey14073360
Dakota9823138
Anoka8661150
Washington593272
Stearns582543
Scott338234
Olmsted325230
St. Louis296569
Wright248314
Clay229743
Nobles226816
Blue Earth20437
Carver17897
Sherburne168522
Kandiyohi16705
Rice163310
Mower151717
Winona125019
Crow Wing101022
Chisago10022
Lyon9656
Benton9409
Waseca9289
Beltrami8917
Otter Tail8627
Todd8055
Steele7593
Nicollet73017
Itasca72717
Morrison7269
Douglas6963
Freeborn6694
Polk6434
Le Sueur6235
Martin61317
McLeod5974
Goodhue58511
Watonwan5784
Becker5614
Pine5430
Isanti5415
Chippewa4353
Carlton4341
Mille Lacs40615
Dodge3940
Hubbard3902
Wabasha3780
Cass3705
Pipestone35017
Rock3284
Meeker3263
Brown3213
Unassigned29053
Yellow Medicine2836
Cottonwood2800
Murray2783
Redwood27511
Roseau2640
Fillmore2600
Renville25211
Sibley2523
Faribault2310
Wadena2313
Jackson2101
Kanabec20910
Houston2041
Swift2011
Pennington1911
Lincoln1820
Stevens1821
Aitkin1792
Koochiching1694
Pope1560
Big Stone1380
Wilkin1344
Lac qui Parle1333
Marshall1211
Lake1190
Norman1150
Mahnomen1132
Clearwater1110
Grant984
Red Lake782
Traverse560
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson400
Cook160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115574

Reported Deaths: 1621
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18874288
Woodbury718394
Johnson584430
Black Hawk557498
Linn5513129
Dubuque518657
Scott454138
Story398918
Dallas344344
Pottawattamie323544
Sioux242516
Buena Vista225512
Marshall201436
Webster183015
Plymouth165727
Wapello152562
Clinton148326
Muscatine144258
Des Moines138610
Cerro Gordo136225
Crawford135514
Warren12477
Carroll114512
Jasper109634
Henry10545
Marion100710
Lee95410
Tama94437
Delaware77812
Dickinson7347
Wright7191
Boone7179
Mahaska68724
Bremer6719
Harrison65311
Washington65311
Jackson6283
Benton5812
Lyon5497
Clay5284
Louisa52115
Winnebago48719
Hardin4757
Winneshiek4749
Hamilton4684
Kossuth4660
Cedar4605
Poweshiek45611
Buchanan4514
Jones4444
Floyd43311
Emmet42917
Clayton4193
Iowa4059
Cherokee4022
Page3990
Mills3971
Sac3974
Guthrie39115
Cass3883
Franklin38018
Butler3782
Fayette3744
Shelby3721
Allamakee3638
Madison3603
Chickasaw3561
Clarke3493
Humboldt3233
Hancock3164
Palo Alto3102
Calhoun3074
Grundy3075
Osceola2791
Mitchell2750
Howard2699
Monroe25911
Monona2441
Jefferson2381
Taylor2362
Union2324
Appanoose2253
Pocahontas2232
Fremont2021
Lucas2016
Ida1922
Greene1860
Davis1764
Van Buren1742
Montgomery1737
Adair1611
Keokuk1601
Decatur1500
Worth1440
Audubon1421
Wayne1203
Ringgold882
Adams810
Unassigned260
Rochester
Few Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 7°
Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Another Round of Snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'The Landing at Silver Lake Station' to open next week

Image

Trunk or treating

Image

Fiddlehead updates business model

Image

'Grateful' Byron Bears continue to dominate on the field

Image

Republicans campaign in Rochester

Image

Dr. Deborah Birx in Rochester

Image

Saturday's football highlights and scores

Image

Saturday Weather 10 pm

Image

Dr. Birx in Rochester

Image

Governor Walz veteran listening session

Community Events