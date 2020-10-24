Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Battle hardened Illinois health official is shaken by latest Covid-19 surge

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike fought back tears while sharing statistics about the state, where the Coronavirus infection rate is "rapidly rising."

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic is exposing the battle scars of the country's most hardened public health officials.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike began to cry and paused her remarks -- her back to the podium -- during a Friday briefing in which she reported new coronavirus deaths and thousands of additional cases.

"Since yesterday, we lost an additional 31 lives -- for a total of 9,418 deaths," she said. "These are people who started with us in 2020 and won't be with us at the Thanksgiving table."

Her voice shaky, she added, "To date, we are reporting 3,874 new cases, for a total of 364,033 confirmed cases, since the start of this pandemic. Excuse me, please."

She wiped a tear with her bare hand and turned away from the podium to compose herself. A man in a mask walked over with a box of tissues. She wiped her eyes and returned to the microphone.

"I'm sorry," Ezike said, before resuming the grim tally, including 2,498 coronavirus patients in hospitals overnight -- 511 in intensive care and 197 on ventilators.

An longtime Cook County internist and pediatrician, Ezike urged state residents to "fight the fatigue" brought on by the enormity of the health crisis.

"If you're talking about Covid fatigue from having to keep wearing a mask, think about the Covid fatigue for health care workers, respiratory therapists, who are going to have to go through this whole episode again, of trying to fight for people's lives because we couldn't figure out how to control this virus by doing some of the simple measures that have been prescribed," she said.

Chicago this week announced a 10 p.m. curfew for businesses and asked residents to avoid social gatherings of more than six people in an attempt to stem the latest surge of the virus.

Opening her remarks, Ezike said: "I do want to say Happy Friday. But I understand the mental, the social and the emotional toll that this pandemic continues to have on people."

Her high position does not keep her in "some Covid free bubble exempt from all the pain and the tragedy of this pandemic," Ezike said.

"So I understand how pandemic fatigue is striking everyone," she added. "It's real. People are tired of not seeing their families. They're tired of postponing the weddings and the other life celebrations. Trying to work from home while also trying to manage kids learning ... remotely is a challenge.

"Not being able to visit your loved ones in long-term care and nursing homes, not being able to gather with groups of friends for a night out in your favorite restaurant is getting to be a lot to bear. The way we work, the way we live, the way we play has all changed and the harsh reality is that the sacrifices we've made -- and that we continue to make -- do not have a future expiration date."

Some people will refute the statistics, Ezike said. But the reality is that coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are surging again.

"And if you're tired of hearing it from me, please just ask one of your local physicians in the area," she said. "They will tell you what they are seeing in their hospitals."

On Saturday, Illinois reported 6,161 new cases, its highest single-day total since the start of the pandemic. More than 4,000 new cases have been reported during six of the last nine days. There were 118 new Covid-19 patients in hospitals -- 49 more in intensive care, an additional 25 on ventilators -- and 63 new deaths in the state.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 129863

Reported Deaths: 2367
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33310981
Ramsey13782357
Dakota9541137
Anoka8414150
Stearns566541
Washington546970
Scott329334
Olmsted318330
St. Louis285065
Wright236714
Nobles221916
Clay221443
Blue Earth20207
Carver17437
Kandiyohi16505
Sherburne163421
Rice16059
Mower150315
Winona123618
Crow Wing98021
Lyon9516
Chisago9502
Waseca9229
Benton9107
Beltrami8717
Otter Tail8187
Todd7695
Steele7413
Nicollet71417
Itasca70617
Morrison6948
Freeborn6594
Douglas6473
Le Sueur6145
Martin60616
Polk5964
McLeod5804
Watonwan5764
Goodhue55811
Becker5383
Pine5230
Isanti5195
Chippewa4243
Carlton4111
Mille Lacs38714
Dodge3860
Hubbard3692
Wabasha3590
Cass3575
Pipestone34217
Meeker3223
Brown3163
Rock3154
Yellow Medicine2755
Cottonwood2720
Murray2723
Redwood26911
Fillmore2500
Renville24311
Sibley2433
Roseau2280
Faribault2210
Wadena2153
Unassigned21153
Jackson2071
Houston1951
Kanabec19510
Swift1941
Stevens1771
Lincoln1760
Pennington1741
Aitkin1652
Koochiching1654
Pope1540
Big Stone1320
Lac qui Parle1313
Wilkin1294
Lake1150
Norman1080
Mahnomen1062
Marshall1031
Clearwater1010
Grant924
Red Lake692
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods441
Kittson380
Cook120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112754

Reported Deaths: 1615
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18617286
Woodbury704194
Johnson576330
Black Hawk544098
Linn5342129
Dubuque501657
Scott433738
Story394418
Dallas339744
Pottawattamie314844
Sioux236416
Buena Vista224112
Marshall198336
Webster180715
Plymouth161927
Wapello150562
Clinton143026
Muscatine140758
Crawford134414
Des Moines133610
Cerro Gordo131425
Warren12037
Carroll109912
Jasper107034
Henry10325
Marion96310
Lee93110
Tama92737
Delaware74212
Dickinson7217
Wright7101
Boone7039
Mahaska67024
Bremer6559
Harrison63711
Washington63411
Jackson5763
Benton5532
Lyon5337
Clay5144
Louisa51215
Winnebago46619
Hamilton4624
Hardin4606
Winneshiek4609
Kossuth4510
Poweshiek44711
Cedar4375
Buchanan4314
Jones4284
Floyd42511
Emmet42017
Clayton3933
Iowa3918
Cherokee3882
Page3860
Sac3854
Guthrie38015
Franklin37818
Cass3712
Mills3711
Shelby3621
Fayette3604
Butler3592
Madison3533
Allamakee3518
Chickasaw3411
Clarke3393
Humboldt3163
Palo Alto3082
Hancock3064
Grundy2925
Calhoun2904
Osceola2660
Howard2629
Monroe25811
Mitchell2430
Monona2361
Jefferson2311
Taylor2312
Union2234
Appanoose2203
Pocahontas2192
Lucas1986
Fremont1941
Ida1872
Greene1830
Van Buren1672
Davis1654
Montgomery1647
Keokuk1561
Adair1521
Decatur1480
Audubon1411
Worth1370
Wayne1163
Ringgold882
Adams740
Unassigned80
Rochester
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking another round of snow for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester considers new downtown library complex

Image

Rochester Public Works Proposes Speed Limit Reduction

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime part one

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Outdoor dining is on the rise and grant funding is helping

Image

Preventing self storage thefts

Image

Big plans for a new library building in Rochester

Image

Rochester Public Works proposed speed limit reduction

Image

Candidates in Iowa House District 54 talk to KIMT

Community Events