Clear

5 things to know for October 23: Debate, election, coronavirus, immigration, Poland

After a chaotic first debate, President Trump and former Vice President Biden let their mostly silent expressions speak volumes.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's going to feel like winter for more than 5 million people in parts of the Great Plains and Upper Midwest this weekend, so start digging out a matching pair of gloves.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Debate 

The second and final presidential debate was far less chaotic than the first. Maybe it was because new rules allowed muting of candidates' mics when the other was speaking, or because President Trump's advisers urged him to play it cool during one of the last major events of the election season. Asked about the pandemic, Trump argued the situation could be a lot worse and that the virus is "going away" despite surging numbers around the country. He also tried to find traction with unsubstantiated and convoluted claims about Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which have failed to manifest into the October surprise many Trump supporters hoped for. Trump also cast Joe Biden as a typical politician who hasn't solved major issues during his decades in office. For his part, Biden talked about moving away from an oil-based economy and increasing the minimum wage. He also said the Trump administration's practice of separating families at the southern border has made the US a "laughingstock" on the world stage.

2. Election 2020

Russian hackers are targeting state and local officials and stealing data in a possible attempt to meddle in the election, US national security officials claim. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the state-sponsored hackers successfully stole data on at least two attempts, though he didn't say what information they had or how they may intend to use it. Earlier this week, US officials accused Iran-backed hackers of using stolen data to send spoof emails to US voters, and there's concern Russia may do something similar. Meanwhile, a Georgia county has suffered what may be the first ransomware attack to hit election infrastructure this political season. The attack affected Hall County's voter signature database and a voting precinct map. The county says the voting process has not been impacted.

3. Coronavirus 

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to remdesivir, making it the first drug specifically approved to treat Covid-19. Trials of the antiviral drug have shown it may not have significant benefits for some coronavirus patients, but it's what we have now. Elsewhere on the medical front, a new report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reveals the pandemic is causing "unacceptable" shortages of US drug supplies. The report says shortages have limited 29 of 40 drugs critical for treating Covid-19 patients, including hydroxychloroquine and fentanyl, as well as 67 out of 156 other critical acute drugs.

4. Immigration 

International advocates are working to locate and reunite hundreds of families separated under the Trump administration's so-called "zero tolerance" immigration policy. The policy ended in 2018, but news this week that at least 545 children remain separated from their families has brought it -- and its devastating impact -- back to the forefront. Nonprofit Justice In Motion says some parents it serves have no idea where their children are. In other cases, children who are found and delivered somewhere safe often have lasting psychological damage. Some of the 545 children could be in US foster care, the group said. The White House has downplayed reports of parents who haven't been found and said the administration has done everything it can to reunite families -- a claim advocates and activists hotly dispute.

5. Poland

Poland's highest court has ruled against abortions due to fetal defects. The country already had some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe, and this decision moves it closer to a near-total ban on pregnancy terminations. Around 98% of abortions in Poland are conducted due to fetal defects. Poland's socially conservative leadership has pushed for abortion restrictions for years now, and its efforts have drawn nationwide protests. The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights condemned the decision, calling it a "sad day for women's rights."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll

Well, it's not him, it's still Barbie. But judging from the oversized pink sunnies and "Elton" jacket, she's a big fan.

Santa is skipping Macy's for the first time in 159 years

If you cannot bring your yuletide supplications directly to Santa's booted feet, we hear he's very fond of snail mail.

Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' returns to the charts, thanks to viral TikTok video

It started with a guy drinking Ocean Spray and vibing on a skateboard, and now the whole world's joined in.

Guinness is making a non-alcoholic version of its iconic stout 

For when you want a full-bodied beer without the, er, full-body effects.

Hormel is giving away bacon-scented face masks so you can smell bacon wherever you go

No droplets, no thoughts, no worries. Just bacon.  

TODAY'S NUMBER

70%

That's about how many Americans support same-sex marriage, according to the 2020 American Values Survey. That's a record high, and the results suggest opinions are changing even among religious conservatives.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There is no safe zone from this virus."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who urged Americans to take coronavirus seriously in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal titled. "I Should Have Worn a Mask." He says masks are not a "partisan or cultural symbol." Christie was in the ICU for seven days after contracting coronavirus earlier this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Pup-kin carving

Anyone doing some pumpkin carving this weekend? It certainly doesn't need to be this detailed to be delightful! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 128152

Reported Deaths: 2354
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33024980
Ramsey13609355
Dakota9467136
Anoka8324150
Stearns554641
Washington539968
Scott326534
Olmsted315930
St. Louis279765
Wright233214
Nobles219516
Clay215343
Blue Earth20037
Carver17247
Kandiyohi16395
Sherburne160621
Rice15929
Mower149915
Winona122518
Crow Wing94721
Lyon9416
Chisago9202
Waseca9199
Benton8827
Beltrami8397
Otter Tail7896
Todd7525
Steele7342
Nicollet70017
Itasca69617
Morrison6578
Freeborn6494
Douglas6323
Martin60216
Le Sueur5985
McLeod5764
Watonwan5724
Polk5574
Goodhue54211
Becker5193
Pine5190
Isanti5115
Chippewa4153
Carlton4031
Dodge3790
Mille Lacs37613
Hubbard3462
Cass3445
Wabasha3430
Pipestone33616
Meeker3183
Brown3113
Rock3113
Yellow Medicine2715
Cottonwood2650
Unassigned26553
Murray2643
Redwood26011
Fillmore2450
Sibley2423
Renville23711
Faribault2210
Roseau2160
Wadena2082
Jackson2041
Kanabec19410
Swift1931
Houston1861
Stevens1741
Lincoln1720
Pennington1711
Koochiching1644
Aitkin1592
Pope1520
Big Stone1310
Lac qui Parle1303
Wilkin1274
Lake1110
Norman1050
Mahnomen1041
Marshall971
Grant924
Clearwater880
Red Lake662
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods431
Kittson370
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 111117

Reported Deaths: 1587
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18419283
Woodbury697994
Johnson571730
Black Hawk535098
Linn5245129
Dubuque489654
Scott421037
Story391018
Dallas336944
Pottawattamie309144
Sioux234314
Buena Vista222512
Marshall195936
Webster178914
Plymouth159426
Wapello149462
Clinton140926
Muscatine139358
Crawford133712
Des Moines13059
Cerro Gordo130423
Warren11856
Carroll107212
Jasper105534
Henry10075
Marion95710
Tama91837
Lee90710
Delaware72912
Dickinson7117
Wright7071
Boone6969
Mahaska65924
Bremer6389
Washington62711
Harrison6238
Jackson5583
Benton5381
Lyon5287
Louisa50715
Clay5044
Hamilton4613
Winnebago45818
Winneshiek4559
Hardin4495
Kossuth4460
Poweshiek44111
Floyd42411
Jones4223
Cedar4205
Buchanan4194
Emmet41517
Iowa3948
Cherokee3832
Franklin37818
Sac3774
Guthrie37615
Clayton3753
Page3740
Shelby3601
Mills3551
Butler3542
Fayette3543
Cass3512
Madison3512
Allamakee3438
Chickasaw3381
Clarke3283
Humboldt3083
Hancock2984
Palo Alto2982
Grundy2895
Calhoun2854
Howard2619
Osceola2610
Monroe25111
Mitchell2380
Monona2361
Taylor2302
Union2194
Appanoose2173
Pocahontas2172
Jefferson2121
Lucas1976
Fremont1881
Ida1842
Greene1820
Van Buren1662
Davis1634
Montgomery1616
Adair1481
Keokuk1481
Decatur1430
Audubon1381
Worth1340
Wayne1133
Ringgold832
Adams700
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking another round of snow for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Drug Take Back Day

Image

American Sign Language hotline for voting

Image

Cotter sweeps Dover-Eyota 3-0 in section championship

Image

Lake Mills' Kylie Greenfield signs with UW-Platteville

Image

Authorities arrest 35 in Rochester-based drug trafficking case

Image

Olmsted County Reports Increase in COVID-19 Transmission

Image

Drive-thru food drive

Image

Major drug bust targets Rochester-based operation

Image

Get to know the candidates from Iowa's 4th Congressional District

Image

Church community garden fights hunger

Community Events