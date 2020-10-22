Clear

Obama delivers scathing rebuke of Trump before final debate

Former President Barack Obama attacked President Trump's continued business dealings with China and his recently revealed foreign bank account while campaigning in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Posted: Oct 22, 2020 2:40 AM
Updated: Oct 22, 2020 2:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Barack Obama, in a moment of catharsis that doubled as a warning against Democratic complacency, blasted President Donald Trump in a speech dripping with ridicule ahead of Thursday's crucial debate -- perhaps the President's last chance to turn around his campaign.

The former President on Wednesday released four years of pent-up frustration in a scathing Philadelphia appearance that is likely to further irk an already irritable commander-in-chief ahead of his showdown with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The debate in Nashville, Tennessee, comes at a fateful moment in the White House race as fresh polls emphasize the task Trump faces in pulling off another shock election triumph in 12 days.

In a new CNN/SSRS survey, Biden leads comfortably in Pennsylvania, potentially the decisive swing state, with a clear path to 270 electoral votes if he converts leads in Wisconsin and Michigan into wins. That leaves Trump needing the kind of late surge that took him to a stunning 2016 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. It also means his clash with Biden, already crucial given that their second debate was canceled after his Covid-19 diagnosis, could be a final opportunity to shake up the race.

But with a staggering 40 million early votes cast, the capacity of either candidate to change the dynamics of the election is becoming increasingly limited. As he geared up for the debate, Trump slammed the whole exercise as unfair, resentful about at a plan to periodically mute the candidates' mics designed to limit his belligerent interruptions and baselessly accusing moderator Kristen Welker of NBC of bias.

He is likely to have been especially infuriated by Obama's mockery and forensic dismissal of his record given his contempt for, and obsession with, the former President. Obama's appearance on the eve of a debate in which Trump's hair-trigger temper will be sorely tested was probably not a coincidence.

In another development on Wednesday, federal officials said that both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election. They said Islamic Republic operatives posed as the far-right Proud Boys -- a group which Trump refused to fully repudiate during the last debate -- to send intimidating emails to voters.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran's intent was to damage the President. Democrats and former officials in the covert officials will view his statement through a political lens, given his failure to immediately provide evidence and his past efforts to politicize intelligence to help Trump.

'They would have called me Beijing Barry'

The 44th President pounced on Trump's admission that there is "not much" he would change in one of the world's least successful attempts to quell a virus that has killed more than 221,000 Americans and devastated the economy.

"Really? Not much? Nothing you can think of that could have helped some people keep their loved ones alive?" Obama, who came on stage wearing a face mask bearing the world "Vote."

"Joe's not going to screw up testing. He's not going to call scientists idiots. He's not going to host a super spreader event at the White House. Joe will get this pandemic under control," Obama said of the man he chose to be his vice president 12 years ago.

His intervention, an extraordinarily scathing rebuke of a sitting President by a former President, was a reminder in itself how the Trump era has shredded White House protocols. More broadly, it emphasized how the politics of the last 12 years are an unresolved contest between the philosophies and deportment of the first Black President and a successor who built his brand with a racist conspiracy theory about his predecessor's birth place.

Obama particularly relished exploiting a report by The New York Times based on Trump's financial records that the President has a bank account in China -- even as he slams Biden for being soft on the communist giant.

"Listen, can you imagine, if I had had a secret Chinese bank account when I was running for reelection?" Obama said. "You think Fox News might have been a little concerned about that? They would have called me Beijing Barry."

Obama rained down attack after attack on Trump and his character. He belittled him for "tweeting at the television." He warned "this President wants full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored."

Obama said Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, had a plan to get America out of its current "mess" and warned Trump's rhetoric had emboldened the cruelty and racism of others.

He blasted the President's unfulfilled promises to come up with a replacement for Obamacare, even though his administration will argue for its eradication in the Supreme Court a week after the election.

"It's been coming in two weeks for the last 10 years. Where is it?"

And he portrayed the possibility of a Biden-Harris administration as a chance for some peace and quiet after four tumultuous years.

"With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you're not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day ... It just won't be so exhausting. You might be able to have a Thanksgiving dinner without having an argument."

Trump tries to mock Obama

In a campaign setting, Obama's speech was even more visceral than his more spiritual and lawyerly indictments of Trump delivered at the funeral of late Rep. John Lewis and at the virtual Democratic National Convention. It was a reminder of Obama's talent as an orator and skill at framing overarching political arguments that won him two White House terms.

But the former President was also a singular figure who often struggled to transfer his aura to other Democratic candidates. As he spoke it was impossible not to be reminded that it was also in Philadelphia four years ago where he gave a speech urging Americans to choose Hillary Clinton on election eve in which he also took aim at Trump's policies and temperament. The next day, Trump defied the polls and pulled off a shock win in Pennsylvania en route to a national victory that was in essence a backlash against Obama's eight years in office.

Obama obliquely referred to that moment on Wednesday, when he pleaded with Democratic voters to turn up higher numbers than in 2016.

"I don't care about the polls. There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home. And got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not in this election. Not this time," he said.

While Obama blasted his presidency, Trump traveled to North Carolina, a swing state that he needs to retain to keep his path to a second term viable, and suggested the former President's reemergence was good news.

"There was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton than Obama, right? He was all over the place," Trump said at a rally in Gastonia. "The only one who was more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack Hussein Obama."

Harris was also in North Carolina on Wednesday, and aimed some of the most pointed rhetoric of the Democratic general election campaign so far.

"People have been asking me -- journalists -- well, you know, do you think he's a racist? Yes. Yes, I do," Harris said.

"And there's a pattern here ... I don't say that lightly. One should never say that lightly. But there's a pattern here."

Trump needs a comeback

Trump's presence in yet another state that was in his column in 2016 was just the latest attempt by the President to defend territory that his campaign would have liked to consider safe by now.

The President enters the last 12 days of the campaign -- in which he is planning a blitz of swing states in rallies that ignore the threat that crowds can transmit Covid-19 -- needing one of the most impressive comebacks in modern politics.

Two new swing state polls for CNN by SSRS explain the magnitude of his task. Biden leads by 53% to 43% in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes and which he cannot afford to lose. In Florida, another Trump state in 2016, the contest is within the margin of error with Biden up 4% among likely voters. The surveys were consistent with other recent polling in the two states. Trump's campaign insists that public polling is inaccurate since it does not properly model the size of the President's support and predicts that a huge influx of new Trump voters will confound polls again and carry him to victory.

As millions of Americans cast early and absentee ballots -- an attractive option as the pandemic worsens it's already clear that Trump has lost one Republican vote -- that of his party's 2012 nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

"I did not vote for the President," Romney said Wednesday, though declined to disclose whether he had voted for Biden or someone else.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking more rain before the weekend, then snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Anthony Swenson from Dover-Eyota

Image

Wednesday's section soccer highlights and results

Image

Officials Take Questions On Rochester's Rapid Transit Plan

Image

K9 Cop to the rescue

Image

MDH Releases Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Image

Officials take questions about rapid transit plan

Image

Iowa Lt. Governor speaks to area teen leaders

Image

Share the Warmth coat drive in Rochester

Image

MDH releases initial COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

KIMT speaks to Rochester School Board candidates

Community Events