Clear

This super-beetle can survive being run over by a car -- and help with engineering problems

Scientists developing new materials are studying an unlikely source of strength: The diabolical ironclad beetle, which can withstand being run over by a car.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Scientists developing new materials are studying an unlikely source of strength: a beetle that can withstand being run over by a car.

Researchers from Purdue University and the University of California, Irvine, studied the aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle -- Phloeodes diabolicus -- to understand the secret behind its strength.

"If you take any beetle, and you want to collapse it with your finger, you can probably kill it," he told CNN.

But not the diabolical ironclad beetle. "This beetle is so tough that the energy or the force that you can do with your hand, it's not enough -- it's like a piece of rock," Pablo D. Zavattieri, a professor of civil engineering at Purdue and a study author, told CNN. "The tire of a car is not enough to collapse it."

The findings were published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Experts wanted to understand why, in the hopes of re-creating such strength in construction materials.

Using advanced microscopy, spectroscopy and in situ mechanical testing, researchers identified the architectural designs within the creature's exoskeleton.

The scientists discovered that the diabolical ironclad beetle's super-toughness lies in its armor. The insect has two armorlike "elytron" -- used in flying beetles to deploy wings -- that meet at a line, called a suture, running the length of its abdomen.

Millions of years ago, most beetles flew, Zavattieri explained. "This particular beetle, as part of the evolution process, it doesn't fly any more," he said.

Though the diabolical ironclad beetle doesn't use its elyton for flight, the elytra and connective suture instead help to distribute applied force more evenly throughout the insect's body.

Zavattieri explained that the suture acts like a jigsaw puzzle, connecting the creature's various exoskeletal blades in the abdomen, which lock to prevent themselves from pulling out.

If the suture is broken, another protective mechanism also allows for the blades to deform slowly. That prevents a sudden release of energy, which would otherwise snap the beetle's neck.

Using steel plates, the team of researchers discovered that the creature can take an applied force of 150 newtons -- some 39,000 times its body weight -- before its exoskeleton starts to fracture.

A car tire would apply force of around 100 newtons if driving over the insect on a dirt surface, scientists said.

The team hopes that in better understanding how the beetle withstands such force, they can develop tougher materials.

One of the critical problems in engineering is connecting materials of different compositions, for example, connecting aluminum and steel, in fields like aerospace, Zavattieri told CNN.

For example, when building aircraft turbines, metals are often joined to composite materials with mechanical fasteners, which can add weight, introduce stress and ultimately lead to features and corrosion in the structure.

"We have the materials. One of the engineering issues is how to connect them," Zavattieri said.

"We can use these sutures -- they are showing you the way the beetle does it -- to improve the toughness of these," he said.

"This is a good example of how nature uses this connection," he said. "Every single time we look at nature, we learn something new."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 33°
Tracking more rain before the weekend, then snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officials Take Questions On Rochester's Rapid Transit Plan

Image

K9 Cop to the rescue

Image

MDH Releases Initial COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Image

Officials take questions about rapid transit plan

Image

Iowa Lt. Governor speaks to area teen leaders

Image

Share the Warmth coat drive in Rochester

Image

MDH releases initial COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

KIMT speaks to Rochester School Board candidates

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Art program for those with disabilities

Community Events