Clear

Coronavirus vaccine volunteer in Brazil's AstraZeneca trial dies -- but authorities say trial to continue

A volunteer taking part in Brazil's trial of AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine has died, according to the Brazilian health agency. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Jo Shelley and Jacqueline Howard, CNN

A volunteer in Brazil's trial of AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine has died, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa announced on Wednesday, but organizers said there was no reason to stop the trial -- an indication that the death is not linked to the vaccine.

Anvisa said that it was notified of the death on Monday but the International Evaluation and Security Committee overseeing the trial recommended that the trial continue. It was not clear whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo shot as part of the trial, and Anvisa said no more information was being released for reasons of medical privacy.

"All significant medical incidents, whether participants are in the control group or the Covid-19 vaccine group, are independently reviewed. Following careful assessment of this case in Brazil, there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial and the independent review in addition to the Brazilian regulator have recommended that the trial should continue," Oxford University told CNN in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

So far, the D'Or Institute, which is administering the clinical trial in Rio, said 8,000 volunteers had received either the vaccine or a placebo in the trial.

"The rigorous analysis of data collected up to now did not raise any doubts about the safety of the study, and thus recommended that it continue," the Institute said in a statement.

A spokesman for vaccine maker AstraZeneca declined to comment specifically on reports that a volunteer in its trial of a coronavirus vaccine in Brazil had died, but indicated nothing had happened to justify stopping or pausing the trial.

"We cannot comment on individual cases in an ongoing trial of the Oxford vaccine as we adhere strictly to medical confidentiality and clinical trial regulations, but we can confirm that all required review processes have been followed," the spokesman told CNN.

"All significant medical events are carefully assessed by trial investigators, an independent safety monitoring committee and the regulatory authorities. These assessments have not led to any concerns about continuation of the ongoing study."

Vaccine experts note that volunteers in clinical trials can become ill or die for any number of reasons, and they may not be related to the vaccine.

"Without details it's impossible to know what has happened in this case but as the trial is continuing, I think we can assume the circumstances of the death were such that it was clearly not vaccine related," Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Britain's University of Reading, said in a statement.

"What we have to remember is that in any large trial the normal processes of morbidity (sickness) and mortality are still operating and that sometimes an event will occur in a trial participant which would have occurred anyway, trial or not."

AstraZeneca vaccine trial paused previously

A death in a trial requires investigation to confirm whether the volunteer received the vaccine or a placebo -- and whether the death was due to trial participation or unrelated reasons.

AstraZeneca's vaccine continues testing in tens of thousands of volunteers around the world, but the recent news of a death is now the third adverse announcement from the trial.

In July, AstraZeneca put its trial on a "brief pause" while a safety review took place to investigate a volunteer's illness. That volunteer's condition wasn't announced until later, when AstraZeneca wrote in an email to CNN that the patient was found to have "an undiagnosed case of multiple sclerosis" and an independent panel concluded the condition was "unrelated to the vaccine."

Then in September, AstraZeneca announced it had paused global trials of its coronavirus vaccine because of an illness in another volunteer. AstraZeneca's Phase 3 US trial started August 31, and then the trial pause was announced September 8.

In mid-September, CNN obtained an internal safety report by AstraZeneca that shed light on the condition suffered by the volunteer.

The report detailed how the volunteer, a previously health 37-year-old woman, "experienced confirmed transverse myelitis" -- an inflammation of the spinal cord -- after receiving her second dose of the vaccine and was hospitalized on September 5.

The trial has resumed in the UK but remains on pause in the US.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Tracking more rain before the weekend, then snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa Lt. Governor speaks to area teen leaders

Image

Share the Warmth coat drive in Rochester

Image

MDH releases initial COVID-19 vaccine plan

Image

KIMT speaks to Rochester School Board candidates

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Art program for those with disabilities

Image

Operating Referendum

Image

Rochester Library pauses reopening

Image

Rural Broadband upgrade

Image

Inmate Voting in the election

Community Events