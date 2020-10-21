Clear

The widow of a police officer who died of Covid-19 has a warning for undecided voters

Alice Roberts shares her thoughts on President Trump and reveals she has spoken with presidential candidate Joe Biden following the death of her husband from coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 3:20 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

It's impossible to measure how much Alice Roberts has lost to Covid-19.

Since the virus took her husband Charles "Rob" Roberts on May 11, she lost a life partner, a cook and the person who constantly made her laugh. Her children have lost a father, the person who helped them with schoolwork and rooted for them during sports games. And their community of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, lost a beloved police officer.

So when President Donald Trump recently advised Americans not to let Covid-19 dominate their lives, his words were of little comfort.

"It's much too late for that, of course," Roberts wrote in an op-ed for NJ.com. "For my family and me, it took over our lives when it took my husband, Rob."

Roberts' husband contracted Covid-19 while on duty as an officer for the Glen Ridge Police Department, she wrote. As the family awaited test results in April to see whether he was positive, Rob collapsed while at home.

After his colleagues rushed to the home and revived him, he was taken to the hospital, where he eventually recovered from the virus. But, ultimately, he couldn't recover from the brain damage he sustained during his collapse and he was removed from a ventilator, Alice Roberts wrote. He was 45.

Rob's death was the first time an officer died in the line of duty in the township's 125 year history, the Glen Ridge mayor said at the time.

"Every day, it hits me differently, as to what I've lost," Alice Roberts told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

What she wants people to know

Before the pandemic hit, Roberts wrote, she never asked for much in life.

When her husband was sick, she prayed and hoped that he would get better. And now that he's gone, Roberts hopes that his death will have had meaning and purpose.

She has a message for people who are supporting President Donald Trump in this election, as well as for those who find themselves on the fence.

"I plead with you to remember his lack of action after learning the true dangers of the virus in January," Roberts wrote. "Consider the long-term consequences that his failed pandemic response has had on first responders, doctors, nurses, workers, students, teachers and families."

Prominent leaders have called to express their condolences, Roberts said. She's heard from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called her late Tuesday.

She said the former vice president talked to her about the hardships he had faced in his own life, and told her he knew nothing he could say would bring her husband back.

"It was honestly just like talking to a friend," she told CNN.

But Roberts says she has yet to hear from Trump -- and at this point, the damage has been done.

"I don't want to hear from him," she said. "He's spoken in his actions, and as they say, actions speak louder than words.

The toll that the virus has taken on her family and so many others is insurmountable. But unlike many Americans, Roberts said she doesn't feel that the President has lost anything.

"We've lost an incredible amount, and I think we just stand to lose so much more in the next four years if he is reelected," she told CNN.

"... It's hard to tell how much more ... I hate to question that because that's a scary question: how much more can we really take?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Tracking more rain before the weekend, then snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Rochester Public Schools prepares for groundbreaking of new middle school

Image

'Share the Warmth Coat Drive' happening in Rochester

Image

Safe at Home program aims to help domestic violence victims become survivors

Image

Campaigning for Iowa House District 53

Image

Discussions of new Charles City pool

Image

Partnership helps feed Minnesotans struggling with food insecurity

Image

RPS Board Agrees to Land Swap Deal with City

Image

Hardware store ready with snow supplies

Image

Is Lourdes football back? Eagles looking like old selves

Community Events