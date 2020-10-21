Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota, Iowa both announce record-high for daily COVID deaths Full Story

Breonna Taylor would be alive if police hadn't given her time to answer the door, officer involved in raid says

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, a Louisville, Kentucky, police officer who was one of the officers involved in the March raid where Breonna Taylor was killed, told ABC News and the Courier Journal the shooting was 'not a race thing.'

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

Breonna Taylor would be alive if Louisville police had executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the botched drug raid, said in an interview that aired Wednesday.

If he had to do it again, he said, he and his fellow officers wouldn't give Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker III, so much time to answer the door. The officers have previously said they forewent the no-knock provision and knocked for 45 seconds to a minute.

"We would've either served the no-knock warrant or we would've done the normal thing we do -- which is 5 to 10 seconds -- to not give people time to formulate a plan, not give people time to get their senses so they have an idea of what they're doing because if that had happened ... Breonna Taylor would be alive," the lawman said.

Speaking to the media for the first time in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" and the Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville, Mattingly said Taylor and her loved ones aren't the only victims of the tragedy.

"I was a victim in this as well. My family has been a victim in this. They have had to go in hiding. They have had death threats," he said. "When somebody sits back from their mansion and accuses somebody they don't know of being a racist and being a dirty cop, being a murderer when that's not the case, that does affect you."

'Maybe he didn't'

Mattingly and six other officers arrived at Taylor's apartment March 13 with a no-knock warrant allowing them to kick in the door without warning. However, they had intelligence Taylor was home alone and decided to knock and announce themselves, the officers have said.

Walker agrees the officers knocked, but he has repeatedly said he didn't hear them identify themselves as police. He would not have grabbed his gun if he had, he has said. With one exception, witnesses say they didn't hear police identify themselves, either, but some neighbors who provided accounts to police have told CNN they didn't wake up until later, when the gunfire rang out.

The officers knocked six separate times, announcing themselves numerous times, Mattingly told ABC before walking it back, saying, "It sounded like it" all seven officers announced and that's how these situations typically unfold.

Asked his thoughts on Walker's assertion that he didn't hear police, the sergeant said, "Maybe he didn't."

Walker -- still unsure who was outside -- opened fire as the plainclothes officers burst through the door, the boyfriend has said. Mattingly was shot in the leg, though Walker's attorney disputes it was his client who shot him.

Walker has cast his gunshot as a warning, aimed at the ground to scare off the intruders, but Mattingly claims that wasn't the case. As soon as they breached the door, he said, he saw two figures 20 to 25 feet away and his eyes homed in on the tip of Walker's handgun barrel.

"He wasn't shooting at the ground," Mattingly told the morning show. "He's pushed out with two hands looking straight at me. I saw his gun. Our postures were the same, looking at each other, when he fired that shot."

Protests 'frustrating'

The sergeant went on to say that if he and his colleagues had been wearing body cameras, no one would know about the narcotics raid, which turned up no drugs or cash.

Officers fired 32 shots in response to Walker's lone gunshot, killing Taylor, authorities say. From Walker's shot to the officers' last round was about 12 seconds, Mattingly told ABC.

Only one policeman, Detective Brett Hankison, was charged -- not for killing Taylor, but with wanton endangerment after investigators say he fired "blindly" into Taylor's apartment, endangering three neighbors when bullets passed through Taylor's apartment into theirs. Hankison has pleaded not guilty.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has faced criticism for not seeking stiffer charges, and one juror says he never presented the grand jury an opportunity to consider homicide charges against the officer.

Mattingly was following orders and protocol, and was not involved in the raid's planning, his lawyer has said.

Taylor's death prompted more than 100 days of demonstrations in Louisville, as well as a national outcry that dovetailed with anger over the killings of Ahmaud Arbery in southeast Georgia, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, among others.

Taylor also became an integral component of the #SayHerName movement, which demands justice in the police killings of Black women. She appeared on national magazine covers, such as Vanity Fair and O, The Oprah Magazine.

The protests have been "frustrating," Mattingly told the morning show. Last month, in an email to his colleagues -- which was leaked to the media -- Mattingly slammed the FBI, which is investigating the raid, and Louisville's leadership, while referring to protesters as "thugs."

In his ABC interview, he again criticized city and police leadership, accusing them of allowing misinformation to fester.

Racial profiling v. 'criminal profiling'

Mattingly and his fellow officers "were doing our job," he said, and it had nothing to do with race or racial profiling.

He prefers the term "criminal profiling," which he described as knowing an area so well that an officer can determine if someone is behaving criminally by her or his demeanor -- a refusal to make eye contact, for example.

"It's a feeling that goes along with what you've experienced with what is in the area -- what should or shouldn't be," he said.

Nor does Taylor's death relate to killings like Floyd's or Arbery's, Mattingly said, adding, "This is not us going hunting somebody down. This is not kneeling on a neck. It's nothing like that."

"This is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that," he said. "It's not Ahmaud Arbery."

Floyd's death sparked protests nationwide and abroad after a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes. Demonstrators chanted his final words, "I can't breathe." Arbery was fatally shot in Brunswick, Georgia, while jogging.

Floyd 'not a model citizen'

Floyd's killing was wrong and "disgusting," Floyd didn't deserve to die and it was the "right call" to lock up the four officers involved, Mattingly said, but in his opinion, "George Floyd was not a model citizen," and it's unclear if Floyd died of a drug overdose.

An independent autopsy says Floyd died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure," while the Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled the 46-year-old died from "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Mattingly closed with words of consolation for Tamika Palmer, who has accepted Louisville's $12 million settlement with her daughter's estate.

"Ms. Palmer, nobody should ever have to go through what you're feeling. Nobody can sympathize or feel what you're feeling unless they lost a child. There's no way I could ever tell you enough how much I wish that hadn't taken place," he said.

No amount of money or police reform will bring Taylor back, he said, but "I just hope you can find it in your heart at some point to find some peace, find some love in the future, and I pray that everybody learns something from this and that this tragedy never happens again to any other family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 125531

Reported Deaths: 2299
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin32544966
Ramsey13430347
Dakota9321134
Anoka8154148
Stearns544336
Washington530567
Scott320934
Olmsted308929
St. Louis268963
Wright229614
Nobles216416
Clay207343
Blue Earth19717
Carver17077
Rice15819
Kandiyohi15704
Sherburne156621
Mower149113
Winona119918
Lyon9286
Crow Wing91521
Waseca9119
Chisago8792
Benton8575
Beltrami7977
Otter Tail7726
Todd7323
Steele7242
Itasca68417
Nicollet68217
Freeborn6384
Morrison6296
Douglas6123
Martin58916
Le Sueur5855
McLeod5693
Watonwan5684
Goodhue51511
Pine5110
Becker5033
Polk5024
Isanti4953
Chippewa3973
Carlton3861
Dodge3660
Mille Lacs36010
Hubbard3352
Pipestone32816
Wabasha3270
Cass3205
Meeker3113
Rock3011
Brown3003
Yellow Medicine2675
Cottonwood2640
Murray2533
Redwood25011
Fillmore2380
Sibley2383
Renville23011
Faribault2130
Roseau1990
Jackson1981
Wadena1980
Unassigned19553
Swift1921
Kanabec18910
Houston1811
Stevens1681
Lincoln1670
Pennington1651
Koochiching1624
Aitkin1562
Pope1480
Big Stone1280
Wilkin1254
Lac qui Parle1242
Lake1050
Mahnomen971
Norman970
Grant904
Marshall881
Clearwater840
Red Lake592
Traverse530
Lake of the Woods421
Kittson270
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 108620

Reported Deaths: 1562
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18087283
Woodbury685392
Johnson566030
Black Hawk526596
Linn5114127
Dubuque476354
Scott410537
Story387418
Dallas331043
Pottawattamie299844
Sioux230414
Buena Vista220412
Marshall193736
Webster172814
Plymouth154426
Wapello147562
Clinton136926
Muscatine136158
Crawford132112
Cerro Gordo126323
Des Moines12409
Warren11596
Carroll10388
Jasper103034
Henry9865
Marion93510
Tama90737
Lee8819
Wright6951
Delaware6898
Dickinson6877
Boone6819
Mahaska63723
Bremer6239
Washington61111
Harrison5868
Jackson5393
Benton5211
Lyon5177
Louisa49415
Clay4884
Hamilton4513
Winneshiek4479
Winnebago44517
Hardin4315
Poweshiek43011
Kossuth4280
Floyd41811
Jones4133
Buchanan4033
Emmet40214
Cedar3935
Iowa3848
Franklin37518
Guthrie37215
Sac3694
Cherokee3682
Page3620
Clayton3533
Shelby3511
Butler3472
Fayette3462
Madison3442
Cass3402
Mills3391
Allamakee3358
Chickasaw3271
Clarke3163
Humboldt2993
Palo Alto2912
Hancock2864
Grundy2834
Calhoun2724
Howard2519
Osceola2480
Monroe24511
Mitchell2360
Monona2311
Taylor2252
Union2164
Pocahontas2112
Appanoose2063
Jefferson2031
Lucas1896
Fremont1821
Ida1792
Greene1740
Van Buren1622
Davis1584
Montgomery1585
Adair1431
Keokuk1421
Audubon1341
Worth1300
Decatur1290
Wayne1123
Ringgold822
Adams700
Unassigned50
Rochester
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Temps will rise before the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/21

Image

Rochester Public Schools prepares for groundbreaking of new middle school

Image

'Share the Warmth Coat Drive' happening in Rochester

Image

Safe at Home program aims to help domestic violence victims become survivors

Image

Campaigning for Iowa House District 53

Image

Discussions of new Charles City pool

Image

Partnership helps feed Minnesotans struggling with food insecurity

Image

RPS Board Agrees to Land Swap Deal with City

Image

Hardware store ready with snow supplies

Image

Is Lourdes football back? Eagles looking like old selves

Community Events