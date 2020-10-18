Clear

The anatomy of the New York Post's dubious Hunter Biden story

CNN's Brian Stelter analyzes the New York Post's story on former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and explains why the anti-Biden narrative was manufactured.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Oct 18, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Last week, the New York Post published a dubious story about Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Post story claims Hunter Biden helped arrange a meeting between Joe Biden and an executive at a Ukrainian energy company Burisma in April 2015. The series of stories contained hacked materials and personal email addresses, so Twitter initially prevented people from posting links to the article, sending it via direct message and retweeting it.

As CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter noted on "Reliable Sources" Sunday, "We are not talking about fully reliable sources here," referring to the New York Post's story.

Yet the story behind the story is a familiar one: The Post said it was tipped off to the story by former Trump Administration staffer and former head of Breitbart Steve Bannon. A hard drive containing the emails was supplied by former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to the Post. (Giuliani incidentally has openly coordinated with a known Russian agent to promote disinformation about the Bidens.) A former producer for Sean Hannity's Fox News show co-wrote some of the stories for the Post. Giuliani then went on Fox News to discuss the story, and President Donald Trump has been tweeting and discussing it for days.

CNN hasn't been able to authenticate emails and the New York Post declined to comment.

"This is a classic example of the right-wing media machine," Stelter said. "Fox and Trump have this in common: They want you to stay mad and stay tuned."

The story is a "manufactured scandal," Stelter said, meant to feed "whataboutism" -- an opportunity for the right-wing media to shift the conversation from Trump's record to Biden's.

"The strategy is to deflect attention, to attack the opponent, and the same propaganda pipeline is there all the time," said Yochai Benkler, a professor at Harvard Law School told Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

Benkler noted that when Hillary Clinton's emails, and the FBI investigation into her handling of classified information that ultimately recommended no charges, and the Clinton foundation became the subject of right-wing media talking points, serious journalists dug into her emails.

"I think, this time, unlike what we saw with Clinton, where serious journalists fell for the Bannon-produced Clinton Foundation nonsense trivially, where serious journalists dug into the e-mails, and Gallup shows us, the only thing people thought about when they thought about Clinton was e-mails and foundation,"

Right-wing media is trying for the same strategy again as Election Day grows closer.

But unlike previous "closing argument" stories, the media world has largely ignored the Post's Hunter Biden story.

"They're so confident that the story's just going to be too much fun for serious journalists not to pick up," Benkler said. "They're trying to produce it now, but the media at the moment -- major professional media -- doesn't seem to be falling for it."

That might be because the details of the story have been denied by a credible former Joe Biden staffer and the Biden campaign, and US authorities are investigating whether the emails are part of an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.

It doesn't help that the source of the story is truly bizarre: A laptop repairman in Delaware claims he copied the emails from what he says was Hunter Biden's laptop after a person claiming to be Hunter Biden brought it into the shop in April of 2019.

The repairman has contradicted himself several times in interviews: The Post reported the repairman "couldn't positively identify the customer as Hunter Biden," and said someone claiming to be Biden brought it in.

Stelter called the Post's story "political entertainment," written by a newspaper run by Rupert Murdoch and promoted by another Murdoch property: Fox News, which Stelter called "a producer of this serialized drama."

Anne Applebaum, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of "Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism," noting that Joe Biden's legacy in Ukraine is about promoting democracy, rule of law and creating a better legal system, said, "There's no 'there' there."

Hunter Biden has in the past admitted to poor judgment about his ties to Burisma.

Conservative media might have another reason to push the Hunter Biden story, notes The Daily Beast's editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman, and it has little to do with Trump winning reelection.

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that Murdoch is predicting a landslide win for Biden. So why run the Biden story if they think Trump's election chances are doomed?

"They're positioning themselves for the next few years where they can be the kind of conservative resistance to Biden," Shachtman said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 121090

Reported Deaths: 2270
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31749962
Ramsey13063341
Dakota9030133
Anoka7826147
Stearns516133
Washington501666
Scott311234
Olmsted302529
St. Louis253962
Wright220913
Nobles210616
Clay196643
Blue Earth19487
Carver16647
Rice15558
Sherburne149820
Kandiyohi14904
Mower148411
Winona115718
Lyon9096
Waseca9049
Crow Wing83421
Benton8154
Chisago8112
Beltrami7367
Steele7122
Otter Tail6966
Todd6662
Nicollet66317
Itasca65617
Freeborn6254
Le Sueur5825
Martin57916
Douglas5693
Morrison5626
Watonwan5584
McLeod5573
Pine4950
Goodhue49111
Polk4804
Isanti4743
Becker4723
Carlton3711
Chippewa3643
Dodge3530
Mille Lacs3427
Pipestone32316
Wabasha3100
Meeker3003
Cass2935
Brown2903
Hubbard2862
Rock2821
Yellow Medicine2635
Cottonwood2590
Murray2413
Redwood23610
Sibley2343
Fillmore2320
Renville22411
Faribault2050
Unassigned19553
Jackson1861
Swift1841
Kanabec18010
Roseau1790
Houston1771
Wadena1710
Lincoln1610
Koochiching1594
Pennington1571
Stevens1571
Aitkin1461
Pope1370
Big Stone1250
Lac qui Parle1212
Wilkin1154
Lake980
Mahnomen881
Norman880
Grant844
Marshall821
Clearwater710
Red Lake552
Traverse480
Lake of the Woods401
Kittson250
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106138

Reported Deaths: 1519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17844281
Woodbury673486
Johnson560930
Black Hawk515596
Linn4979122
Dubuque460152
Scott398533
Story382517
Dallas328043
Pottawattamie292944
Sioux227211
Buena Vista219212
Marshall191436
Webster166114
Plymouth151624
Wapello146662
Clinton134225
Muscatine132057
Crawford130212
Cerro Gordo122023
Des Moines11909
Warren11366
Carroll10208
Jasper101434
Henry9665
Marion91310
Tama89036
Lee8649
Wright6781
Dickinson6777
Delaware6688
Boone6678
Bremer6107
Washington60111
Mahaska59922
Harrison5518
Jackson5183
Lyon5057
Benton4911
Louisa48815
Clay4774
Hamilton4293
Winneshiek4259
Hardin4185
Poweshiek41611
Winnebago41516
Floyd41111
Kossuth4110
Jones3963
Emmet38914
Buchanan3883
Iowa3714
Franklin36818
Guthrie36014
Sac3593
Cherokee3562
Clayton3493
Cedar3485
Butler3402
Shelby3391
Page3380
Madison3362
Fayette3312
Mills3261
Allamakee3198
Chickasaw3181
Clarke3033
Cass2902
Palo Alto2821
Grundy2794
Humboldt2783
Hancock2704
Calhoun2573
Osceola2440
Howard2408
Monroe23611
Mitchell2250
Monona2251
Taylor2182
Union2083
Pocahontas2022
Appanoose1963
Jefferson1871
Lucas1796
Fremont1781
Ida1762
Greene1700
Davis1544
Van Buren1512
Montgomery1505
Keokuk1361
Audubon1281
Worth1260
Adair1221
Decatur1210
Wayne1113
Ringgold802
Adams660
Unassigned250
Rochester
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
A Colder Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MINNESOTANS WORRIED FOR HEALTH AFTER HIGH COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Image

DAV BAGS GROCERIES FOR VETERANS

Image

Saturday night weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Gyms Brace For Winter Influx of Guests

Image

RCTC Commended for Degree's Return On Investment

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Gyms in Rochester gear up for influx of winter clients

Image

'Spirit Days' in Rochester

Community Events