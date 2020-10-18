Clear

Trump continues bizarre appeals to suburban women as he campaigns in Covid hotspots

CNN political analyst Mark Preston talks about President Trump's plea to suburban women at a recent rally, where he used racist appeals and asked suburban women to "please like me."

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 11:00 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2020 11:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

If President Donald Trump loses his reelection bid in November, it will be in part because of his fundamental misunderstanding of the beliefs of "suburban women," whom he has tried to win back with a series of bizarre and racist appeals that seem more targeted to a stereotype from the 1950s and 1960s than the American women who actually live in those areas today.

Many of the female voters who have abandoned Trump recoil from his divisive language and disapprove of both his handling of race relations and the pandemic. But he has tried to convince them to support him through a campaign of fear and xenophobia, with claims about the Democratic agenda that plunge deep into the realm of the ridiculous and would be believed only by the most naïve, low-information voters.

His speech Saturday night in Michigan exemplified those political miscalculations when it comes to women he has referred to as the "suburban housewives of America" as he tried to create fear about crime from immigrants and argued that Joe Biden will upend life in the suburbs by putting public housing projects in the middle of leafy neighborhoods -- a reference to an Obama-era housing regulation aimed at ending segregation.

"Would you like a nice low-income housing project next to your suburban beautiful ranch style house? Generally speaking, no," Trump said in Muskegon. "I saved your suburbs -- women -- suburban women, you're supposed to love Trump," he said.

The President went on to make the ludicrous claim that Biden and Democrats want to overwhelm Michigan neighborhoods with refugees from Syria, Somalia and Yemen, and "poorly vetted migrants from jihadist regions."

Continuing his long-standing pattern of mocking women he perceives as opponents in sexist or misogynistic language — a tactic that does not go over well with women in either party — Trump attacked Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the same rally, along with his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton, and NBC's Savannah Guthrie, who moderated his Thursday night town hall.

Trump accused Whitmer, whom he has previously called "a dictator," of unnecessarily locking down her state as she fought the pandemic. That led his crowd to break into a chant of "Lock her up!" a little more than a week after federal authorities revealed a plot by extremists to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the government.

Rather than condemning the derailed plot — which led to terrorism, conspiracy and weapons charges against more than a dozen men — or discouraging that kind of divisive language, Trump essentially endorsed the cheer with his authoritarian rhetoric about jailing his political opponents by adding Clinton and the Biden family into the mix.

"Lock them all up," Trump replied to the crowd.

He complained that Whitmer said publicly that his refusal to denounce White supremacists, extremists and hate groups has emboldened activists like those who allegedly planned the foiled attack against her.

"I guess they said she was threatened, right?" Trump said, seeming to doubt the specifics of the case and underplaying the violence it could have entailed. "She was threatened, and she blamed me — she blamed me, and our people were the ones that worked with her people, so let's see what happens."

Whitmer immediately responded on Twitter: "This is exactly the rhetoric that has put me, my family, and other government officials' lives in danger while we try to save the lives of our fellow Americans. It needs to stop." Her staff echoed that plea. "Every single time the President does this at a rally, the violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media. It has to stop. It just has to," her deputy digital director wrote on Twitter.

On Friday at a campaign event in Detroit, Biden condemned Trump for refusing to denounce White supremacist groups at the first debate and for criticizing Whitmer after the kidnapping plot was revealed.

"What the hell's the matter with this guy?" Biden said. "Attacking Governor Whitmer on the same day this plot was exposed. It's despicable."

Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, who is the President's daughter-in-law, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that his "Lock them all up" comment was made in jest.

"He wasn't doing anything, I don't think, to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally," she told Tapper Sunday on "State of the Union." "Look, the President was at a rally. It's a fun, light atmosphere. Of course, he wasn't encouraging people to threaten this woman. That's ridiculous."

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

At his rallies Friday night and Saturday, Trump also attacked Guthrie as angry and overly emotional during the NBC town hall.

"Her face -- the anger, the craziness," he said, describing how he viewed the dynamic during a speech to his supporters Friday night. As he doubled down on the trope of the hysterical woman, he added that he told Guthrie to "Take it easy. Relax."

Later in Janesville, Wisconsin, Saturday night, the President tried to undermine the credentials of the next female debate moderator, NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker, by claiming that he'd known her "for a long time" and that "she is very unfair." The final presidential debate, which Welker will moderate, is on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

It remains unclear if the President simply does not understand how those attacks on women could backfire at a time when millions of female voters are deciding whether to give him a second chance, or whether he simply can't resist engaging in those tactics because they rev up his crowds.

Biden was up by 25 points among women voters in an average of the last five live interview polls, according to an analysis by CNN's Harry Enten. In the final pre-election polls in 2016, Hillary Clinton only had a 13-point edge among likely female voters. Trump won a majority of White women voters.

Lara Trump noted on "State of the Union" that Trump did better than expected with female voters in 2016 and she predicted that pattern would repeat itself in 2020.

"We know the polls, Jake, are very wrong," she said.

At his rally Saturday, the President made his own case to women to look beyond his rhetoric: "The fake news keep saying that suburban women don't like me because I don't sound nice. I don't have time to be nice. I got a lot of work to do for you."

But his remarks have gone far beyond the limits of acceptable political discourse: he has referred to Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as "a monster" and recently said of Clinton, "the glass ceiling broke her."

While returning to some of his old lines from the summer about how the radical left plans "to erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life," Trump tried to revive the debate Saturday night over removing monuments that glorify American historical figures who were slave owners.

"This election will decide whether we preserve our magnificent heritage or whether we let far left radicals wipe it all away," he said. "They constantly smear America as a racist country. ... America is the most magnificent, most virtuous nation that has ever existed."

At one point, he described his joy in watching law enforcement authorities move in on crowds to prevent violence in Minneapolis after the protests against racial injustice.

"I don't know, there's something about that — when you watch everybody getting pushed around — there's something very beautiful about it. I don't care what I'm doing. Not politically correct ... But you people get it."

Trump campaigns as if the pandemic is over

Trump campaigned in Wisconsin and Michigan on Saturday while scarcely mentioning the coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that cases are rising in a majority of states across the country.

Michigan's case count on Friday was the state's highest number of positive test results reported in one day, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services.

Wisconsin also reported a new record high number of cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state's positivity rate was at 23.91% as of Saturday morning, according to the COVID Tracking project.

On Friday, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Wisconsin is one of the Covid-19 "red" states that federal officials are watching closely.

"Your positivity rates are over 10% and going in the wrong direction. Cases are in the red, going in the wrong direction," Adams said during a news conference in Wisconsin Friday. "It is critical that we actually understand where this virus is circulating so that we could get cases under control and reverse positivity."

Without laying out any specifics, Trump claimed Saturday that his plan "will crush the virus" and said his teams are working toward a safe vaccine and a "very rapid recovery."

He acknowledged at one point that some states are currently seeing spikes, but then downplayed those increases in cases as part of a typical pattern for the virus.

Trump said there had been a recent spike or surge in cases in states like Arizona and Florida, but then insisted that it went back down.

"You've got to open up," he said in Wisconsin. "You've got to get your place going."

This story has been updated with comments from Lara Trump on CNN's "State of the Union."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 121090

Reported Deaths: 2270
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31749962
Ramsey13063341
Dakota9030133
Anoka7826147
Stearns516133
Washington501666
Scott311234
Olmsted302529
St. Louis253962
Wright220913
Nobles210616
Clay196643
Blue Earth19487
Carver16647
Rice15558
Sherburne149820
Kandiyohi14904
Mower148411
Winona115718
Lyon9096
Waseca9049
Crow Wing83421
Benton8154
Chisago8112
Beltrami7367
Steele7122
Otter Tail6966
Todd6662
Nicollet66317
Itasca65617
Freeborn6254
Le Sueur5825
Martin57916
Douglas5693
Morrison5626
Watonwan5584
McLeod5573
Pine4950
Goodhue49111
Polk4804
Isanti4743
Becker4723
Carlton3711
Chippewa3643
Dodge3530
Mille Lacs3427
Pipestone32316
Wabasha3100
Meeker3003
Cass2935
Brown2903
Hubbard2862
Rock2821
Yellow Medicine2635
Cottonwood2590
Murray2413
Redwood23610
Sibley2343
Fillmore2320
Renville22411
Faribault2050
Unassigned19553
Jackson1861
Swift1841
Kanabec18010
Roseau1790
Houston1771
Wadena1710
Lincoln1610
Koochiching1594
Pennington1571
Stevens1571
Aitkin1461
Pope1370
Big Stone1250
Lac qui Parle1212
Wilkin1154
Lake980
Mahnomen881
Norman880
Grant844
Marshall821
Clearwater710
Red Lake552
Traverse480
Lake of the Woods401
Kittson250
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106138

Reported Deaths: 1519
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17844281
Woodbury673486
Johnson560930
Black Hawk515596
Linn4979122
Dubuque460152
Scott398533
Story382517
Dallas328043
Pottawattamie292944
Sioux227211
Buena Vista219212
Marshall191436
Webster166114
Plymouth151624
Wapello146662
Clinton134225
Muscatine132057
Crawford130212
Cerro Gordo122023
Des Moines11909
Warren11366
Carroll10208
Jasper101434
Henry9665
Marion91310
Tama89036
Lee8649
Wright6781
Dickinson6777
Delaware6688
Boone6678
Bremer6107
Washington60111
Mahaska59922
Harrison5518
Jackson5183
Lyon5057
Benton4911
Louisa48815
Clay4774
Hamilton4293
Winneshiek4259
Hardin4185
Poweshiek41611
Winnebago41516
Floyd41111
Kossuth4110
Jones3963
Emmet38914
Buchanan3883
Iowa3714
Franklin36818
Guthrie36014
Sac3593
Cherokee3562
Clayton3493
Cedar3485
Butler3402
Shelby3391
Page3380
Madison3362
Fayette3312
Mills3261
Allamakee3198
Chickasaw3181
Clarke3033
Cass2902
Palo Alto2821
Grundy2794
Humboldt2783
Hancock2704
Calhoun2573
Osceola2440
Howard2408
Monroe23611
Mitchell2250
Monona2251
Taylor2182
Union2083
Pocahontas2022
Appanoose1963
Jefferson1871
Lucas1796
Fremont1781
Ida1762
Greene1700
Davis1544
Van Buren1512
Montgomery1505
Keokuk1361
Audubon1281
Worth1260
Adair1221
Decatur1210
Wayne1113
Ringgold802
Adams660
Unassigned250
Rochester
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
A Colder Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MINNESOTANS WORRIED FOR HEALTH AFTER HIGH COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Image

DAV BAGS GROCERIES FOR VETERANS

Image

Saturday night weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Gyms Brace For Winter Influx of Guests

Image

RCTC Commended for Degree's Return On Investment

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Gyms in Rochester gear up for influx of winter clients

Image

'Spirit Days' in Rochester

Community Events