Clear
BREAKING NEWS Vacant Clear Lake home a total loss after fire Full Story

'SNL' takes on the dueling town halls between Trump and Biden

"Saturday Night Live" covered both Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's competing town halls like many viewers, by flipping back and forth between the two.

Posted: Oct 18, 2020 3:10 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2020 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Instead of a presidential debate, this week had dueling town halls between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. "Saturday Night Live" covered both, like many viewers, by flipping back and forth between the two.

"One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country," the show's announcer said kicking off the show. "The other featured President Trump."

The NBC variety show then took viewers to Biden's town hall on ABC.

"I've given every audience member a glass of warm milk and a blanket," Biden, played by Jim Carrey, said. "Now, who's ready to have some fun with some facts and figures?!"

"SNL" then flipped over to Trump's town hall on NBC.

"Good evening, America. I'm surprise bad ass Savannah Guthrie, and if you were angry with NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you'll thank me," Guthrie, played by Kate McKinnon, said.

Alec Baldwin's Trump then took the stage and was asked about tweeting conspiracy theories.

"I didn't tweet it. It was a retweet, which is short for a really smart tweet," he said.

"Okay, but you can't just do things like that," McKinnon's Guthrie responded. "You're not just someone's crazy uncle."

"Really? Because this conversation we're having right now is a preview of Thanksgiving dinner," Baldwin's Trump shot back. "So crazy uncles, stand back and stand by."

"SNL" then switched back to the Carrey's Biden town hall.

"And that brings us to 1939, a year where I went the World's Fair and met the real Mickey Mouse," Carrey's Biden could be heard answering a question.

The show then switched back and forth between the two.

One second Baldwin's Trump and McKinnon's Guthrie were fighting each other like professional wrestlers, the other had Maya Rudolph's Kamala Harris showing up, and then Carry's Biden was turning into Mr. Rogers and painter Bob Ross.

"Each tree has its own personality, just like America," Carrey's Biden as Bob Ross said while painting.

He then closed his town hall by saying that he'll never tweet because he doesn't know how.

At the other town hall, Baldwin's Trump wrapped up his talk with McKinnon's Guthrie.

"In conclusion, there's only one question that matters," Baldwin's Trump said. "Just ask yourself America, aren't you better than you were four years ago?"

A cartoon map of the country loudly responded, "No!"

"Alright, well just try to take me alive," Baldwin's Trump said before saying the show's signature catch phrase, "Live ... From New York! It's Saturday night."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 119396

Reported Deaths: 2265
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31472962
Ramsey12922341
Dakota8930133
Anoka7715147
Stearns509433
Washington494266
Scott305734
Olmsted297929
St. Louis249861
Wright217013
Nobles209316
Blue Earth19337
Clay191943
Carver16467
Rice15228
Mower147311
Sherburne146720
Kandiyohi14644
Winona113618
Lyon8966
Waseca8939
Crow Wing81021
Benton7904
Chisago7872
Beltrami7147
Steele6922
Otter Tail6706
Todd6572
Nicollet65117
Itasca63817
Freeborn6184
Le Sueur5745
Martin56716
Watonwan5574
Douglas5563
McLeod5553
Morrison5365
Pine4880
Goodhue47711
Becker4602
Isanti4603
Polk4554
Carlton3681
Chippewa3572
Dodge3490
Mille Lacs3297
Pipestone32016
Wabasha3030
Meeker2943
Cass2894
Brown2853
Rock2811
Hubbard2642
Yellow Medicine2605
Cottonwood2530
Murray2343
Sibley2323
Redwood23110
Fillmore2230
Unassigned21853
Renville21611
Faribault1980
Jackson1831
Swift1791
Kanabec17810
Houston1741
Roseau1720
Wadena1700
Koochiching1564
Lincoln1560
Pennington1531
Stevens1531
Aitkin1401
Pope1360
Big Stone1210
Lac qui Parle1182
Wilkin1104
Lake940
Norman880
Mahnomen851
Grant844
Marshall761
Clearwater640
Red Lake522
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson230
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105193

Reported Deaths: 1515
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17754281
Woodbury668985
Johnson558630
Black Hawk511296
Linn4926122
Dubuque452852
Scott391933
Story381717
Dallas326343
Pottawattamie286044
Sioux225011
Buena Vista218912
Marshall191136
Webster165814
Plymouth149824
Wapello145862
Clinton133025
Muscatine130757
Crawford129212
Cerro Gordo121823
Des Moines11759
Warren11266
Jasper100534
Carroll10018
Henry9625
Marion90710
Tama88836
Lee8509
Wright6781
Dickinson6717
Boone6618
Delaware6538
Bremer6027
Washington59511
Mahaska59222
Harrison5427
Jackson5083
Lyon5007
Benton4831
Louisa48215
Clay4714
Hamilton4273
Winneshiek4229
Hardin4165
Poweshiek41311
Kossuth4110
Floyd41011
Winnebago40716
Buchanan3853
Jones3853
Emmet38114
Franklin36618
Iowa3662
Guthrie35714
Sac3573
Cherokee3542
Clayton3393
Cedar3385
Butler3362
Page3360
Shelby3341
Madison3332
Fayette3292
Mills3181
Allamakee3178
Chickasaw3171
Clarke3013
Humboldt2773
Palo Alto2771
Cass2762
Grundy2724
Hancock2674
Calhoun2563
Osceola2400
Howard2378
Monroe23211
Monona2221
Mitchell2200
Taylor2162
Union2043
Pocahontas2022
Appanoose1943
Jefferson1851
Lucas1796
Fremont1771
Ida1732
Greene1680
Davis1534
Van Buren1502
Montgomery1495
Keokuk1361
Audubon1271
Worth1260
Decatur1210
Adair1171
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams630
Unassigned150
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
A Colder Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MINNESOTANS WORRIED FOR HEALTH AFTER HIGH COVID-19 CASE COUNT

Image

DAV BAGS GROCERIES FOR VETERANS

Image

Saturday night weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Gyms Brace For Winter Influx of Guests

Image

RCTC Commended for Degree's Return On Investment

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Gyms in Rochester gear up for influx of winter clients

Image

'Spirit Days' in Rochester

Community Events