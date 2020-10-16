Clear

The US has reached 8 million Covid-19 cases, and the pace of new infections signals a tough winter

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on common coronavirus misconceptions perpetuated by President Trump and explains how harmful these claims may be.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Jason Hanna, CNN

The United States on Friday surpassed 8 million recorded Covid-19 cases -- a milestone that comes as daily infection rates are rising, which experts say is setting the country up for a very difficult winter.

The country has recorded more than 8,008,000 cases, Johns Hopkins University says. That total is likely a vast undercount, largely because of a low testing capacity early in the pandemic, researchers have said in several reports.

Perhaps more immediately concerning than Friday's milestone is a recent rise in cases per day. The country's one-week average of new daily cases has moved above 53,000 -- an increase of more than 55% in just over a month, Johns Hopkins data show.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, has warned that is far too high heading into the end of the year.

"You can't enter into the cool months of the fall and the cold months of the winter with a high community infection baseline," Fauci said in a John Hopkins virtual event posted Friday.

Fauci and other public health officials have warned the country should try to lower its daily cases to prepare for new challenges. Those include the flu season, which could create what doctors call a "twin-demic" with Covid-19; as well as temptations to hold more gatherings indoors as temperatures drop, including during the holidays.

But the national case trend isn't the only thing concerning experts.

• Seven states saw a record for Covid-19 hospitalizations Thursday -- Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

• Fourteen states set records for their seven-day average of new daily cases Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins.

• The country's average test-positivity rate over a week has moved above 5%, the Covid Tracking Project says. The CDC's director previously suggested that communities' rates should be below 5% to comfortably have schools open

And test positivity is much worse in certain states -- sitting above 20% Friday in Idaho, Iowa, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Experts including Fauci have said rising positivity rates predict surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

An updated forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the US could reach more than 389,000 total Covid-19 deaths by February 1. More than 217,000 people have already lost their lives to the virus in the US.

'The virus is now winning'

More than 30 states accumulated more new Covid-19 cases this past week compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The 14 states that reached their highest-ever seven day average of new daily cases were: Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

New Mexico's governor called her state's coronavirus situation "the most serious emergency that New Mexico has ever faced" Thursday.

The state's test-positivity rate was 8.1%, she said. It's average of new daily cases over a week -- 457 as of Thursday -- is more than 400% higher than it was at one point in early September.

That comes just days after she issued new restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus -- including a limit on mass gatherings and a 10 p.m. closing time for establishments serving alcohol.

"The virus is now winning," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. "We're in uncharted waters."

In parts of the state, ICU beds are "full," according to New Mexico Health and Human Services Secretary David Scrase.

"This is a serious time for the state of New Mexico," Scrase said, adding the state's curve for seven-day average daily cases was "dwarfing previous curves."

Masks could save 70,000 lives

It doesn't have to be this way. Experts have repeatedly said that doubling down on simple safety measures including masks, social distancing and hand washing can help slow transmission of the virus.

Universal mask wearing could save the lives of more than 70,000 Americans in the next three and a half months, according to IHME projections.

And as cooler weather approaches, experts say, there are ways you can see some friends and family while still staying safe.

Global study finds remdesivir doesn't help

World Health Organization officials announced Thursday the antiviral drug remdesivir has "little or no effect on mortality" for patients hospitalized with Covid-19.

The agency says this is "conclusive evidence" about the drug -- and the findings are disappointing.

Until now, remdesivir was the only drug that appeared to have specific effects for Covid-19 and the only drug with an emergency use authorization specifically for the virus from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Prior to the WHO's study, a large controlled study of remdesivir in the US found that it shortens recovery time by about a third in severely ill, hospitalized adults with Covid-19, but does little to help those with milder cases.

Gilead Sciences, the drug's maker, said the findings did not mean the drug is of no benefit.

"The emerging data appear inconsistent with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of Veklury (remdesivir)," Gilead said in a statement. "We are concerned that the data from this open- label global trial have not undergone the rigorous review required to allow for constructive scientific discussion."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117106

Reported Deaths: 2252
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31161962
Ramsey12786338
Dakota8814133
Anoka7614147
Stearns488833
Washington485966
Scott301634
Olmsted291229
St. Louis240156
Wright214312
Nobles208516
Blue Earth18907
Clay186243
Carver16247
Rice15088
Mower14547
Sherburne142820
Kandiyohi13884
Winona109618
Lyon8875
Waseca8859
Crow Wing76621
Chisago7632
Benton7554
Beltrami7066
Steele6702
Otter Tail6436
Nicollet63817
Todd6262
Itasca61716
Freeborn5974
Martin55816
Le Sueur5535
Watonwan5534
McLeod5503
Douglas5323
Pine4790
Morrison4784
Goodhue46211
Isanti4513
Polk4474
Becker4272
Carlton3641
Dodge3400
Chippewa3342
Pipestone31716
Mille Lacs2997
Wabasha2850
Meeker2793
Brown2763
Rock2761
Cass2744
Yellow Medicine2564
Cottonwood2530
Hubbard2432
Murray2283
Sibley2273
Redwood2239
Renville21610
Fillmore2110
Faribault1930
Unassigned18860
Jackson1811
Swift1781
Kanabec17010
Houston1691
Roseau1610
Wadena1530
Lincoln1510
Pennington1511
Stevens1511
Koochiching1494
Aitkin1331
Pope1310
Big Stone1180
Lac qui Parle1152
Wilkin1084
Lake920
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen791
Marshall741
Clearwater590
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson190
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103516

Reported Deaths: 1507
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17573281
Woodbury660583
Johnson555930
Black Hawk504296
Linn4864122
Dubuque442352
Scott382132
Story377617
Dallas321443
Pottawattamie279143
Sioux221811
Buena Vista217712
Marshall189036
Webster163614
Plymouth146924
Wapello145360
Clinton132125
Crawford128012
Muscatine126457
Cerro Gordo120923
Warren11076
Des Moines11049
Jasper99334
Carroll9817
Henry9465
Marion89510
Tama87936
Lee8259
Wright6731
Dickinson6637
Boone6428
Delaware6338
Bremer5927
Washington58511
Mahaska56722
Harrison5247
Lyon4987
Jackson4883
Louisa47615
Benton4631
Clay4604
Hamilton4223
Hardin4085
Winneshiek4089
Floyd40711
Kossuth4040
Poweshiek40311
Winnebago39016
Jones3783
Emmet37614
Buchanan3753
Franklin36518
Iowa3612
Guthrie35314
Cherokee3482
Sac3462
Clayton3323
Butler3302
Madison3292
Shelby3291
Cedar3255
Page3220
Fayette3202
Chickasaw3171
Allamakee3078
Mills3071
Clarke2993
Palo Alto2731
Humboldt2703
Grundy2654
Cass2612
Hancock2614
Calhoun2513
Osceola2360
Howard2308
Monroe22611
Monona2201
Mitchell2110
Taylor2082
Union2013
Pocahontas1972
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1821
Lucas1786
Fremont1761
Ida1722
Greene1580
Davis1504
Montgomery1445
Van Buren1442
Keokuk1351
Audubon1241
Worth1240
Decatur1190
Adair1131
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams600
Unassigned70
Rochester
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking sub-freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/16

Image

ROCH FIRE 1015

Image

Firefighters Extinguish Roof Fire in Rochester

Image

City of Rochester Makes Bike Lane Safer

Image

Hormel Foods to Give Away "Breathable Bacon" Masks

Image

Caledonia/Stewartville game canceled

Image

Thursday's section soccer and prep football

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Wave the Light Memorial

Image

Hormel Foods to give away 'Breathable Bacon' masks

Community Events