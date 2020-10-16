Clear

The future of public transportation in the US depends on who wins the election

President Trump and Joe Biden were supposed to debate on Thursday night. Instead NBC and ABC aired competing town halls. See how the candidates answered similar questions that night.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Matt McFarland, CNN Business

The fate of some US transit agencies may be on the line in the upcoming presidential election.

Public transportation systems are in dire straits as the Covid-19 pandemic has cut into their ridership and revenue. They're counting on increased federal aid to survive until ridership returns to normal. Most expect to cut staff or service unless they receive added funding, according to a recent survey from the American Public Transportation Association, which represents more than 1,500 public and private transportation organizations. And eight in 10 large agencies are considering delaying or canceling new projects to address budget shortages, the survey found.

"It could be do or die," said a CEO of a major transit agency, who requested that CNN Business not use their name, for fear of retaliation should President Donald Trump be re-elected.

Congress provided $25 billion in relief to transportation agencies under the CARES Act, but the overwhelmingly majority of that funding has already been spent, according to the American Public Transportation Association. The association has since called for $32 billion in additional relief to help transit systems.

A stimulus proposal with transit aid passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives earlier this month, but no deal has been reached with the Senate and Trump administration. It appears unlikely that transportation agencies will receive any fresh funding until after the election, if at all. The office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Some experts say that public transportation funding has become increasingly political, adding to the woes of transit systems that are already struggling to survive the pandemic.

"For most of my lifetime, red administrations have favored highways and blue have favored mass transit, but the contrast has never been as stark as it is today," Jeff Speck, a city planner and author of the book "Walkable City" told CNN Business. "[Agencies] just have to hope that a blue victory flips federal policy back to caring about poor people who can't afford cars."

A Federal Transit Administration grant that was announced this month will take into consideration, according to a federal document detailing the grant, a September Trump administration memo that called for reviewing funding to state and local government recipients of federal funds that are "permitting anarchy, violence, and destruction in American cities."

A spokesman for Portland, Oregon, which was named in the memo and which features transit options like buses, light rail and commuter rail, said the city is reviewing its legal options surrounding the administration's designation.

Jarrett Walker, a transportation consultant based in Portland, Oregon, told CNN Business that he's concerned about the ripple effects that transit's struggles could have on the entire country.

"Many transit agencies do not know how they will get though 2021 without more help," Walker said. "It's a disaster for the entire country if New York cannot function. It's a disaster for the entire country if Washington, DC cannot function."

Spokespersons for the transit systems in New York and Washington, DC declined to comment for this story. Their financial woes have emerged in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic.

Walker recalled how when he began closely following transportation in the 1970s, Oregon's Republican governor and US senators supported efforts to invest in Portland's light rail, limit sprawl, and replace a freeway with a park.

"I'm keen to get back to a time when even elected officials who didn't represent cities understood that cities were important and that public transit, which is just foundational to the functioning of a city, has to work," Walker said.

The CEO of the major transit agency said the high stakes of the election go beyond potential financial support. The CEO said there's a night-and-day difference between the Trump administration and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on the topic of masks, which the CEO believes are critical to restoring transit ridership. A New York Times report said that the White House blocked a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to require masks on public transportation. CNN Business has not corroborated the report. The White House did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Biden has said he'd insist on mask use on transit. The CEO said that if riders know masks are required, they're likely to feel safer, and are more likely to choose to ride public transportation.

Transit officials interviewed for this story pointed to Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure plan that he promised in his 2016 presidential campaign hasn't been followed through on.

They say that Biden, a regular rider of trains, seems to have a more robust plan for transportation, and may be more likely to follow through given his background. Biden has called for providing every American city with 100,000 or more residents with high quality, zero-emissions public transportation, such as light rail and bus lines.

Michael Allegra, a retired Utah transportation official who previously led efforts to build out the red state's rail and bus service, recalled high hopes about Trump's infrastructure plans. While he said he saw that no ground was lost in Utah, needed investments in infrastructure also didn't happen. Allegra said he's personally optimistic about both candidates, and noted that Biden was riding Amtrak during his campaign.

"We all look at those little things and say there's some understanding by Biden and his team about the value of public transportation," Allegra said. "We're optimistic on both fronts, but certainly with Biden."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117106

Reported Deaths: 2252
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31161962
Ramsey12786338
Dakota8814133
Anoka7614147
Stearns488833
Washington485966
Scott301634
Olmsted291229
St. Louis240156
Wright214312
Nobles208516
Blue Earth18907
Clay186243
Carver16247
Rice15088
Mower14547
Sherburne142820
Kandiyohi13884
Winona109618
Lyon8875
Waseca8859
Crow Wing76621
Chisago7632
Benton7554
Beltrami7066
Steele6702
Otter Tail6436
Nicollet63817
Todd6262
Itasca61716
Freeborn5974
Martin55816
Le Sueur5535
Watonwan5534
McLeod5503
Douglas5323
Pine4790
Morrison4784
Goodhue46211
Isanti4513
Polk4474
Becker4272
Carlton3641
Dodge3400
Chippewa3342
Pipestone31716
Mille Lacs2997
Wabasha2850
Meeker2793
Brown2763
Rock2761
Cass2744
Yellow Medicine2564
Cottonwood2530
Hubbard2432
Murray2283
Sibley2273
Redwood2239
Renville21610
Fillmore2110
Faribault1930
Unassigned18860
Jackson1811
Swift1781
Kanabec17010
Houston1691
Roseau1610
Wadena1530
Lincoln1510
Pennington1511
Stevens1511
Koochiching1494
Aitkin1331
Pope1310
Big Stone1180
Lac qui Parle1152
Wilkin1084
Lake920
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen791
Marshall741
Clearwater590
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson190
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103516

Reported Deaths: 1507
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17573281
Woodbury660583
Johnson555930
Black Hawk504296
Linn4864122
Dubuque442352
Scott382132
Story377617
Dallas321443
Pottawattamie279143
Sioux221811
Buena Vista217712
Marshall189036
Webster163614
Plymouth146924
Wapello145360
Clinton132125
Crawford128012
Muscatine126457
Cerro Gordo120923
Warren11076
Des Moines11049
Jasper99334
Carroll9817
Henry9465
Marion89510
Tama87936
Lee8259
Wright6731
Dickinson6637
Boone6428
Delaware6338
Bremer5927
Washington58511
Mahaska56722
Harrison5247
Lyon4987
Jackson4883
Louisa47615
Benton4631
Clay4604
Hamilton4223
Hardin4085
Winneshiek4089
Floyd40711
Kossuth4040
Poweshiek40311
Winnebago39016
Jones3783
Emmet37614
Buchanan3753
Franklin36518
Iowa3612
Guthrie35314
Cherokee3482
Sac3462
Clayton3323
Butler3302
Madison3292
Shelby3291
Cedar3255
Page3220
Fayette3202
Chickasaw3171
Allamakee3078
Mills3071
Clarke2993
Palo Alto2731
Humboldt2703
Grundy2654
Cass2612
Hancock2614
Calhoun2513
Osceola2360
Howard2308
Monroe22611
Monona2201
Mitchell2110
Taylor2082
Union2013
Pocahontas1972
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1821
Lucas1786
Fremont1761
Ida1722
Greene1580
Davis1504
Montgomery1445
Van Buren1442
Keokuk1351
Audubon1241
Worth1240
Decatur1190
Adair1131
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams600
Unassigned70
Rochester
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking sub-freezing temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/16

Image

ROCH FIRE 1015

Image

Firefighters Extinguish Roof Fire in Rochester

Image

City of Rochester Makes Bike Lane Safer

Image

Hormel Foods to Give Away "Breathable Bacon" Masks

Image

Caledonia/Stewartville game canceled

Image

Thursday's section soccer and prep football

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Wave the Light Memorial

Image

Hormel Foods to give away 'Breathable Bacon' masks

Community Events