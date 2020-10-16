John Legend pays tribute to 'humbling' Chrissy Teigen following baby loss

John Legend has spoken of his love and admiration for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, following the loss of their baby earlier this month after pregnancy complications.

The singer posted a video of himself on Instagram on Thursday evening, performing a song that he dedicated to Teigen, and thanked fans for their good wishes and prayers.

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments," Legend wrote in the post.

"What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

"I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test," he added. "We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

The couple announced the death of their son, Jack, on their social media channels on October 1, after Teigen was admitted to hospital having been on bed rest and bleeding for "a little less than a month."

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the statement shared on their social media channels said.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions," the post said. "It just wasn't enough."

The couple have been praised for being open about their grief and pregnancy struggles.

They have two children, Luna and Miles, who were conceived through IVF. They said Jack was conceived naturally -- something Teigen said she didn't think was possible for her.

With the first two pregnancies, the statement said, the couple waited to name the baby until after birth, but this time they had already begun calling "the little guy in my belly" Jack.

"He will always be Jack to us," the statement said. "Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."