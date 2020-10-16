Clear

Biden hides his views on key issues

Article Image

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would not answer whether he supports expanding the number of Supreme Court justices, but said he would answer before Election Day.

Posted: Oct 16, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Alice Stewart

There's some comfort after watching former Vice President Joe Biden's Town Hall on ABC: The 17 million Americans who have already voted didn't miss a thing. It was 90 minutes of nothing new, nothing eventful, nothing earth-shattering. The truth is, no news is just fine when you are the frontrunner. When you're leading key polls by double digits with less than three weeks until the election, you don't run your mouth, you let the clock run out.

I'll lay out the good, the bad, and the ugly from the night.

The good point for Biden is that he managed to often make this a referendum on President Donald Trump. Democrats have to think this is their best strategy. Try and convince the American people that the current President has failed on key issues such as Covid-19, the economy and race relations.

On Covid, Biden said that the words of a President matter and "when a president doesn't wear a mask... then people say, well, it mustn't be that important."

Biden said if he were president, he would lean on governors to mandate mask use.

On race relations, he hammered President Trump by saying if he's president voters won't hear him "race-baiting" or "dividing." Instead, they will hear him "trying to unify."

The bad is Biden's not-too-credible answer on fracking. Despite saying that he does not propose banning fracking, he pledged during the primaries to "establish an enforcement mechanism to achieve net-zero emissions no later than 2050," which, as CNN has reported, "would almost certainly require a significant reduction in fracking."

His denials that he would ban fracking are simply not credible. Even host George Stephanopoulos said "not everyone buys your denial."

This is an important issue for voters in the key state of Pennsylvania.

Instead of answering the question, he filibustered on renewable energy, zero emissions, and hauling chicken manure. While he talks of transitioning to new technologies, the truth is Biden is beholden to the far-left policies of the Green New Deal. In an effort to not alienate moderates, his campaign site calls the policy "a crucial framework." You can't have it both ways.

Another bad reply deals with the 1994 Crime Bill. When asked if it was a mistake to support the bill, Biden said yes, but only with regard to what happened on the state level. He neglected to mention he wrote the bill; it was his signature piece of legislation.

The ugly is Biden's outright refusal to tell us where he stands on the issue of expanding the Supreme Court if elected president. The Democratic nominee again refused to go on record about court packing. Expanding the court is supported by the far-left base attempting to dilute the power of the majority of conservative justices on the Supreme Court. Even CNN Democratic commentator Van Jones gave Biden a "D-" on this response when talking with Anderson Cooper.

Biden says he's "not a fan" of court packing, and claims he will provide a more clear answer before Election Day. I don't believe it.

The former vice president heads into next week's scheduled debate in the pole position: in the front row, leading in the polls, with momentum on his side. From a campaign standpoint, I expect him to play it safe. From an American voter standpoint, I'd prefer him to come clean on key issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 117106

Reported Deaths: 2252
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin31161962
Ramsey12786338
Dakota8814133
Anoka7614147
Stearns488833
Washington485966
Scott301634
Olmsted291229
St. Louis240156
Wright214312
Nobles208516
Blue Earth18907
Clay186243
Carver16247
Rice15088
Mower14547
Sherburne142820
Kandiyohi13884
Winona109618
Lyon8875
Waseca8859
Crow Wing76621
Chisago7632
Benton7554
Beltrami7066
Steele6702
Otter Tail6436
Nicollet63817
Todd6262
Itasca61716
Freeborn5974
Martin55816
Le Sueur5535
Watonwan5534
McLeod5503
Douglas5323
Pine4790
Morrison4784
Goodhue46211
Isanti4513
Polk4474
Becker4272
Carlton3641
Dodge3400
Chippewa3342
Pipestone31716
Mille Lacs2997
Wabasha2850
Meeker2793
Brown2763
Rock2761
Cass2744
Yellow Medicine2564
Cottonwood2530
Hubbard2432
Murray2283
Sibley2273
Redwood2239
Renville21610
Fillmore2110
Faribault1930
Unassigned18860
Jackson1811
Swift1781
Kanabec17010
Houston1691
Roseau1610
Wadena1530
Lincoln1510
Pennington1511
Stevens1511
Koochiching1494
Aitkin1331
Pope1310
Big Stone1180
Lac qui Parle1152
Wilkin1084
Lake920
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen791
Marshall741
Clearwater590
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson190
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103516

Reported Deaths: 1507
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17573281
Woodbury660583
Johnson555930
Black Hawk504296
Linn4864122
Dubuque442352
Scott382132
Story377617
Dallas321443
Pottawattamie279143
Sioux221811
Buena Vista217712
Marshall189036
Webster163614
Plymouth146924
Wapello145360
Clinton132125
Crawford128012
Muscatine126457
Cerro Gordo120923
Warren11076
Des Moines11049
Jasper99334
Carroll9817
Henry9465
Marion89510
Tama87936
Lee8259
Wright6731
Dickinson6637
Boone6428
Delaware6338
Bremer5927
Washington58511
Mahaska56722
Harrison5247
Lyon4987
Jackson4883
Louisa47615
Benton4631
Clay4604
Hamilton4223
Hardin4085
Winneshiek4089
Floyd40711
Kossuth4040
Poweshiek40311
Winnebago39016
Jones3783
Emmet37614
Buchanan3753
Franklin36518
Iowa3612
Guthrie35314
Cherokee3482
Sac3462
Clayton3323
Butler3302
Madison3292
Shelby3291
Cedar3255
Page3220
Fayette3202
Chickasaw3171
Allamakee3078
Mills3071
Clarke2993
Palo Alto2731
Humboldt2703
Grundy2654
Cass2612
Hancock2614
Calhoun2513
Osceola2360
Howard2308
Monroe22611
Monona2201
Mitchell2110
Taylor2082
Union2013
Pocahontas1972
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1821
Lucas1786
Fremont1761
Ida1722
Greene1580
Davis1504
Montgomery1445
Van Buren1442
Keokuk1351
Audubon1241
Worth1240
Decatur1190
Adair1131
Wayne1103
Ringgold802
Adams600
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking the first flakes of the season?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/16

Image

ROCH FIRE 1015

Image

Firefighters Extinguish Roof Fire in Rochester

Image

City of Rochester Makes Bike Lane Safer

Image

Hormel Foods to Give Away "Breathable Bacon" Masks

Image

Caledonia/Stewartville game canceled

Image

Thursday's section soccer and prep football

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Wave the Light Memorial

Image

Hormel Foods to give away 'Breathable Bacon' masks

Community Events