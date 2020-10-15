Clear

5 things to know for October 15: Coronavirus, Election, Supreme Court, Banks, China

With less than three weeks until the presidential election, the Trump-Biden battle is intensifying in key states, including Pennsylvania. CNN's chief political correspondent Dana Bash reports.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Have you washed your hands yet today? It's Global Handwashing Day, and it's more important than ever to keep your paws clean.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

Some European countries are reporting record high Covid-19 cases, prompting leaders to choose between two drastic solutions. Limiting local restrictions would help keep economies open but might not stop another wave of the virus. A short national lockdown may be safer, according to health experts, but that could shock economies once again. The UK's Boris Johnson is one of the leaders trying to avoid the latter. In the US, the Trump Administration has indicated it is open to natural herd immunity as a way to beat coronavirus -- an option that experts say could be disastrous. Under most estimates, that would mean about 70% of the population would have to catch the disease.

2. Election 2020

NBC is getting grief for scheduling its town hall with President Trump this evening at the same time as Joe Biden's on ABC. Remember, Trump's coronavirus diagnosis led to the second debate being canceled, and the Trump campaign rejected the suggestion of a virtual contest. The dueling town halls will air at 8 p.m. ET. As early voting continues, states are already smashing records. Harris County, Texas, set a second-day voting record and California has received 10 times as many ballots as it did this time during the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, says he will not support President Trump's reelection bid.

3. Supreme Court

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faced the Senate Judiciary Committee one last time before her likely Senate confirmation in two weeks. While she again declined to say outright  how she would rule on specific cases once on the bench, Barrett and her Republican supporters promoted the idea that she would not be in favor of dismantling the Affordable Care Act or rolling back cases that define a constitutional right to contraceptives. During a testy exchange with Senator Kamala Harris about voting rights, Barrett declined to say whether she believes voter discrimination still exists in America. Today, the committee will hold the fourth day of the hearings, with testimony from outside witnesses for and against Barrett's confirmation.

4. Banks

The International Monetary Fund is predicting a long and uneven recovery from the pandemic, but some banks are still winning big. Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs reported huge third-quarter gains, nearly doubling its profits to $3.6 billion. JPMorgan Chase and BlackRock also had big quarters. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo is facing a different kind of problem. The bank has fired more than 100 employees for misrepresenting themselves to obtain money from a relief fund for small businesses. Those actions could amount to defrauding the US Small Business Administration. In September, JPMorgan said it was investigating whether employees abused Paycheck Protection Program loans and other pandemic relief programs.

5. China 

China's President Xi Jinping has told troops to put their minds on "preparing for war." He made the alarming comments during a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong. China and Washington are on especially shaky ground due to disagreements over Taiwan and the coronavirus pandemic. The White House recently announced it was planning to move ahead with the sale of three advanced weapon systems to Taiwan, bringing the US even closer, diplomatically, with the island country. Since China considers Taiwan a part of its territory, the weapons deal has definitely raised their hackles.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here are the winners from last night's Billboard Music Awards

It was a good night to be Post Malone.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19

And the Florida-LSU game is postponed because of Covid cases at UF, so the SEC is just a mess right now.

NFL cancels Pro Bowl for first time since 1949

Woe is football.

Minnesota man wins the 'Super Bowl of Pumpkins' with 2,350-pound pumpkin named The Tiger King

We are witnessing true greatness.

Dunkin' is debuting a new spooky spicy ghost pepper donut

If it has the word "donut" in it, we'll try it.

TODAY'S NUMBER

5.1 million

That's about how many people across the US won't be able to vote in the 2020 election due to a felony conviction, according to a new study from the Sentencing Project.

TODAY'S QUOTE

As the patient, and the person benefitting from so much medical support, I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere.

Melania Trump, who wrote an essay for the White House website on her experience with Covid-19. She also revealed her son Barron Trump tested positive, but had no symptoms.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Inside a Korean raccoon cafe

So this is what they mean when they say, "Find your happy place." (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115943

Reported Deaths: 2233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30923959
Ramsey12656337
Dakota8742133
Anoka7548144
Stearns484133
Washington479464
Scott299534
Olmsted288429
St. Louis234855
Wright212511
Nobles207216
Blue Earth18867
Clay182443
Carver16217
Rice15068
Mower14537
Sherburne141318
Kandiyohi13784
Winona109518
Waseca8819
Lyon8485
Crow Wing75721
Chisago7432
Benton7404
Beltrami6836
Steele6682
Otter Tail6416
Nicollet63717
Todd6192
Freeborn5974
Itasca59716
Martin55816
Watonwan5514
Le Sueur5495
McLeod5483
Douglas5283
Morrison4674
Pine4640
Goodhue46211
Isanti4453
Polk4394
Becker4182
Carlton3551
Dodge3410
Chippewa3302
Pipestone31016
Mille Lacs2864
Wabasha2830
Meeker2793
Brown2713
Rock2691
Cass2674
Cottonwood2510
Yellow Medicine2494
Hubbard2311
Sibley2273
Murray2243
Redwood2209
Renville21510
Fillmore2110
Faribault1890
Unassigned18259
Jackson1781
Swift1781
Houston1681
Kanabec1669
Roseau1580
Stevens1511
Lincoln1500
Pennington1501
Koochiching1474
Wadena1430
Pope1300
Aitkin1291
Big Stone1170
Lac qui Parle1122
Wilkin1064
Lake900
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen781
Marshall731
Clearwater570
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson180
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102368

Reported Deaths: 1496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17467278
Woodbury655382
Johnson553030
Black Hawk500596
Linn4820122
Dubuque434150
Scott376432
Story376017
Dallas318942
Pottawattamie274043
Sioux219211
Buena Vista216112
Marshall188336
Webster162214
Plymouth144724
Wapello144360
Clinton130625
Crawford126912
Muscatine125457
Cerro Gordo120123
Warren10956
Des Moines10819
Jasper99135
Carroll9567
Henry9375
Marion88710
Tama87135
Lee8039
Wright6711
Dickinson6507
Boone6318
Delaware6178
Bremer5837
Washington57911
Mahaska55622
Harrison5106
Lyon4925
Louisa47515
Jackson4683
Benton4511
Clay4494
Hamilton4203
Winneshiek4029
Floyd40011
Poweshiek40011
Kossuth3960
Hardin3925
Winnebago38316
Jones3683
Buchanan3663
Emmet36414
Franklin36418
Iowa3542
Guthrie34914
Cherokee3452
Sac3402
Clayton3283
Butler3262
Shelby3251
Madison3212
Cedar3205
Chickasaw3131
Fayette3092
Page3040
Allamakee3028
Mills3021
Clarke2973
Humboldt2683
Palo Alto2671
Grundy2624
Hancock2534
Cass2522
Calhoun2493
Osceola2310
Monroe22411
Howard2238
Mitchell2110
Monona2091
Taylor2052
Union1983
Pocahontas1952
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1791
Lucas1786
Ida1702
Fremont1680
Greene1570
Davis1504
Van Buren1422
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1341
Audubon1221
Worth1210
Decatur1120
Wayne1093
Adair1081
Ringgold822
Adams590
Unassigned110
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section soccer highlights from Oct. 14

Image

Wednesday's section soccer highlights

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Gov. Walz hosts roundtable with MN manufacturers

Community Events