Clear

Herd immunity is not the way out of the coronavirus pandemic, experts say

A vaccine is still the best way to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts say, adding that pursuing herd immunity would be a dangerous strategy. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A vaccine is still the best way to bring an end to the Covid-19 pandemic, health experts say, adding that pursuing herd immunity would be dangerous.

The idea of letting the virus run unchecked through communities "misses the basic point that we're all connected," former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Frieden was responding to recent efforts to promote herd immunity as an answer to Covid-19. The idea is being pushed by those eager to stop the economic damage the pandemic has caused.

The virus has infected more than 7.9 million people and killed 216,872, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

A vaccine could be available to some groups by the end of the year. But some politicians hoping to reverse the economic havoc from the pandemic have embraced the idea of letting the virus spread until enough people have been infected and developed immunity that there is no where for it to spread next.

White House senior administration officials, in a call with reporters Monday, discussed a controversial declaration written by scientists that advocates for such an approach.

But the idea is "a dangerous fallacy unsupported by scientific evidence" that risks "significant morbidity and mortality across the whole population," 80 scientists from around the world wrote in an open letter.

"Any infection anywhere is potentially a threat somewhere else because even if you feel fine and get over it with no problems, no long-term consequences, you might spread it to someone who dies from it. And that's what we're seeing all over the country," Frieden said.

It is impossible to keep just the vulnerable protected from the spread, Frieden said. And letting the virus run rampant would likely lead to recurring epidemics because there is no evidence that people are protected long-term after they have been infected, according to the letter.

The best way to achieve widespread immunity, Frieden said, will be through a vaccine.

"The concept (of herd immunity) really comes from vaccines," Frieden said. "When you vaccinate enough people, the disease stops spreading, and that might be 60%, 80%, 90% for different diseases."

Heavy impacts across the country

There has been an uptick in new cases across the country in recent days, suggesting that a predicted second wave has arrived.

South Dakota reported its highest single day increase with 876 new cases on Wednesday, according to the state's health department. And Pennsylvania has reported at least 1,000 new cases a day for nine days in a row, according to state health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Wednesday that he thinks the state is in its "third escalation" of coronavirus.

And along with rising cases, Missouri reported a record 1,413 hospitalizations from the virus on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health.

As cases have risen in Tennessee, the virus is having a greater impact on older residents, and people in rural populations have been reporting a death rate double that of those in urban areas, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced Wednesday.

"That means this is no longer limited to younger people or college-aged students who are out and about, this is now hitting those of us in middle age, and those of us at higher risk and so I think that's important for you to note," Piercey said.

"I want folks to internalize the fact that those of us who just live and go about our normal daily lives are at risk of this and need to pay close attention," Piercey added.

Political leaders and other officials at risk

The daily dealings of some politicians have been impacted as they have been exposed to the virus' spread.

President Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk after contracting the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday, but the people around him may still be.

"I can't vouch for anybody else that's there -- whether they've been tested or whether they've been careful in their interactions with people," Fauci told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell Wednesday.

He also warned that just because the President fared well after his illness, doesn't mean that others will have the same experience.

State leaders in Tennessee and Indiana are now approaching their own interactions with virus.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box on Wednesday said that she, an adult daughter and 23-month-old grandson have tested positive for Covid-19. The health commissioner added she participated in contact tracing but explained she's not been in close contact with anyone except her immediate family.

And Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday he expects to be tested "on a regular basis" over the next few days following the news that a member of his security detail tested positive.

Sacrificing Thanksgiving gatherings

Gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving meal may be a "sacred part of the American tradition," but Fauci told O'Donnell that the holiday may have to look very different this year.

"You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you're pretty certain that the people that you're dealing with are not infected. Either they've been very recently tested, or they're living a lifestyle in which they don't have any interaction with anybody except you and your family," he said.

Small gatherings are becoming a growing source of coronavirus spread, said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield during a call with the nation's governors on Tuesday. Audio of the call was obtained by CNN.

"What we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings," Redfield said. "Particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it's really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting."

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University, said Wednesday he'd advise people to consider not having indoor Thanksgiving dinners with others who aren't in their immediate household.

"If you're lucky enough to live in a part of the country where the weather will be moderate in November, do an outdoor Thanksgiving. (But) I think in the ... places in the country where the winter comes early, I think you have to really be careful," Reiner told CNN's "New Day."

"Next year is going to be much better. Let's get through this, and let's get through it safely."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115943

Reported Deaths: 2233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30923959
Ramsey12656337
Dakota8742133
Anoka7548144
Stearns484133
Washington479464
Scott299534
Olmsted288429
St. Louis234855
Wright212511
Nobles207216
Blue Earth18867
Clay182443
Carver16217
Rice15068
Mower14537
Sherburne141318
Kandiyohi13784
Winona109518
Waseca8819
Lyon8485
Crow Wing75721
Chisago7432
Benton7404
Beltrami6836
Steele6682
Otter Tail6416
Nicollet63717
Todd6192
Freeborn5974
Itasca59716
Martin55816
Watonwan5514
Le Sueur5495
McLeod5483
Douglas5283
Morrison4674
Pine4640
Goodhue46211
Isanti4453
Polk4394
Becker4182
Carlton3551
Dodge3410
Chippewa3302
Pipestone31016
Mille Lacs2864
Wabasha2830
Meeker2793
Brown2713
Rock2691
Cass2674
Cottonwood2510
Yellow Medicine2494
Hubbard2311
Sibley2273
Murray2243
Redwood2209
Renville21510
Fillmore2110
Faribault1890
Unassigned18259
Jackson1781
Swift1781
Houston1681
Kanabec1669
Roseau1580
Stevens1511
Lincoln1500
Pennington1501
Koochiching1474
Wadena1430
Pope1300
Aitkin1291
Big Stone1170
Lac qui Parle1122
Wilkin1064
Lake900
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen781
Marshall731
Clearwater570
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson180
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102368

Reported Deaths: 1496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17467278
Woodbury655382
Johnson553030
Black Hawk500596
Linn4820122
Dubuque434150
Scott376432
Story376017
Dallas318942
Pottawattamie274043
Sioux219211
Buena Vista216112
Marshall188336
Webster162214
Plymouth144724
Wapello144360
Clinton130625
Crawford126912
Muscatine125457
Cerro Gordo120123
Warren10956
Des Moines10819
Jasper99135
Carroll9567
Henry9375
Marion88710
Tama87135
Lee8039
Wright6711
Dickinson6507
Boone6318
Delaware6178
Bremer5837
Washington57911
Mahaska55622
Harrison5106
Lyon4925
Louisa47515
Jackson4683
Benton4511
Clay4494
Hamilton4203
Winneshiek4029
Floyd40011
Poweshiek40011
Kossuth3960
Hardin3925
Winnebago38316
Jones3683
Buchanan3663
Emmet36414
Franklin36418
Iowa3542
Guthrie34914
Cherokee3452
Sac3402
Clayton3283
Butler3262
Shelby3251
Madison3212
Cedar3205
Chickasaw3131
Fayette3092
Page3040
Allamakee3028
Mills3021
Clarke2973
Humboldt2683
Palo Alto2671
Grundy2624
Hancock2534
Cass2522
Calhoun2493
Osceola2310
Monroe22411
Howard2238
Mitchell2110
Monona2091
Taylor2052
Union1983
Pocahontas1952
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1791
Lucas1786
Ida1702
Fremont1680
Greene1570
Davis1504
Van Buren1422
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1341
Audubon1221
Worth1210
Decatur1120
Wayne1093
Adair1081
Ringgold822
Adams590
Unassigned110
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section soccer highlights from Oct. 14

Image

Wednesday's section soccer highlights

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Gov. Walz hosts roundtable with MN manufacturers

Community Events