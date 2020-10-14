Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Donald Trump is doing the *exact* opposite of what he should in the last days of 2020 campaign

CNN's Erin Burnett discusses President Trump holding rallies with thousands of supports packed together with few masks despite the coronavirus pandemic and the herd immunity proposal Trump is touting.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Donald Trump has a simple strategy for the final weeks of the 2020 campaign: If some of me is good, more of me is better.

Fresh off battling Covid-19 -- and a multi-day hospitalization -- the President has set an extremely aggressive campaign schedule for himself in the closing days of the race.

As CNN's Kevin Liptak wrote Monday:

"This week alone will bring the President to Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa and North Carolina -- all states he won in 2016 -- with stops next Friday and over the weekend still being finalized. While Trump occasionally overnights at his properties, his habit has been to fly out-and-back, returning to the White House often in the dark morning hours...

"...Trailing in polls and without much time to reverse his fortunes, Trump is pressing advisers to schedule more rallies and more travel in the lead-up to Election Day."

While Trump seems to believe that the more voters see and hear from him the better chance he has of winning, there's a large amount of polling data that suggests he is, well, wrong.

Let's start here: Typically, a President's job approval number lags behind his personal favorability ratings. That's because even though people may not like a politician's policies, they tend to think more warmly about them as a person, husband and a father, for example.

That's not the case with Trump.

In the latest Gallup poll, 46% approve of the job Trump is doing in office. (A majority -- 52% -- disapprove.) In Gallup polling from September, by contrast, just 41% had a favorable opinion of Trump as a person. That's consistent with other data out there. In an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this month, 45% approved of the job Trump was doing. But just 39% had a positive opinion of him personally.

Those numbers paint a very simple picture: People like Trump's policies more than they like Trump. It might not be by a lot. But it's there.

Take the economy. While just 39% of voters in the latest CNN-SSRS poll have a favorable opinion of Trump, 48% approved of how he has handled the economy. That's a statistically significant difference! And makes clear that while people are split relatively evenly on Trump's economic policies, they are much clearer in their personal dislike of him.

What all of those numbers suggest is that Trump's best strategy -- an admittedly long-shot one still, of course -- is to do the opposite of what he is currently doing.

Rather than do a series of campaign appearances where he recites his greatest hits of distortions and wild claims -- most notably about the coronavirus -- he would be better served by limiting his exposure to voters. If he could do that -- and, to be clear, Trump is totally incapable of doing so -- then it's at least possible that voters would look more at Trump's record and less at, well, Trump.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was onto something then when he tweeted this at the President earlier this week:

".@realdonaldtrump I suggest u use pocket card at podium w 5 short sentences on what u've accomplished 5 things that differentiate u from Biden 5 things u will accomplish in next 4 yrs Focusing on these simple highlights will help ur msg &only take 5mins then say whatever u want."

I'm not so sure about Grassley's "then say whatever u want" advice, but the rest is pretty sound strategically speaking. To the extent Trump speaks publicly between now and November 3 -- and it might be better for him, in all honesty, if he just didn't speak publicly -- it should be short, sweet and entirely focused on what he believes to be his biggest accomplishments of his first term. No personal asides. No exaggerations. No falsehoods.

Trump won't do that. Heck, he may not even be capable of doing it. He has always made everything, including the presidency, about him and him alone. Unfortunately for Republicans, he appears to now be on a kamikaze mission to make the 2020 election all about him, too. And the consequences of that strategic choice will likely be something the party is dealing with for years to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114574

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30698955
Ramsey12532335
Dakota8673132
Anoka7485144
Stearns475831
Washington472362
Scott296934
Olmsted286128
St. Louis229955
Wright209310
Nobles206416
Blue Earth18807
Clay177342
Carver16097
Rice14988
Mower14317
Sherburne138116
Kandiyohi13494
Winona108118
Waseca8789
Lyon8425
Crow Wing74820
Chisago7172
Benton7154
Steele6592
Beltrami6576
Nicollet63017
Otter Tail6156
Todd6052
Freeborn5934
Itasca58516
Martin55116
Watonwan5504
McLeod5473
Le Sueur5465
Douglas5233
Goodhue46111
Pine4610
Morrison4443
Isanti4371
Polk4174
Becker4032
Carlton3511
Dodge3380
Chippewa3222
Pipestone30515
Wabasha2790
Meeker2763
Brown2713
Mille Lacs2683
Cass2614
Cottonwood2520
Rock2501
Yellow Medicine2464
Sibley2253
Murray2193
Redwood2168
Hubbard2141
Renville21010
Fillmore2070
Unassigned20753
Faribault1870
Jackson1761
Swift1741
Houston1641
Kanabec1639
Roseau1580
Lincoln1490
Stevens1471
Koochiching1464
Pennington1451
Wadena1310
Pope1240
Aitkin1231
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1072
Wilkin1024
Lake870
Norman850
Grant824
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake472
Traverse460
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100894

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17333277
Woodbury645881
Johnson550430
Black Hawk496496
Linn4745122
Dubuque426750
Story373717
Scott366932
Dallas314941
Pottawattamie270043
Buena Vista215512
Sioux213710
Marshall187536
Webster159014
Wapello144060
Plymouth142324
Clinton129125
Crawford125611
Muscatine123957
Cerro Gordo119123
Warren10796
Des Moines10209
Jasper98135
Carroll9366
Henry9225
Marion8799
Tama86235
Lee7819
Wright6651
Dickinson6367
Boone6228
Delaware5947
Bremer5767
Washington56911
Mahaska54421
Lyon4795
Harrison4726
Louisa47015
Jackson4613
Clay4424
Benton4281
Hamilton4063
Floyd39710
Winneshiek3979
Poweshiek39411
Kossuth3840
Hardin3804
Winnebago37216
Franklin36318
Jones3623
Emmet35813
Buchanan3573
Guthrie34314
Cherokee3402
Sac3371
Iowa3362
Butler3232
Clayton3223
Madison3172
Shelby3161
Cedar3135
Chickasaw3111
Page2990
Fayette2982
Allamakee2978
Clarke2953
Mills2901
Palo Alto2641
Grundy2604
Humboldt2573
Hancock2524
Cass2452
Calhoun2423
Howard2208
Osceola2180
Mitchell2110
Monroe21111
Monona2051
Taylor2031
Pocahontas1942
Union1903
Appanoose1863
Jefferson1771
Lucas1736
Ida1672
Fremont1660
Greene1540
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1385
Keokuk1331
Worth1190
Audubon1181
Decatur1090
Wayne1093
Adair1031
Ringgold692
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Gov. Walz hosts roundtable with MN manufacturers

Image

Keeping voters safe from Covid-19 at the polls

Image

Creepy Doll Exhibit

Community Events