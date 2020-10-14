Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Opinion: White House's new Covid-19 strategy is madness

Article Image

Dr. Ashish Jha joins The Lead.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 10:30 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Opinon by Jeffrey Sachs

As if Donald Trump's irresponsibility was not already a national tragedy, the White House seems now to favor a controversial approach to Covid-19 that threatens to bring nothing less than mass suffering.

More than 216,000 Americans have already died. Yet on Tuesday, senior Trump administration officials said that they were receptive to pursuing "herd immunity," an approach touted by a group of scientists who have put out what they call the "Great Barrington Declaration." The idea is that the federal government should let the pandemic run its course until most of the population is infected and has ostensibly developed antibodies to ward off future infections. Typical estimates hold that 70% or more of the population would thereby become infected.

According to this idea, vulnerable groups would be targeted for "focused protection," for example, introducing extra precautions such as frequent Covid-19 testing to avoid infections of the elderly living in nursing homes. The rest of the population "should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal," according to the declaration.

This approach runs strongly against the overwhelming consensus of public health specialists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The new Covid-19 approach would undoubtedly add massively to the suffering in the US in a very short period of time.

The idea that we should not try to control infections other than of vulnerable groups is based on a complete misunderstanding of the real choices facing the US -- or facing any country for that matter. The core mistake is the belief that the only alternative to an economic shutdown is to let the virus spread widely in the population. Instead, a set of basic public health measures is enough, as many other countries have shown, to control the spread of the virus. The proper measures include widespread testing, contact tracing, isolating of infected individuals, wearing face masks, physical distancing, and barring super-spreader events (like Trump rallies). South Korea has exemplified this policy approach, as have many of its neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sadly, this very basic information seems not to have reached the White House or been understood by it, even though experts already knew in April that the Asia-Pacific region was suppressing the pandemic through these public health measures, and without the need for comprehensive lockdowns (or with only brief lockdowns to give time to scale up the public health measures). By suppressing the virus, these countries have limited the economic fallout.

Indeed, according to the IMF's new report, China, which has broken the pandemic by means of public health control, will achieve positive growth of GDP 1.9% this year, compared with America's expected GDP decline of 4.3%. The Trump team is so obsessed with their anti-China propaganda that they utterly refused to learn from China's success in cutting transmission of the virus enabling an economic rebound. Trump and his team have also refused to learn from similar successes in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, all of which have very low transmission of the virus.

The herd immunity approach is a nightmare for four reasons:

First, according to a study published in The Lancet in late September, fewer than 10% of Americans have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus. Another 60% or so of Americans would likely become infected in a herd immunity strategy. That amounts to around 200 million additional cases of Covid-19 in the United States and countless deaths. This would obviously be wanton madness, since the pandemic can be controlled by low-cost and proven public health means.

Second, there would absolutely be no reliable way to protect vulnerable populations through "focused protection." Many older people do not live in nursing or retirement homes where protective measure can systematically be implemented. And as the CDC has alerted, there are vast numbers of vulnerable Americans who are not among the elderly, but who suffer from medical conditions as widespread as obesity, cancer, kidney disease, high blood pressure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and others. And in addition to people with prior health conditions, the CDC also points to other groups that need extra precautions: pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities, people with developmental and behavioral disorders, and others.

For a White House team that can't even properly protect its guests at a White House event, the notion that it could suddenly oversee the implementation of "focused protection" to vulnerable people spread throughout the country in the midst of an uncontrolled pandemic is a fantasy.

Third, the proponents of herd immunity seem to discount the fact that in addition to the acute and short term effects of Covid-19, there are also long-term disease consequences for many, ranging from the Covid-19 "brain fog" to long-lasting damage to many organ systems. The evidence continues to mount that Covid-19 is a frighteningly dangerous disease for many people who survive the infection and in ways that scientists are still coming to understand.

Fourth, it's especially ill-timed to let the pandemic run wild when the White House is touting a vaccine as being just around the corner. If a reliable and safe vaccine will soon be available to protect citizens, surely there is overwhelming reason not to become infected now, but rather to stay safe until the vaccine arrives.

Trump's utter ignorance has already resulted in unprecedented suffering, and the latest bad idea would gravely multiply the damage. If implemented, a herd immunity strategy might just be the most reckless action by the White House yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114574

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30698955
Ramsey12532335
Dakota8673132
Anoka7485144
Stearns475831
Washington472362
Scott296934
Olmsted286128
St. Louis229955
Wright209310
Nobles206416
Blue Earth18807
Clay177342
Carver16097
Rice14988
Mower14317
Sherburne138116
Kandiyohi13494
Winona108118
Waseca8789
Lyon8425
Crow Wing74820
Chisago7172
Benton7154
Steele6592
Beltrami6576
Nicollet63017
Otter Tail6156
Todd6052
Freeborn5934
Itasca58516
Martin55116
Watonwan5504
McLeod5473
Le Sueur5465
Douglas5233
Goodhue46111
Pine4610
Morrison4443
Isanti4371
Polk4174
Becker4032
Carlton3511
Dodge3380
Chippewa3222
Pipestone30515
Wabasha2790
Meeker2763
Brown2713
Mille Lacs2683
Cass2614
Cottonwood2520
Rock2501
Yellow Medicine2464
Sibley2253
Murray2193
Redwood2168
Hubbard2141
Renville21010
Fillmore2070
Unassigned20753
Faribault1870
Jackson1761
Swift1741
Houston1641
Kanabec1639
Roseau1580
Lincoln1490
Stevens1471
Koochiching1464
Pennington1451
Wadena1310
Pope1240
Aitkin1231
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1072
Wilkin1024
Lake870
Norman850
Grant824
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake472
Traverse460
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100894

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17333277
Woodbury645881
Johnson550430
Black Hawk496496
Linn4745122
Dubuque426750
Story373717
Scott366932
Dallas314941
Pottawattamie270043
Buena Vista215512
Sioux213710
Marshall187536
Webster159014
Wapello144060
Plymouth142324
Clinton129125
Crawford125611
Muscatine123957
Cerro Gordo119123
Warren10796
Des Moines10209
Jasper98135
Carroll9366
Henry9225
Marion8799
Tama86235
Lee7819
Wright6651
Dickinson6367
Boone6228
Delaware5947
Bremer5767
Washington56911
Mahaska54421
Lyon4795
Harrison4726
Louisa47015
Jackson4613
Clay4424
Benton4281
Hamilton4063
Floyd39710
Winneshiek3979
Poweshiek39411
Kossuth3840
Hardin3804
Winnebago37216
Franklin36318
Jones3623
Emmet35813
Buchanan3573
Guthrie34314
Cherokee3402
Sac3371
Iowa3362
Butler3232
Clayton3223
Madison3172
Shelby3161
Cedar3135
Chickasaw3111
Page2990
Fayette2982
Allamakee2978
Clarke2953
Mills2901
Palo Alto2641
Grundy2604
Humboldt2573
Hancock2524
Cass2452
Calhoun2423
Howard2208
Osceola2180
Mitchell2110
Monroe21111
Monona2051
Taylor2031
Pocahontas1942
Union1903
Appanoose1863
Jefferson1771
Lucas1736
Ida1672
Fremont1660
Greene1540
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1385
Keokuk1331
Worth1190
Audubon1181
Decatur1090
Wayne1093
Adair1031
Ringgold692
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Gov. Walz hosts roundtable with MN manufacturers

Image

Keeping voters safe from Covid-19 at the polls

Image

Creepy Doll Exhibit

Community Events