Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning - Wind Advisory View Alerts

Fox News portrayed it as one of the biggest scandals in American history. Then it fell apart

The US attorney tasked by Attorney General William Barr to review instances of "unmasking" done around the 2016 election has completed the probe without bringing any charges, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. CNN's Don Lemon discusses with commentator Amanda Carpenter.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 3:21 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2020 3:21 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

It was a conspiracy that Fox News portrayed as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — political scandals in American history.

Tucker Carlson called it a "domestic spying operation" that was "hidden under the pretext of national security." Laura Ingraham characterized top Obama administration officials as having been "exposed." And Sean Hannity flatly declared it to be the "biggest abuse of power, corruption scandal" the country had ever seen.

That was back in May. This week, however, the conspiracy theory collapsed when The Washington Post reported that a Justice Department investigation into the supposed scandal quietly ended with no charges.

The narrative pushed by Fox News was centered on the routine intelligence practice of "unmasking." A document declassified in May by then-acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who has been criticized by Democrats and career intelligence officials as the most overtly political person to serve in the position, revealed that several Obama administration officials had "unmasked" a US citizen mentioned in intelligence reports.

Information about Americans is anonymized in US intelligence reports for privacy reasons. But there are instances when US officials who read these reports need to see the full picture. To make that happen, they need to provide a justification to the intelligence agency that produced the report. If the agency grants that request, the information is "unmasked," and the name is revealed.

The person in the intelligence reports ended up being Michael Flynn, who served as President Donald Trump's national security advisor before being fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia. The Obama officials who requested the "unmasking" of the US citizen, however, wouldn't have known Flynn's identity until after he had been "unmasked."

During the transition, Flynn's name would've appeared in intelligence reports because of his highly irregular contacts with foreign officials, including phone calls with the Russian ambassador and a meeting with a delegation from the United Arab Emirates. Obama-era national security officials have said they "unmasked" Flynn while trying to decipher these unorthodox diplomatic dealings.

While the procedure of "unmasking" is commonplace in national security matters, happening thousands of times each year, right-wing media portrayed the act as nefarious. The essence of the narrative they pushed was that President Barack Obama and members of his administration, including then-Vice President Joe Biden, participated in a "deep state" plot to improperly use the levers of government to win the 2016 election. The supposed scandal was colloquially referred to by its proponents as "OBAMAGATE."

Attorney General William Barr eventually commissioned a federal prosecutor to look into the matter. The Post reported on Tuesday that the inquiry ended without finding substantive wrongdoing and that the probe's findings would likely disappoint conservatives who believed "unmasking" was tied to a political conspiracy against Trump.

News that Trump's Justice Department had concluded without charges being filed landed with a thud on Fox News. Martha MacCallum covered it on her Tuesday night show, but a search of transcripts did not turn up any other instances in which Fox covered it on air. The story was briefly featured on Fox News' homepage before being removed Wednesday afternoon. Even when it was featured on the network's website, it was not given the same play as the initial unmasking stories were in May.

The episode marks yet another instance in which Fox News and its hosts have dishonestly hyped an innocuous national security procedure into a supposed scandal, only to later watch it quietly fall apart before moving on to feed something else to their audience.

A Fox News spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

It's difficult to overstate how much Fox News promoted the unmasking story in May, never mind promoting it as an insidious plot against Trump.

As the coronavirus death toll neared 100,000 people in the US, Fox News practically dumped coverage of the disease to focus on "OBAMAGATE." After Grenell declassified the related documents in May, mentions of key words related to the supposed scandal spiked on the conservative network as mentions of words related to the coronavirus dropped.

And it wasn't just pro-Trump propagandists on Fox News, such as Hannity and Ingraham, who went all in on the story. Fox News anchors such as Bret Baier, who the network promotes as covering the news in a no-nonsense "straight news" way, also elevated the story on their programs.

Baier, for instance, hosted the right-wing commentator Mollie Hemingway to discuss the supposed scandal without challenging her assertions, despite them being out of lockstep with what the national security community was saying.

The topic was featured in countless other news segments on the network in which pundits would chew over the declassified documents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 114574

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30698955
Ramsey12532335
Dakota8673132
Anoka7485144
Stearns475831
Washington472362
Scott296934
Olmsted286128
St. Louis229955
Wright209310
Nobles206416
Blue Earth18807
Clay177342
Carver16097
Rice14988
Mower14317
Sherburne138116
Kandiyohi13494
Winona108118
Waseca8789
Lyon8425
Crow Wing74820
Chisago7172
Benton7154
Steele6592
Beltrami6576
Nicollet63017
Otter Tail6156
Todd6052
Freeborn5934
Itasca58516
Martin55116
Watonwan5504
McLeod5473
Le Sueur5465
Douglas5233
Goodhue46111
Pine4610
Morrison4443
Isanti4371
Polk4174
Becker4032
Carlton3511
Dodge3380
Chippewa3222
Pipestone30515
Wabasha2790
Meeker2763
Brown2713
Mille Lacs2683
Cass2614
Cottonwood2520
Rock2501
Yellow Medicine2464
Sibley2253
Murray2193
Redwood2168
Hubbard2141
Renville21010
Fillmore2070
Unassigned20753
Faribault1870
Jackson1761
Swift1741
Houston1641
Kanabec1639
Roseau1580
Lincoln1490
Stevens1471
Koochiching1464
Pennington1451
Wadena1310
Pope1240
Aitkin1231
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1072
Wilkin1024
Lake870
Norman850
Grant824
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake472
Traverse460
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100894

Reported Deaths: 1482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17333277
Woodbury645881
Johnson550430
Black Hawk496496
Linn4745122
Dubuque426750
Story373717
Scott366932
Dallas314941
Pottawattamie270043
Buena Vista215512
Sioux213710
Marshall187536
Webster159014
Wapello144060
Plymouth142324
Clinton129125
Crawford125611
Muscatine123957
Cerro Gordo119123
Warren10796
Des Moines10209
Jasper98135
Carroll9366
Henry9225
Marion8799
Tama86235
Lee7819
Wright6651
Dickinson6367
Boone6228
Delaware5947
Bremer5767
Washington56911
Mahaska54421
Lyon4795
Harrison4726
Louisa47015
Jackson4613
Clay4424
Benton4281
Hamilton4063
Floyd39710
Winneshiek3979
Poweshiek39411
Kossuth3840
Hardin3804
Winnebago37216
Franklin36318
Jones3623
Emmet35813
Buchanan3573
Guthrie34314
Cherokee3402
Sac3371
Iowa3362
Butler3232
Clayton3223
Madison3172
Shelby3161
Cedar3135
Chickasaw3111
Page2990
Fayette2982
Allamakee2978
Clarke2953
Mills2901
Palo Alto2641
Grundy2604
Humboldt2573
Hancock2524
Cass2452
Calhoun2423
Howard2208
Osceola2180
Mitchell2110
Monroe21111
Monona2051
Taylor2031
Pocahontas1942
Union1903
Appanoose1863
Jefferson1771
Lucas1736
Ida1672
Fremont1660
Greene1540
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1385
Keokuk1331
Worth1190
Audubon1181
Decatur1090
Wayne1093
Adair1031
Ringgold692
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Secretary of States to expect election night to be different

Image

Doctors performing elective surgeries again

Image

Officials plan new vision for highway 14

Image

Organization to Provide Free Housing for Blood Cancer Patients

Image

Officials plan new vision for deadly stretch of Highway 14

Image

New guidelines for care centers

Image

Breast cancer screenings during pandemic

Image

State house candidates in district 52

Image

Tuesday's section soccer highlights and scores

Image

A place to stay for patients battling blood cancers

Community Events