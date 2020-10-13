Clear

Pfizer to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine in children as young as 12

As the US experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases, Johnson & Johnson has paused their vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness in a trial participant. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 9:10 PM
By Maggie Fox, CNN

Drugmaker Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12, and parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids, the researcher leading the trial told CNN Tuesday.

It will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the United States.

A team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital will begin vaccinating teenagers aged 16 and 17 this week, and will move to enroll 12-to 15-year-olds later, said Dr. Robert Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at the hospital.

The company confirmed on its website it has approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to enroll children as young as 12 in its trial.

"We really think a vaccine for adolescents and children is going to be critical for getting Covid under control," Frenck told CNN in a telephone interview.

"I think one of the things that is important to remember is that although the death rate for children with Covid is lower than in older adults, it's not zero," he saId, noting that more than half a million children have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the US. "It is not a nonexistent infection in children."

Children can develop serious illness and also die from coronavirus and there is no way to predict which ones will, he said. They also can spread it to other, more vulnerable people, including parents, grandparents, healthcare workers and others. And children can develop a rare but serious side-effect from coronavirus infection called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C.

Frenck also believes more children have been infected with coronavirus than the official data show. "I think we are probably under detecting the number of kids that are infected because they are not getting sick enough to where a parent says they need to go to a doctor," he said.

"Most of the time in kids, you have a young kid at home and they have a runny nose, they have a cough -- you are not going to bring them to a doctor," he added.

"And most of the time, what a coronavirus causes is a cold."

Plus, the FDA has asked the companies working to make a coronavirus vaccine to test them in diverse groups -- including in people usually missed in drug and vaccine trials, such as the elderly, Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans.

Pfizer, one of four companies to have vaccines in advanced, Phase 3 clinical trials in the US, says it has enrolled close to 38,000 volunteers in its trial. More than 31,000 of them have received the second of two shots.

Frenck said more than 90 people have responded to an ad looking for volunteers to sign up teens for the trial.

Pfizer developed its two-dose coronavirus vaccine with Germany's BioNtech. It uses pieces of viral genetic material to induce immunity to the coronavirus.

"If regulatory approval or authorization is obtained, the companies expect to manufacture globally up to 100 million doses by the end of 2020 and potentially 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021," the company said on its website.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 113439

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30456954
Ramsey12423335
Dakota8576132
Anoka7372144
Stearns472529
Washington466062
Scott294634
Olmsted284828
St. Louis222655
Wright206310
Nobles205716
Blue Earth18767
Clay175642
Carver15947
Rice14928
Mower14297
Sherburne136516
Kandiyohi13314
Winona107518
Waseca8779
Lyon8385
Crow Wing74320
Benton7044
Chisago7022
Steele6572
Beltrami6476
Nicollet62817
Otter Tail6026
Todd5972
Freeborn5904
Itasca56916
Watonwan5504
Martin54814
Le Sueur5465
McLeod5383
Douglas5223
Goodhue45911
Pine4570
Morrison4403
Isanti4231
Polk4054
Becker3972
Carlton3431
Dodge3380
Chippewa3142
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2730
Meeker2723
Brown2673
Cass2574
Mille Lacs2573
Cottonwood2490
Rock2451
Yellow Medicine2444
Sibley2243
Murray2183
Redwood2148
Hubbard2131
Unassigned21053
Renville20810
Fillmore2030
Faribault1790
Swift1731
Jackson1721
Houston1631
Kanabec1609
Roseau1580
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Pennington1451
Koochiching1444
Wadena1260
Pope1240
Aitkin1191
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1052
Wilkin1023
Lake850
Norman840
Grant804
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake471
Traverse440
Lake of the Woods371
Kittson170
Cook100

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99929

Reported Deaths: 1472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17240277
Woodbury641081
Johnson548730
Black Hawk492496
Linn4694121
Dubuque418350
Story372517
Scott361830
Dallas312840
Pottawattamie267043
Buena Vista214012
Sioux21169
Marshall187336
Webster156314
Wapello143160
Plymouth138224
Clinton128225
Crawford124011
Muscatine123157
Cerro Gordo118223
Warren10656
Des Moines10189
Jasper96835
Carroll9286
Henry9185
Marion8749
Tama85635
Lee7769
Wright6621
Dickinson6357
Boone6178
Delaware5787
Bremer5677
Washington56111
Mahaska52121
Lyon4755
Louisa46515
Harrison4595
Jackson4563
Clay4384
Benton4171
Floyd39510
Winneshiek3929
Hamilton3913
Poweshiek39111
Kossuth3780
Hardin3764
Winnebago36716
Franklin36318
Jones3593
Emmet35613
Buchanan3522
Guthrie34113
Sac3371
Cherokee3352
Butler3222
Iowa3222
Clayton3193
Madison3122
Shelby3121
Chickasaw3101
Cedar3064
Allamakee2978
Page2950
Mills2921
Clarke2913
Fayette2902
Palo Alto2611
Grundy2554
Hancock2504
Humboldt2503
Calhoun2423
Cass2362
Howard2137
Osceola2130
Mitchell2100
Monona2031
Taylor2011
Monroe19711
Pocahontas1912
Union1903
Appanoose1873
Jefferson1751
Lucas1696
Fremont1650
Ida1612
Greene1520
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1311
Worth1190
Audubon1171
Wayne1063
Decatur1020
Adair991
Ringgold682
Adams550
Unassigned100
