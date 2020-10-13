Clear

How you know Lindsey Graham is starting to panic

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) used a chunk of his time for questioning during Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing to attack the Affordable Care Act calling it a "disaster" for South Carolina.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham had a unique opportunity: He got to kick off the questioning Tuesday of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

How did he mark this historic moment? By giving a purely political speech about the Affordable Care Act in a transparent attempt to bolster his flagging reelection campaign in his home state.

"From my point of view, Obamacare has been a disaster for the state of South Carolina." Graham began. "All of you over there want to impose Obamacare on South Carolina. We don't want it. We want something better. We want something different. You know, what we want in South Carolina? South Carolina-care, not Obamacare."

Graham cast the ongoing debate over the ACA, which the Supreme Court will hear on November 10, as a choice between "consolidating all the power in Washington, have some bureaucrat you'll never meet running this program versus having it centered in the state where you live."

And Graham even took time to tout his own health care proposal -- which would block grant federal money to the states and allow them to spend it on health care as they see fit -- noting that if the government adopted his idea, "South Carolina would get almost a billion dollars more."

Like, dude, how much more transparent can you be? The answer, because we're talking about Graham, is WAY more transparent.

"So that's the political debate," he said near the end of his "questioning" of Barrett. "We're involved in a campaign in South Carolina. My fate will be left up to the people of South Carolina."

Indeed it will!

Graham knows he is in a toss-up race against former state Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison in the Palmetto State. He knows that he is being absolutely crushed in fundraising -- Harrison raised $57 million in the last three months alone -- and that has translated into Graham's being buried under an avalanche of Harrison ads. (Graham said in his questions speech that he was newly interested in campaign finance reform because 'there's a lot of money being raised in this campaign. I'd like to know where the hell some of it's coming from.") And he also knows that he continues to underperform among Republicans in the state -- and that these hearings represent his last, best chance to turn that around.

As the Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor wrote recently:

"There is one remaining Hail Mary for Graham -- the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett that begin next week, in which he'll have the starring role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Republicans certainly hope that heavy coverage can help consolidate Republican votes and remind them why they want to vote for a GOP majority on judges, with Graham being the only way to get that."

That Graham would have no problem in using his position as chairman of the committee that holds confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court to deliver a purely political speech aimed at saving his own bacon back in South Carolina speaks to how desperate he believes his current situation to be. And how few tools he seems to have left at his disposal to change the arc of the contest.

Maybe his speechifying on Tuesday morning did the trick? But if it didn't, it's hard to see what else Graham could possibly hope to do to save his political career at this late date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 113439

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30456954
Ramsey12423335
Dakota8576132
Anoka7372144
Stearns472529
Washington466062
Scott294634
Olmsted284828
St. Louis222655
Wright206310
Nobles205716
Blue Earth18767
Clay175642
Carver15947
Rice14928
Mower14297
Sherburne136516
Kandiyohi13314
Winona107518
Waseca8779
Lyon8385
Crow Wing74320
Benton7044
Chisago7022
Steele6572
Beltrami6476
Nicollet62817
Otter Tail6026
Todd5972
Freeborn5904
Itasca56916
Watonwan5504
Martin54814
Le Sueur5465
McLeod5383
Douglas5223
Goodhue45911
Pine4570
Morrison4403
Isanti4231
Polk4054
Becker3972
Carlton3431
Dodge3380
Chippewa3142
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2730
Meeker2723
Brown2673
Cass2574
Mille Lacs2573
Cottonwood2490
Rock2451
Yellow Medicine2444
Sibley2243
Murray2183
Redwood2148
Hubbard2131
Unassigned21053
Renville20810
Fillmore2030
Faribault1790
Swift1731
Jackson1721
Houston1631
Kanabec1609
Roseau1580
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Pennington1451
Koochiching1444
Wadena1260
Pope1240
Aitkin1191
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1052
Wilkin1023
Lake850
Norman840
Grant804
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake471
Traverse440
Lake of the Woods371
Kittson170
Cook100

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99929

Reported Deaths: 1472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17240277
Woodbury641081
Johnson548730
Black Hawk492496
Linn4694121
Dubuque418350
Story372517
Scott361830
Dallas312840
Pottawattamie267043
Buena Vista214012
Sioux21169
Marshall187336
Webster156314
Wapello143160
Plymouth138224
Clinton128225
Crawford124011
Muscatine123157
Cerro Gordo118223
Warren10656
Des Moines10189
Jasper96835
Carroll9286
Henry9185
Marion8749
Tama85635
Lee7769
Wright6621
Dickinson6357
Boone6178
Delaware5787
Bremer5677
Washington56111
Mahaska52121
Lyon4755
Louisa46515
Harrison4595
Jackson4563
Clay4384
Benton4171
Floyd39510
Winneshiek3929
Hamilton3913
Poweshiek39111
Kossuth3780
Hardin3764
Winnebago36716
Franklin36318
Jones3593
Emmet35613
Buchanan3522
Guthrie34113
Sac3371
Cherokee3352
Butler3222
Iowa3222
Clayton3193
Madison3122
Shelby3121
Chickasaw3101
Cedar3064
Allamakee2978
Page2950
Mills2921
Clarke2913
Fayette2902
Palo Alto2611
Grundy2554
Hancock2504
Humboldt2503
Calhoun2423
Cass2362
Howard2137
Osceola2130
Mitchell2100
Monona2031
Taylor2011
Monroe19711
Pocahontas1912
Union1903
Appanoose1873
Jefferson1751
Lucas1696
Fremont1650
Ida1612
Greene1520
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1311
Worth1190
Audubon1171
Wayne1063
Decatur1020
Adair991
Ringgold682
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Accused Rochester murderer back in court

Image

Sean's Weather 10/13

Image

Foster Caring and Sharing collecting donations for the holidays

Image

Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations now open

Image

Kasson introduces new mental health initiative

Image

Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day: 'Our culture is thriving and our people are thriving'

Image

Minnesota's extended ballot counting

Image

Need for affordable housing

Image

Monday's section soccer highlights and local prep scores

Image

Celebrating the backbone of America

Community Events