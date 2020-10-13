Clear

White woman calls the wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor the n-word while grocery shopping

CNN's John Berman speaks to Pennsylvania's second lady, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, about allegedly being called a racial slur while grocery shopping.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 7:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Alec Snyder, CNN

The wife of Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor alleges she was insulted with a racial slur while grocery shopping this week.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, who is married to Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, told CNN the incident happened Sunday evening. In a two-second video Fetterman posted on her Twitter account, a White woman is seen lowering her mask and saying, "You're a n****r" through Fetterman's open car window and then walking away. Fetterman was born in Brazil.

Both Fetterman and the state's governor pointed to the incident as an example of the increasing divisions in the US, particularly as the country continue to grapple with racism and xenophobia after a summer of escalated tensions regarding the deaths of Black Americans in the US.

CNN has not identified the woman in the video, but Fetterman told CNN that she had run into the store to pick up some golden kiwis when the woman started harassing her while she was waiting in line to pay.

"A woman walks past me and stops and looks at me, and then says, 'Ugh, there's that n-word that Fetterman married. And, she said you don't belong here, and she called me a thief, and uttered some other ramblings. And, (she) kept walking, went to the other aisle, came back, said a few more things," Fetterman said.

In an appearance on CNN's New Day on Tuesday, Fetterman said the moment reminded her of the fear she felt during the 10 years her family lived undocumented in the US when she was a young girl, when a knock on the door could mean deportation.

"Even though I'm 38, I'm second lady and I have a family and a career, I was immediately again, a scared a 9-year-old undocumented little girl in that grocery line," she told CNN's John Berman.

The woman then approached Fetterman while she was backing out of her parking space. Fetterman told CNN the woman came out of the store without groceries, just her purse, and started yelling.

"I was still kind of crying and shaken, and that's when I was able to record the final few seconds of her tirade, as I drove off. So you can see in the video, my car is actually moving. I was trying to leave where I was," she said.

The woman "seemed happy" when Fetterman started filming her, she told CNN's Berman.

"She didn't hide from it," Fetterman said. "I think people are more comfortable now being so bold in their bigotry or their hatred."

Fetterman went to the store without her security detail of Pennsylvania state troopers, which she said she apologized for. She said she was able to take a photograph of the woman's license plate, which she gave to her security detail.

CNN reached out to Pennsylvania state police and Forest Hills police, where the store was located, for additional information but has not received a reply. CNN also reached out to the corporate arm of the store where she was shopping.

The incident took place at the Forest Hills Aldi location, the chain confirmed. In a statement, Aldi criticized the woman's actions and said she is "no longer welcome" to shop at its stores.

"We must stand together against racism in America. We absolutely do not tolerate harassment, discrimination or mistreatment of our customers or employees, and we condemn it in all forms," according to the grocery chain's statement. "We are reaching out to the Second Lady today to reiterate our stance, and ensure she feels safe and welcome in our stores anytime."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf condemned the incident on Monday in a statement, calling it "shameful and unacceptable."

"Racism and hate speech are always unacceptable, and unworthy of Pennsylvanians. No Pennsylvanian should ever be made to feel unwelcome in our commonwealth because of their race or ethnicity. Gisele Fetterman spends much of her time devoted to making our state and world a better place and she -- and every Pennsylvanian -- deserves our respect, not the hatred too often displayed by people who seek only to further divide this country at a time when unity is so desperately needed," he said.

Fetterman, who says her family fled violent conditions in Brazil when she was young, said she gets "ugly comments" regularly, but they typically occur online or in email, not in public. She called the whole experience "shocking" and "jarring."

"I know that this woman does not represent the majority. I love this country," she told CNN. "If anything, this makes me want to fight harder for my country. But it was a moment that brought me back to being a child and to being afraid."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 113439

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30456954
Ramsey12423335
Dakota8576132
Anoka7372144
Stearns472529
Washington466062
Scott294634
Olmsted284828
St. Louis222655
Wright206310
Nobles205716
Blue Earth18767
Clay175642
Carver15947
Rice14928
Mower14297
Sherburne136516
Kandiyohi13314
Winona107518
Waseca8779
Lyon8385
Crow Wing74320
Benton7044
Chisago7022
Steele6572
Beltrami6476
Nicollet62817
Otter Tail6026
Todd5972
Freeborn5904
Itasca56916
Watonwan5504
Martin54814
Le Sueur5465
McLeod5383
Douglas5223
Goodhue45911
Pine4570
Morrison4403
Isanti4231
Polk4054
Becker3972
Carlton3431
Dodge3380
Chippewa3142
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2730
Meeker2723
Brown2673
Cass2574
Mille Lacs2573
Cottonwood2490
Rock2451
Yellow Medicine2444
Sibley2243
Murray2183
Redwood2148
Hubbard2131
Unassigned21053
Renville20810
Fillmore2030
Faribault1790
Swift1731
Jackson1721
Houston1631
Kanabec1609
Roseau1580
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Pennington1451
Koochiching1444
Wadena1260
Pope1240
Aitkin1191
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1052
Wilkin1023
Lake850
Norman840
Grant804
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake471
Traverse440
Lake of the Woods371
Kittson170
Cook100

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99929

Reported Deaths: 1472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17240277
Woodbury641081
Johnson548730
Black Hawk492496
Linn4694121
Dubuque418350
Story372517
Scott361830
Dallas312840
Pottawattamie267043
Buena Vista214012
Sioux21169
Marshall187336
Webster156314
Wapello143160
Plymouth138224
Clinton128225
Crawford124011
Muscatine123157
Cerro Gordo118223
Warren10656
Des Moines10189
Jasper96835
Carroll9286
Henry9185
Marion8749
Tama85635
Lee7769
Wright6621
Dickinson6357
Boone6178
Delaware5787
Bremer5677
Washington56111
Mahaska52121
Lyon4755
Louisa46515
Harrison4595
Jackson4563
Clay4384
Benton4171
Floyd39510
Winneshiek3929
Hamilton3913
Poweshiek39111
Kossuth3780
Hardin3764
Winnebago36716
Franklin36318
Jones3593
Emmet35613
Buchanan3522
Guthrie34113
Sac3371
Cherokee3352
Butler3222
Iowa3222
Clayton3193
Madison3122
Shelby3121
Chickasaw3101
Cedar3064
Allamakee2978
Page2950
Mills2921
Clarke2913
Fayette2902
Palo Alto2611
Grundy2554
Hancock2504
Humboldt2503
Calhoun2423
Cass2362
Howard2137
Osceola2130
Mitchell2100
Monona2031
Taylor2011
Monroe19711
Pocahontas1912
Union1903
Appanoose1873
Jefferson1751
Lucas1696
Fremont1650
Ida1612
Greene1520
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1311
Worth1190
Audubon1171
Wayne1063
Decatur1020
Adair991
Ringgold682
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Below freezing temps return to the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/13

Image

Foster Caring and Sharing collecting donations for the holidays

Image

Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor nominations now open

Image

Kasson introduces new mental health initiative

Image

Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day: 'Our culture is thriving and our people are thriving'

Image

Minnesota's extended ballot counting

Image

Need for affordable housing

Image

Monday's section soccer highlights and local prep scores

Image

Celebrating the backbone of America

Image

Deputy goes home after battle with Covid-19

Community Events