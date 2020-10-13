Clear

Amid rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, local US leaders and public health experts worry of a coming surge

More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new coronavirus cases, with five states reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. CNN's Erica Hill reports.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 3:40 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

With 33 states reporting a rise in new Covid-19 cases and a nationwide uptick in hospitalizations, local officials worry this could be the beginning of the coming surge experts have warned about.

In Colorado, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Covid-19 cases are rising at a "concerning rate," while the city's seven-day average daily case rates are as "high right now as they were at the height of the pandemic back in May."

The seven-day average of hospitalizations also rose about 37% in a little more than a week, he said during a Monday news conference, and warned residents could soon see tighter Covid-19 restrictions if the city's numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction.

Officials across the country warn of similar patterns. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx last week warned the Northeast was seeing "early surggestions" of alarming trends. Kentucky's governor said recently the state is seeing a third major escalation in infections. In Wisconsin, a field hospital is opening this week in response to a surge of Covid-19 patients -- days after the state reported record-high numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and daily deaths.

The US is now averaging more than 49,000 new infections daily -- up 14% from the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And last week, the nation recorded more than 50,000 new cases for at least four days in a row. The last time that happened was in early August.

"I think we're facing a whole lot of trouble," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Monday. "We've got to turn this around."

That doesn't have to mean another lockdown, the infectious disease expert has previously said. Instead, it means more people heeding to safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

Otherwise, the US could be in for a devastating winter. Researchers from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project more than 135,000 Americans could die within the next three months.

Healthcare professionals 'deeply afraid'

Hospitalizations nationwide are also on the rise. At least 10 states have recorded record-high hospitalization numbers since Friday, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Nationwide, there are more than 35,000 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the project.

As emergency physicians begin to see an uptick in severe Covid-19 cases, they're also growing fearful another surge is on its way, Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency medicine physician with Brown University, said Saturday.

"We are all seeing increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients who are coming into our ERs, who are getting really sick, requiring hospitalization and even intensive care," Ranney told CNN. "We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave," she added.

And that's as healthcare professionals across the US are still lacking adequate personal protective equipment and testing supplies, she said.

"We're quite fearful for what we are heading into."

Tracey Nixon, the chief nursing officer at University of Utah Health told CNN affiliate KUTV last week the hospital system's intensive care units were at 97% capacity and the surge they're anticipating "in the next few weeks" will put a strain on staff.

"Our teams are exhausted and under tremendous pressure," Nixon told the affiliate.

13% increase in child Covid-19 cases in 2 weeks

Meanwhile, more children are also being diagnosed with the virus, an updated report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows. The report found a 13% increase in child cases reported from September 24 to October 8 -- with more than 77,000 new reported infections.

The report looked at information from health departments of 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Children represented about 10.7% of Covid-19 cases in the states that reported cases by age, the report said.

The news comes as many schools have returned to in-person instruction and are navigating challenges that come with new infections.

There's no "one size fits all" to safely return to class during a pandemic, Fauci told CNN. What that process looks like should depend on how widespread infections are in the community and how much surveillance is required, he said.

"When schools are prepared, when they have a plan, when everyone is universally wearing masks, when they're testing people in a surveillance way to get people who are infected out of the system, (and) they know what to do when they're confronted with a person a child or older students who gets infected -- it can work," he said.

A vaccine trial on pause

And while the US battles the pandemic ahead of a vaccine, drugmaker Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers.

"Following our guidelines, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians," the company said in a statement. ENSEMBLE is the name of the study.

"Adverse events -- illnesses, accidents, etc. -- even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies."

The company did not say what the illness was.

This is the second Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial to hit the pause button in the US. AstraZeneca's vaccine trial was paused last month because of a neurological complication in a volunteer -- and while the trial has resumed in other parts of the world, it remains paused in the US while health officials investigate.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112268

Reported Deaths: 2194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30218953
Ramsey12302335
Dakota8493132
Anoka7277143
Stearns469329
Washington452162
Scott292534
Olmsted283828
St. Louis219055
Nobles205216
Wright203210
Blue Earth18757
Clay173742
Carver15877
Rice14798
Mower14277
Sherburne135416
Kandiyohi13064
Winona107518
Waseca8759
Lyon8385
Crow Wing73120
Benton6914
Chisago6822
Steele6482
Beltrami6365
Nicollet62817
Todd5912
Freeborn5884
Otter Tail5806
Itasca55316
Watonwan5504
Martin54614
Le Sueur5405
McLeod5353
Douglas5153
Pine4570
Goodhue45511
Morrison4343
Isanti4001
Polk4004
Becker3752
Carlton3371
Dodge3340
Chippewa3102
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2710
Meeker2683
Brown2633
Cass2544
Cottonwood2490
Mille Lacs2453
Yellow Medicine2444
Rock2411
Sibley2223
Murray2143
Redwood2148
Unassigned21353
Hubbard2101
Renville20610
Fillmore2020
Faribault1770
Jackson1691
Swift1671
Houston1631
Kanabec1589
Roseau1560
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Koochiching1444
Pennington1441
Pope1240
Aitkin1171
Wadena1170
Big Stone1080
Lac qui Parle1042
Wilkin1003
Lake850
Norman830
Grant784
Mahnomen781
Marshall701
Clearwater500
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99430

Reported Deaths: 1453
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17182276
Woodbury637978
Johnson546129
Black Hawk491696
Linn4674121
Dubuque415748
Story371217
Scott360329
Dallas311240
Pottawattamie265443
Buena Vista213712
Sioux21008
Marshall186836
Webster155714
Wapello142759
Plymouth137324
Clinton127425
Muscatine122857
Crawford122511
Cerro Gordo118023
Warren10616
Des Moines10129
Jasper96435
Carroll9146
Henry9095
Marion8729
Tama85335
Lee7759
Wright6601
Dickinson6347
Boone6158
Delaware5736
Bremer5647
Washington55511
Mahaska52021
Lyon4745
Louisa46215
Jackson4533
Harrison4515
Clay4334
Benton4131
Poweshiek39211
Floyd3909
Hamilton3883
Winneshiek3889
Kossuth3740
Hardin3723
Winnebago36416
Franklin36218
Jones3563
Emmet35211
Buchanan3511
Sac3351
Cherokee3342
Guthrie33413
Butler3222
Iowa3162
Clayton3153
Shelby3101
Chickasaw3091
Madison3082
Cedar3023
Allamakee2968
Page2930
Mills2921
Clarke2893
Fayette2862
Palo Alto2590
Grundy2564
Hancock2474
Humboldt2473
Calhoun2423
Cass2342
Howard2137
Osceola2110
Mitchell2090
Monona1991
Monroe19811
Taylor1971
Pocahontas1912
Union1893
Appanoose1833
Jefferson1691
Lucas1666
Fremont1640
Ida1572
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1335
Keokuk1321
Worth1190
Audubon1161
Decatur1020
Wayne1023
Adair991
Ringgold652
Adams550
Unassigned240
