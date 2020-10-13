Clear

South Korea mandates mask-wearing to fight Covid-19 as face coverings remain controversial in West

Chief of staff Mark Meadows removed his mask for an on-camera media availability on Capitol Hill. When pressed to keep it on, Meadows abruptly left.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Oct 13, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by James Griffiths, CNN

South Korea is mandating the wearing of masks at all crowded facilities, on public transport and at demonstrations, even as the country eases up on coronavirus restrictions as the number of local infections shrinks.

Anyone who violates the new face-mask policy, which kicks in next month, faces a fine of 100,000 won, or around $87, and facilities which fail to follow preventative measures could face closure, health authorities said Monday.

The East Asian nation is only the latest in the region to introduce a mask mandate, a sign of how vital face coverings have been found to be in controlling infections and preventing future outbreaks. In many cases, such as in Hong Kong, such orders are largely inconsequential, as almost everyone has been wearing a mask for months now, without being told to by the government, something which has been credited for keeping cases low.

Many in Asia watched in shock as Western governments did not encourage mask wearing and in some cases did the opposite. The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) only issued clear guidance on the effectiveness of face coverings in July, months after the pandemic struck the US.

Initially, the CDC downplayed the value of mask wearing, in an apparent attempt to conserve supplies for medical workers. The US Surgeon General Jerome Adams even tweeted in late February -- in all caps -- "STOP BUYING MASKS!"

"They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk," he wrote. Adams, whose Twitter profile now shows him wearing a mask, later declared that face coverings "promote freedom" by minimizing asymptomatic viral spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also issued similar advice early in the pandemic, though it has since reversed its guidance and encourages mask wearing to prevent infections.

But the initial confusion over masks in much of the West helped prevent mass adoption to the extent that even now, face coverings are still used inconsistently in many countries. The supposed "debate" over the effectiveness of masks, which did not reflect the largely settled science on the matter, also created space for conspiracies and disinformation, with covering one's face becoming an issue of freedom for some people.

In the US, the country worst hit by the pandemic, masks are especially contentious. At a large rally held by President Donald Trump in Florida Monday, few could be seen wearing masks, as is the norm at most of his events. Observers have warned that a planned tour by the US leader, who is only just recovering from his own bout of coronavirus, could well turn into a series of "super spreader" events.

During a presidential debate prior to his diagnosis, Trump mocked his Democratic rival Joe Biden for wearing a mask at all times, while at the White House Monday, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, had an altercation with reporters after they requested he keep his mask on while talking to them. Meadows eventually walked off and refused to be interviewed with his mask on.

While much of the West's failure to respond effectively to the coronavirus, particularly the US, seems astonishing from an Asian perspective, perhaps no point highlights the discrepancy between how the regions have responded more than the issue of masks.

In Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan and other Asian nations, mask wearing is uncontroversial, near universal, and has been proven effective, such that mandates by governments to wear face coverings, like Seoul's this week, are essentially meaningless gestures, ordering people to do what they've already been doing for months now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112268

Reported Deaths: 2194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30218953
Ramsey12302335
Dakota8493132
Anoka7277143
Stearns469329
Washington452162
Scott292534
Olmsted283828
St. Louis219055
Nobles205216
Wright203210
Blue Earth18757
Clay173742
Carver15877
Rice14798
Mower14277
Sherburne135416
Kandiyohi13064
Winona107518
Waseca8759
Lyon8385
Crow Wing73120
Benton6914
Chisago6822
Steele6482
Beltrami6365
Nicollet62817
Todd5912
Freeborn5884
Otter Tail5806
Itasca55316
Watonwan5504
Martin54614
Le Sueur5405
McLeod5353
Douglas5153
Pine4570
Goodhue45511
Morrison4343
Isanti4001
Polk4004
Becker3752
Carlton3371
Dodge3340
Chippewa3102
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2710
Meeker2683
Brown2633
Cass2544
Cottonwood2490
Mille Lacs2453
Yellow Medicine2444
Rock2411
Sibley2223
Murray2143
Redwood2148
Unassigned21353
Hubbard2101
Renville20610
Fillmore2020
Faribault1770
Jackson1691
Swift1671
Houston1631
Kanabec1589
Roseau1560
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Koochiching1444
Pennington1441
Pope1240
Aitkin1171
Wadena1170
Big Stone1080
Lac qui Parle1042
Wilkin1003
Lake850
Norman830
Grant784
Mahnomen781
Marshall701
Clearwater500
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99430

Reported Deaths: 1453
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17182276
Woodbury637978
Johnson546129
Black Hawk491696
Linn4674121
Dubuque415748
Story371217
Scott360329
Dallas311240
Pottawattamie265443
Buena Vista213712
Sioux21008
Marshall186836
Webster155714
Wapello142759
Plymouth137324
Clinton127425
Muscatine122857
Crawford122511
Cerro Gordo118023
Warren10616
Des Moines10129
Jasper96435
Carroll9146
Henry9095
Marion8729
Tama85335
Lee7759
Wright6601
Dickinson6347
Boone6158
Delaware5736
Bremer5647
Washington55511
Mahaska52021
Lyon4745
Louisa46215
Jackson4533
Harrison4515
Clay4334
Benton4131
Poweshiek39211
Floyd3909
Hamilton3883
Winneshiek3889
Kossuth3740
Hardin3723
Winnebago36416
Franklin36218
Jones3563
Emmet35211
Buchanan3511
Sac3351
Cherokee3342
Guthrie33413
Butler3222
Iowa3162
Clayton3153
Shelby3101
Chickasaw3091
Madison3082
Cedar3023
Allamakee2968
Page2930
Mills2921
Clarke2893
Fayette2862
Palo Alto2590
Grundy2564
Hancock2474
Humboldt2473
Calhoun2423
Cass2342
Howard2137
Osceola2110
Mitchell2090
Monona1991
Monroe19811
Taylor1971
Pocahontas1912
Union1893
Appanoose1833
Jefferson1691
Lucas1666
Fremont1640
Ida1572
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1335
Keokuk1321
Worth1190
Audubon1161
Decatur1020
Wayne1023
Adair991
Ringgold652
Adams550
Unassigned240
Rochester
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Below freezing temps return to the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kasson Introduces New Mental Health Initiative

Image

Minnesota Recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

Image

Minnesota's extended ballot counting

Image

Need for affordable housing

Image

Monday's section soccer highlights and local prep scores

Image

Celebrating the backbone of America

Image

Deputy goes home after battle with Covid-19

Image

Minnesota recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

Image

Home Again, a developing non-profit for those in need

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Community Events