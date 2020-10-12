Clear

Democrats know they will lose on Barrett, but are aiming for a bigger win

Article Image

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) delivers her statement at the confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where Klobuchar calls the hearing a "sham."

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 10:50 PM
Opinion by Elie Honig

Senate Democrats are losing the battle, but they're aiming to win the war.

We learned on day one of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett that Senate Democrats have accepted reality. Barrett will be confirmed, the Supreme Court will soon consist of six conservative justices and three liberals, and there's nothing Senate Democrats can do to stop it. That's the battle — undoubtedly an enormously important one.

This isn't about principle or consistency or fairness. It's about cold, hard math. Republicans hold a 12-10 majority on the Judiciary Committee, and a 53-47 margin in the Senate as a whole. Even a Covid-19 outbreak in the Senate itself couldn't delay the start of the hearings by a single day. That's how determined Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, and their Republican colleagues are to get Barrett confirmed.

Part of the Republican urgency is pragmatic. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) case on November 10. If Republicans can confirm and seat Barrett before then, she will likely participate in the decision, and her vote could be decisive.

President Donald Trump's administration has taken the position in the Supreme Court that the entire ACA must be invalidated, and they just might get their way. Back in 2012, the ACA barely survived by a 5-4 vote in the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts unexpectedly provided the decisive vote upholding the ACA, crossing over to join with the Court's four liberal justices. (In a separate 2015 decision upholding a key aspect of the ACA, Roberts and then-Justice Anthony Kennedy joined the liberal justices for a 6-3 ruling).

Since the 2012 ACA decision, two justices who voted to strike down the law have been replaced: Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away and was replaced by Neil Gorsuch, and Kennedy, who retired and was replaced by Brett Kavanaugh. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, both reliable conservatives, seem likely to vote the same as their predecessors, to strike down the ACA (though both showed independent streaks this past term — Gorsuch on a LGBTQ case and both on the Trump tax returns case).

If confirmed, Barrett will take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who voted to uphold the ACA in 2012. If that vote flips, the ACA could be a goner.

Another part of the Republican strategy is political. Right or wrong, Republicans have calculated that it benefits them to get Barrett confirmed before the November 3 general election. The Republican hope appears to be that Trump's selection of Barrett will energize their base and rally conservative voters.

But that could backfire. While conservative voters typically are more motivated than liberal voters on the courts and selection of judges, polling indicates that this trend could be reversed this year.

And that's where it seems that Democrats are trying to focus on the bigger picture and win the war. If they can't stop Barrett's confirmation, they can at least make Republicans pay at the ballot box.

Democrats sounded that theme throughout day one of the hearings by focusing on the ACA. Right off the bat, Sen. Patrick Leahy pointedly noted that Americans are "scared that your confirmation would rip from them the very health care protections that millions of Americans have fought to maintain, and which Congress has repeatedly rejected eliminating." Other Democratic members followed suit. Sen. Mazie Hirono made it personal, explaining that "access to health care saved my life."

By speaking about the ACA repeatedly not in legal terms but in practical terms — stressing the visceral fear felt by millions of Americans who could lose coverage rather than the statutory nuances — Democrats aimed their message at an audience beyond the Judiciary Committee chamber. They're using these hearings to appeal directly to the American public.

Senate Democrats understand they can't prevent Barrett from taking her next job with the Supreme Court. But they're trying to use the opportunity to convince voters to throw Trump out of the White House.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112268

Reported Deaths: 2194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30218953
Ramsey12302335
Dakota8493132
Anoka7277143
Stearns469329
Washington452162
Scott292534
Olmsted283828
St. Louis219055
Nobles205216
Wright203210
Blue Earth18757
Clay173742
Carver15877
Rice14798
Mower14277
Sherburne135416
Kandiyohi13064
Winona107518
Waseca8759
Lyon8385
Crow Wing73120
Benton6914
Chisago6822
Steele6482
Beltrami6365
Nicollet62817
Todd5912
Freeborn5884
Otter Tail5806
Itasca55316
Watonwan5504
Martin54614
Le Sueur5405
McLeod5353
Douglas5153
Pine4570
Goodhue45511
Morrison4343
Isanti4001
Polk4004
Becker3752
Carlton3371
Dodge3340
Chippewa3102
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2710
Meeker2683
Brown2633
Cass2544
Cottonwood2490
Mille Lacs2453
Yellow Medicine2444
Rock2411
Sibley2223
Murray2143
Redwood2148
Unassigned21353
Hubbard2101
Renville20610
Fillmore2020
Faribault1770
Jackson1691
Swift1671
Houston1631
Kanabec1589
Roseau1560
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Koochiching1444
Pennington1441
Pope1240
Aitkin1171
Wadena1170
Big Stone1080
Lac qui Parle1042
Wilkin1003
Lake850
Norman830
Grant784
Mahnomen781
Marshall701
Clearwater500
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99430

Reported Deaths: 1453
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17182276
Woodbury637978
Johnson546129
Black Hawk491696
Linn4674121
Dubuque415748
Story371217
Scott360329
Dallas311240
Pottawattamie265443
Buena Vista213712
Sioux21008
Marshall186836
Webster155714
Wapello142759
Plymouth137324
Clinton127425
Muscatine122857
Crawford122511
Cerro Gordo118023
Warren10616
Des Moines10129
Jasper96435
Carroll9146
Henry9095
Marion8729
Tama85335
Lee7759
Wright6601
Dickinson6347
Boone6158
Delaware5736
Bremer5647
Washington55511
Mahaska52021
Lyon4745
Louisa46215
Jackson4533
Harrison4515
Clay4334
Benton4131
Poweshiek39211
Floyd3909
Hamilton3883
Winneshiek3889
Kossuth3740
Hardin3723
Winnebago36416
Franklin36218
Jones3563
Emmet35211
Buchanan3511
Sac3351
Cherokee3342
Guthrie33413
Butler3222
Iowa3162
Clayton3153
Shelby3101
Chickasaw3091
Madison3082
Cedar3023
Allamakee2968
Page2930
Mills2921
Clarke2893
Fayette2862
Palo Alto2590
Grundy2564
Hancock2474
Humboldt2473
Calhoun2423
Cass2342
Howard2137
Osceola2110
Mitchell2090
Monona1991
Monroe19811
Taylor1971
Pocahontas1912
Union1893
Appanoose1833
Jefferson1691
Lucas1666
Fremont1640
Ida1572
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1335
Keokuk1321
Worth1190
Audubon1161
Decatur1020
Wayne1023
Adair991
Ringgold652
Adams550
Unassigned240
