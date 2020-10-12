Clear

Think it's hard keeping a restaurant open in a pandemic? Try opening one

Thousands of small businesses have shuttered since the start of the pandemic in March. CNN's Phil Mattingly speaks with one woman who had to close her restaurant for good but saw her second business take off.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Ethan Harp, CNN

On a New York City avenue near midtown Manhattan's Restaurant Row, several former restaurant windows are currently dotted with For Lease signs. But one features a surprising promise in the middle of a pandemic: "Coming Soon."

"I want to go forward — no surrender," said Salvatore Fraterrigo, who placed that sign at his Sicilian restaurant Norma, a 70-seat trattoria set to open this month after the pandemic pushed back a planned spring launch.

Opening a restaurant in America's most expensive city is daunting at any time. But doing so during the coronavirus crisis is forcing nascent New York City restaurateurs to cook up survival strategies before they even take their first orders.

"It's extremely difficult: You put a lot of capital into opening a new restaurant, and you need to start generating revenue right away," explained New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie. "So those people who were ready to open...have a lot of debt [and] uncertainty, and they've been sitting for the past six months."

Some 100,000 restaurants nationwide, nearly one in six, have gone under as a result of the pandemic, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But others haven't even had a chance to open — like Norma, which Fraterrigo and his wife and business partner Emanuela Pacifico were set to open in April after signing a 10-year lease last November.

But as New York became an early epicenter of coronavirus in America, delays mounted and they stopped construction. Then, on March 16 the city banned eateries from offering dine-in service, with Mayor Bill de Blasio warning that "the virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have."

It wasn't until June 22 that city restaurants were allowed to begin offering outdoor dining. Many restaurants scrambled in the weeks that followed to build makeshift booths where none stood before — with more than 10,000 New York City spots now offering outdoor seating, according to Rigie.

But that doesn't include Norma.

Waiting to open

With autumn approaching and even chillier nights ahead, it would be a waste of time and money to build outdoor dining now, Fraterrigo concluded, with his ovens about to start for the first time.

He instead waited for the partial lifting of New York's indoor dining ban at the end of September, which now allows eateries to seat at 25% capacity provided that customers have their temperature checked at the door, tables are six feet apart and diners keep masks on when they're not at the table.

"I don't think that 25% is going to help us," Fraterrigo said, noting that Norma will be able to serve only about 17 diners at a time. "It's gonna be very complicated, honestly. I was expecting at least 50%."

So Fraterrigo is making hard choices, including cutting his own salary for now. But he does have the advantage of experience, and another location: After the Italian-born chef built his career at restaurants around the world, he opened the original Norma across town four years ago. He says the old place is holding on, thanks to its established presence and backyard garden for outdoor dining, and he will shift some of its veteran workers to the new location.

"Of course, if I knew" coronavirus was coming, Fraterrigo said, he wouldn't have signed a lease for the next decade. But here he is.

'There was no going back'

Other NYC restaurant rookies understand his pain.

Yazmin Garcia was two months from giving birth to her son, Axel, when she opened her Mexican restaurant The Red Grill on Manhattan's Upper East Side where her husband Mark Dominguez serves as manager.

"We had made a large investment ... all of our savings. There was no going back," Dominguez said.

The couple was preparing to open in late March, just as restaurant restrictions went into effect. Food inventory was in, and chefs were already beginning to cook in the kitchen.

"We just had to cancel all the plans," Dominguez said.

Unlike established competitors, The Red Grill was unable to switch to a to-go-only format with a brand-new name and a large staff to pay. They looked into Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, but were told they were ineligible since they didn't have payrolls yet.

With bank accounts running low, The Red Grill took a leap when outdoor dining was given the green light and became one of the first in the neighborhood to offer it starting on July 1.

"We just opened the doors and wished for the best," he added. "And then, God, the restaurant picked up within a couple of days."

The outdoor dining was successful enough that The Red Grill was able to bring back five employees, and they're now working with a 15-person crew.

But like Fraterrigo at Norma, Dominguez is also worried about the limits on indoor service. At The Red Grill, the bar takes up nearly a third of the restaurant's indoor space, and the city guidelines bar customers from sitting there.

"We just have to take things one day at a time," Dominguez said.

Weighing relief efforts

A few potential relief efforts are in the works. Federally, Rep. Earl Blumenauer proposed a $120 billion dollar relief bill for independent restaurants as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package that passed the House vote on October 1.

In New York, the City Council recently approved a potential up-to-10% Covid-19 surcharge that restaurants will be allowed to add to a check. The mayor's office confirmed de Blasio will sign it, though they would not say when.

But with their hopes hanging on every customer, some owners worry about tacking more costs on their diners.

"I don't feel like we should be leveraging our customers for financial aid while they are also suffering from the effects of this pandemic," said Matt Diaz, owner of the Mexican café For All Things Good in Brooklyn, which opened in July. "We will now have to explain to our customers why we are charging them more, and even risk alienating them."

But restaurant owners are no behemoth with their varying considerations and concerns. Diaz and Fraterrigo, for example, agree they would rather see government efforts like rent freezes — but Diaz isn't sure he will open even 25% indoor capacity at For All Things Good, saying "it doesn't seem worth the risk."

The complexity highlights the challenge of weighing public health with financial health, and the small businesses caught up in that debate as the pandemic wears on.

At The Red Grill, manager Dominguez said he and his staff are trying to focus on the positive in a world of uncertainty.

"Everybody's excited to come back to work," he said. "Whatever we're making, little or not ... everybody's happy that we're making something."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112268

Reported Deaths: 2194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30218953
Ramsey12302335
Dakota8493132
Anoka7277143
Stearns469329
Washington452162
Scott292534
Olmsted283828
St. Louis219055
Nobles205216
Wright203210
Blue Earth18757
Clay173742
Carver15877
Rice14798
Mower14277
Sherburne135416
Kandiyohi13064
Winona107518
Waseca8759
Lyon8385
Crow Wing73120
Benton6914
Chisago6822
Steele6482
Beltrami6365
Nicollet62817
Todd5912
Freeborn5884
Otter Tail5806
Itasca55316
Watonwan5504
Martin54614
Le Sueur5405
McLeod5353
Douglas5153
Pine4570
Goodhue45511
Morrison4343
Isanti4001
Polk4004
Becker3752
Carlton3371
Dodge3340
Chippewa3102
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2710
Meeker2683
Brown2633
Cass2544
Cottonwood2490
Mille Lacs2453
Yellow Medicine2444
Rock2411
Sibley2223
Murray2143
Redwood2148
Unassigned21353
Hubbard2101
Renville20610
Fillmore2020
Faribault1770
Jackson1691
Swift1671
Houston1631
Kanabec1589
Roseau1560
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Koochiching1444
Pennington1441
Pope1240
Aitkin1171
Wadena1170
Big Stone1080
Lac qui Parle1042
Wilkin1003
Lake850
Norman830
Grant784
Mahnomen781
Marshall701
Clearwater500
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99430

Reported Deaths: 1453
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17182276
Woodbury637978
Johnson546129
Black Hawk491696
Linn4674121
Dubuque415748
Story371217
Scott360329
Dallas311240
Pottawattamie265443
Buena Vista213712
Sioux21008
Marshall186836
Webster155714
Wapello142759
Plymouth137324
Clinton127425
Muscatine122857
Crawford122511
Cerro Gordo118023
Warren10616
Des Moines10129
Jasper96435
Carroll9146
Henry9095
Marion8729
Tama85335
Lee7759
Wright6601
Dickinson6347
Boone6158
Delaware5736
Bremer5647
Washington55511
Mahaska52021
Lyon4745
Louisa46215
Jackson4533
Harrison4515
Clay4334
Benton4131
Poweshiek39211
Floyd3909
Hamilton3883
Winneshiek3889
Kossuth3740
Hardin3723
Winnebago36416
Franklin36218
Jones3563
Emmet35211
Buchanan3511
Sac3351
Cherokee3342
Guthrie33413
Butler3222
Iowa3162
Clayton3153
Shelby3101
Chickasaw3091
Madison3082
Cedar3023
Allamakee2968
Page2930
Mills2921
Clarke2893
Fayette2862
Palo Alto2590
Grundy2564
Hancock2474
Humboldt2473
Calhoun2423
Cass2342
Howard2137
Osceola2110
Mitchell2090
Monona1991
Monroe19811
Taylor1971
Pocahontas1912
Union1893
Appanoose1833
Jefferson1691
Lucas1666
Fremont1640
Ida1572
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1335
Keokuk1321
Worth1190
Audubon1161
Decatur1020
Wayne1023
Adair991
Ringgold652
Adams550
Unassigned240
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Below freezing temps return to the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Home Again, a developing non-profit for those in need

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Help with utility bills offered during pandemic

Image

Progress on "The River" apartment complex in Mason City

Image

Democrats bring Vote Early bus to region

Image

Kasson Mental Health Initiative

Image

Educator challenges survey

Image

MN State Senate Race preview

Image

Art under quarantine

Image

5th Consecutive Day Of More Than 1k Positive Cases

Community Events