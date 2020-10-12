Clear

5 things to know for October 12: Coronavirus, Supreme Court, election 2020, protests, Nigeria

Remnants of Delta soak parts of the East Coast as potentially record setting heat settles in the Southwest. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.

Posted: Oct 12, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Today is Indigenous Peoples' Day in some areas, and Columbus Day in others. Either way, you may want to see what's open and closed before you venture out to do errands. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

More than half of US states are seeing increases in coronavirus cases, and five states, including Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont, have recorded a 50% rise in cases over the last week. While the US has far and away the most cases and deaths of any country, other areas of the world are trying to get ahead of possible resurgences. The Chinese port city of Qingdao wants to test around nine million people after 12 new cases sparked concerns of a wider outbreak. France is adding more cities, including Toulouse and Montpellier, to its list of "maximum alert" areas as cases rise. The UK is set to announce a new set of coronavirus measures soon. And India's Health Minister is urging people to celebrate upcoming festivals from home as the country tops 7 million confirmed cases. In short? Despite President Trump's claims this weekend that the coronavirus is "disappearing," the numbers indicate it most definitely is not.

2. Supreme Court 

Amy Coney Barrett will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee today to kick off a week's worth of hearings on the way to her fast-track Senate confirmation. In her opening statement, Barrett will focus on how her family and faith, as well as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whom she worked under, have influenced her career. While her confirmation seems all but imminent to Democrats, they may be able to gain some ground in the healthcare debate during the hearings. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has already called on Barrett to recuse herself from a fast-approaching case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

3. Election 2020

What's the situation with the next presidential debate? The Trump campaign is pushing for an in-person event now that President Trump has been cleared by White House physicians to return to his schedule following his coronavirus diagnosis. However, they haven't given a clear answer on when he last tested negative. Last week the debate commission canceled the second debate, scheduled for this Thursday, October 15, and proposed a virtual format instead. However, the Trump campaign rejected the idea. Now it seems the Biden campaign isn't interested in rescheduling that in-person contest, and Biden is instead set to participate in a town hall on ABC on Thursday. Trump is in talks with NBC to host his own town hall. The final presidential debate is still scheduled for next week on October 22.

4. Protests

A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a protest in Denver this weekend, but there's some confusion around his identity. Matthew Dolloff was initially identified as a private security guard, but police say there's no record of him ever holding such a certification. Dolloff allegedly shot someone following a verbal altercation in an area near a planned police support rally and counterprotest. That person was later pronounced dead. The incident is the latest in a string of fatal encounters between ideologically opposite demonstrators, following the slaying of two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August.

5. Nigeria 

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police has announced a controversial law enforcement unit in the country will be disbanded after nationwide protests demanding an end to police violence. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, has been accused of several acts of brutality, including claims of kidnapping, harassment, torture, sexual violence, murder, and extortion. Amnesty International said it has documented 82 cases of police brutality in Nigeria between 2017 and 2020. Protests and unrest over the police unit have been going on for weeks now, and while demonstrators said they were happy SARS is being disbanded, there's still more work to do to end police brutality.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The LA Lakers have won a record-tying 17th NBA Championship

That's number four for LeBron James, if you're keeping score.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury during his Sunday game

Ugh, don't look it up if you're squeamish. All the best to him on his recovery.

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day(s), which start later this week

Now, as always, be extra kind to your local Amazon delivery people!

Pabst Blue Ribbon is making a cannabis seltzer

We can't imagine a world in which that tastes good ... but then again, it's probably not about the taste.

Meet the woman with enough Eminem tattoos to set a world record

A truly singular accomplishment.

THIS JUST IN ...

And the next Nobel Prize goes to ...

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in economics for their contributions to auction theory.

TODAY'S NUMBER

837,499

That's how many recreational visits were recorded at Yellowstone National Park, which is mostly in Wyoming. That marks the park's busiest September ever.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think you are starting to see a lot of what has preserved US democracy is decorum, not necessarily strong institutions, just good behavior."

Ory Okolloh-Mwangi, a Kenyan political commentator and investment professional who is one of several international election observers to express concern about the volatile political environment leading up to the US presidential election.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The world's most magnificent libraries 

Is there anything quite so soothing, so inspiring as a great library? We think not.(Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 112268

Reported Deaths: 2194
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30218953
Ramsey12302335
Dakota8493132
Anoka7277143
Stearns469329
Washington452162
Scott292534
Olmsted283828
St. Louis219055
Nobles205216
Wright203210
Blue Earth18757
Clay173742
Carver15877
Rice14798
Mower14277
Sherburne135416
Kandiyohi13064
Winona107518
Waseca8759
Lyon8385
Crow Wing73120
Benton6914
Chisago6822
Steele6482
Beltrami6365
Nicollet62817
Todd5912
Freeborn5884
Otter Tail5806
Itasca55316
Watonwan5504
Martin54614
Le Sueur5405
McLeod5353
Douglas5153
Pine4570
Goodhue45511
Morrison4343
Isanti4001
Polk4004
Becker3752
Carlton3371
Dodge3340
Chippewa3102
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2710
Meeker2683
Brown2633
Cass2544
Cottonwood2490
Mille Lacs2453
Yellow Medicine2444
Rock2411
Sibley2223
Murray2143
Redwood2148
Unassigned21353
Hubbard2101
Renville20610
Fillmore2020
Faribault1770
Jackson1691
Swift1671
Houston1631
Kanabec1589
Roseau1560
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Koochiching1444
Pennington1441
Pope1240
Aitkin1171
Wadena1170
Big Stone1080
Lac qui Parle1042
Wilkin1003
Lake850
Norman830
Grant784
Mahnomen781
Marshall701
Clearwater500
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99430

Reported Deaths: 1453
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17182276
Woodbury637978
Johnson546129
Black Hawk491696
Linn4674121
Dubuque415748
Story371217
Scott360329
Dallas311240
Pottawattamie265443
Buena Vista213712
Sioux21008
Marshall186836
Webster155714
Wapello142759
Plymouth137324
Clinton127425
Muscatine122857
Crawford122511
Cerro Gordo118023
Warren10616
Des Moines10129
Jasper96435
Carroll9146
Henry9095
Marion8729
Tama85335
Lee7759
Wright6601
Dickinson6347
Boone6158
Delaware5736
Bremer5647
Washington55511
Mahaska52021
Lyon4745
Louisa46215
Jackson4533
Harrison4515
Clay4334
Benton4131
Poweshiek39211
Floyd3909
Hamilton3883
Winneshiek3889
Kossuth3740
Hardin3723
Winnebago36416
Franklin36218
Jones3563
Emmet35211
Buchanan3511
Sac3351
Cherokee3342
Guthrie33413
Butler3222
Iowa3162
Clayton3153
Shelby3101
Chickasaw3091
Madison3082
Cedar3023
Allamakee2968
Page2930
Mills2921
Clarke2893
Fayette2862
Palo Alto2590
Grundy2564
Hancock2474
Humboldt2473
Calhoun2423
Cass2342
Howard2137
Osceola2110
Mitchell2090
Monona1991
Monroe19811
Taylor1971
Pocahontas1912
Union1893
Appanoose1833
Jefferson1691
Lucas1666
Fremont1640
Ida1572
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1335
Keokuk1321
Worth1190
Audubon1161
Decatur1020
Wayne1023
Adair991
Ringgold652
Adams550
Unassigned240
Rochester
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Things are trending cooler
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/12

Image

Flu vaccine clinic opening at Mayo Clinic

Image

Warm clothing donations needed

Image

Energy assistance program available

Image

MOTORCYCLE PARADE FOR VETERANS

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Saturday night's local highlights and scores

Image

Lending a helping hand to a Rochester veteran

Image

Saturday evening Weather

Image

Hemp theft in Zumbrota

Community Events