Clear

Desperate Trump is putting democracy at risk

Article Image

President Trump, recovering from coronavirus, has continued to make false statements about Covid-19 and downplay a disease that has taken more than 110,000 American lives.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Julian Zelizer

The President ended one of the craziest weeks in recent history with a blistering speech on the White House balcony. In his first public event since he tested positive for Covid-19, Trump stood before an adoring crowd and threw them some red meat. He repeated falsehoods about Joe Biden wanting to defund the police and insisted, despite the coronavirus' recent spread through the White House, that "it's going to disappear."

Just hours after his divisive speech, Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a statement Saturday night to announce the President has been cleared to retake his active schedule and said Trump has met criteria from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation. However, Conley didn't say if Trump tested negative for the virus since first testing positive almost 10 days ago.

Last week, Trump staged a reckless stunt when he briefly left Walter Reed Medical Center to wave to supporters from his presidential motorcade. He then managed to use his return to the White House as a photo-op to divide and provoke as he ripped off his face mask in yet another act of defiance toward basic public health guidance.

Since then, the President has continued to sow chaos. On Thursday, Trump called for Attorney General Bill Barr to indict Biden along with former President Barack Obama. The move prompted CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin to write, "Have our standards fallen so far that this kind of antidemocratic authoritarian behavior passes without criticism? Is this now normal?"

When the FBI broke up a horrific plot to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, whose lockdown policies became the focus of armed right-wing protesters, Trump decided it was fitting to continue lashing out at her. In a Twitter string on Thursday he said the governor "has done a terrible job" and complained that she'd called him a White supremacist instead of thanking "my Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement" for foiling a dangerous plot against her. He also tweeted that he does "not tolerate ANY extreme violence" and called on her to "open up your state, open up your schools and open up your churches!"

The next day, Trump spoke to the conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh for nearly two hours and attacked everyone from Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to NBA star LeBron James.

All of this comes after the President openly threatened the election process by refusing to commit to a peaceful transition of power.

Democrats are right to be worried. What we are witnessing is not some sort of grim reality show, but our political system in turmoil. With less than a month to go before the election, President Trump is spinning out of control.

With each passing day, we see just how desperate the President is to keep his grasp on power. At this point, there is no other way to characterize President Trump than to say he is a weak and vulnerable incumbent who can't figure out a way to expand his support.

Trump is on shaky territory, and he could end up following in the footsteps of one-term presidents like Herbert Hoover, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush. Polls shows that Joe Biden continues to maintain a steady lead over Trump, and Senate Republicans are beginning to distance themselves from the President in an act of self-preservation. Even Texas Republican Ted Cruz admitted that the GOP might be facing a "bloodbath of Watergate proportions" come November.

As the going gets tough, Donald Trump is becoming more vicious and unhinged. His instinct is to double down, even though that's exactly the behavior that has made him such an unpopular incumbent. It doesn't help that Trump has flagrantly defied the norms and rules that have kept other presidents in check.

At this point, Trump is like a boxer who has been pummeled in the first 11 rounds of a match. Barely able to stand, he is willing to bite and hit below the belt in the final minutes of the competition.

Things are bound to get worse, and the balcony speech marks the start of the final phase of Desperate Donny's take-no-prisoners campaign.

Thus far, the Biden-Harris ticket has done well essentially sitting back and letting the President do his thing. Biden has remained focused on the President's obvious points of vulnerability.

But they shouldn't underestimate what can happen next. During the final weeks of the campaign, Democrats should not refrain from driving home the threat this president poses to the country if he remains in the White House for another four years. They should be blunt about the fragile state of the nation and the multiple failures that we have seen under this administration.

Nor should they assume that their strong position in early October allows them to sit back and coast to the finish line. The power of a president is an awesome thing. And when you have someone who can no longer see a path to victory through legitimate means, that's when the institutions of government face their greatest risk. Democrats need to maintain a strong resolve as they face a firehose of political attacks. The next few weeks will be brutal, and the ability of our democracy to preserve itself will be tested unlike any other moment in modern US history.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 110828

Reported Deaths: 2184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29929951
Ramsey12170335
Dakota8400130
Anoka7177142
Stearns463430
Washington444762
Scott288934
Olmsted281728
St. Louis215755
Nobles203816
Wright198610
Blue Earth18687
Clay170342
Carver15707
Rice14688
Mower14217
Sherburne133016
Kandiyohi12783
Winona106318
Waseca8529
Lyon8265
Crow Wing71620
Benton6734
Chisago6652
Steele6352
Beltrami6255
Nicollet62517
Freeborn5854
Todd5772
Otter Tail5746
Watonwan5504
Martin54314
Itasca54116
McLeod5283
Le Sueur5275
Douglas5003
Pine4560
Goodhue45211
Morrison4073
Polk3924
Isanti3911
Becker3732
Carlton3341
Dodge3310
Chippewa3062
Pipestone30215
Wabasha2640
Meeker2632
Brown2602
Cass2534
Cottonwood2440
Mille Lacs2403
Yellow Medicine2383
Sibley2213
Rock2191
Redwood2128
Murray2093
Renville2039
Fillmore2010
Hubbard2001
Unassigned18353
Faribault1760
Jackson1681
Swift1661
Houston1640
Kanabec1569
Roseau1540
Lincoln1440
Koochiching1434
Pennington1421
Stevens1421
Pope1230
Aitkin1131
Wadena1130
Big Stone1070
Lac qui Parle1002
Wilkin963
Lake860
Norman820
Grant744
Mahnomen721
Marshall681
Clearwater470
Red Lake471
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson170
Cook90

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 98537

Reported Deaths: 1450
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17076276
Woodbury633078
Johnson544429
Black Hawk489596
Linn4651120
Dubuque410347
Story370217
Scott354129
Dallas309240
Pottawattamie260943
Buena Vista212812
Sioux20658
Marshall186336
Webster154714
Wapello141559
Plymouth136324
Clinton125925
Crawford122511
Muscatine121757
Cerro Gordo117423
Warren10436
Des Moines9989
Jasper95835
Henry9025
Carroll8996
Marion8589
Tama84835
Lee7669
Wright6521
Dickinson6307
Boone6098
Delaware5626
Bremer5607
Washington55511
Mahaska50821
Lyon4725
Louisa46215
Jackson4453
Harrison4355
Clay4244
Benton4071
Floyd3889
Poweshiek38410
Hamilton3823
Winneshiek3829
Kossuth3690
Franklin36218
Winnebago36116
Jones3513
Buchanan3501
Hardin3493
Emmet34511
Cherokee3302
Guthrie32813
Sac3281
Butler3202
Clayton3123
Iowa3102
Chickasaw3081
Shelby3071
Cedar3003
Madison2992
Allamakee2958
Clarke2873
Page2860
Fayette2852
Mills2801
Palo Alto2570
Grundy2554
Humboldt2443
Hancock2434
Calhoun2413
Cass2322
Howard2117
Osceola2100
Mitchell2080
Monroe19611
Taylor1961
Monona1941
Pocahontas1912
Appanoose1783
Union1773
Jefferson1681
Lucas1656
Fremont1640
Ida1552
Greene1510
Davis1454
Van Buren1401
Montgomery1325
Keokuk1311
Worth1170
Audubon1151
Decatur1010
Wayne1013
Adair971
Ringgold652
Adams530
Unassigned140
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 79°
Nice End to the Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday night's local highlights and scores

Image

Lending a helping hand to a Rochester veteran

Image

Saturday evening Weather

Image

Hemp theft in Zumbrota

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Pigskin Preview: Century Pt. 1

Image

Pigskin Preview: Mayo Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Mayo Pt. 1

Image

Pigskin Preview: Century Pt. 2

Image

RPL Now Offering Free Tutoring Service

Community Events