Clear

Trump chooses denial and recklessness as he's set to resume campaign rallies

President Donald Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley announced in a memo that Trump no longer poses a coronavirus transmission risk.

Posted: Oct 11, 2020 1:00 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

As President Donald Trump stood on a White House balcony Saturday — spewing mistruths about his opponent's plan for policing and claiming the coronavirus is "disappearing" while hundreds of people watched from below — it was clear that his illness has taught him very little and he will continue to endanger Americans until Election Day.

There was a chance for a strategic pivot by the President after he contracted Covid-19 that would have helped him shore up his flagging approval ratings on the handling of the virus. After learning a great deal about coronavirus, as he claimed during his stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he could have chosen a path of responsibility by using his platform to educate the public about the risks of the virus at a time when US cases are surging and doctors fear that the nation is entering a second wave.

But nine days after he announced his coronavirus diagnosis — and hours before his physician said he is no longer considered "a transmission risk to others" but did not say he had tested negative — Trump chose his familiar tactics of denial, risk and ignorance. Two weeks after one super-spreader event in the White House Rose Garden, he held another on the South Lawn with no social distancing. This time, it was before an audience of Black and Latino Americans, groups who have been disproportionately harmed by the pandemic.

Rather than mitigating risk, Trump is planning at least three campaign rallies next week in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa, stating Saturday, "We are starting very, very big with our rallies and with our everything" as he again threw caution to the wind.

In his speech from the White House balcony and during his interviews with right wing outlets like the Rush Limbaugh radio show on Friday, he embraced the only political strategy he knows -- playing to his base, rather than attempting to broaden his appeal, as his campaign spirals toward Election Day. He still appears either unwilling or unable to see the huge drag that the public's lack of confidence in his handling of the pandemic is having on his election prospects.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released this week showed only 37% of Americans approved of Trump's handling of the pandemic, while 59% disapproved. And the Pew Research Center found that Biden had a 17-point advantage over Trump when registered voters were asked who could better handle the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

The President continued downplaying Covid-19 on Saturday, referring to it with his racist language as the "China virus" and claiming the US will "defeat it," a day after he falsely claimed the experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail that he received from Regeneron was "a cure."

"Science, medicine will eradicate the 'China virus' once and for all," Trump said Saturday, noting flare-ups in Europe and Canada, but not mentioning the rising number of cases in the United States. "A lot of flareups, but it's going to disappear, it is disappearing and vaccines are going to help."

Trump's physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo about the President's health Saturday evening that he is "now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

"The assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus," Conley said, but he did not explain what "advanced diagnostic tests" the President received. And the White House still will not say when Trump last tested negative before he announced his positive diagnosis early on October 2, which is important context for knowing when he was contagious.

Conley has in the past seemed willing to bend to the political desires of a President eager not to appear ill and to quickly return to the trail. This latest White House memo, coming just ahead of his planned rallies, continues to be opaque with the medical details about Trump's condition, leaving many questions about Trump's current condition unanswered.

Alarming US coronavirus trends

While the White House says the President's health is improving, doctors and public health officials are alarmed by the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, a trend that could accelerate as more Americans move indoors and the weather grows colder.

The latest forecast from the influential coronavirus model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine projects that there could be nearly 395,000 US coronavirus deaths by February 1, 2021. More than 214,000 Americans have already died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We are all seeing increasing numbers of Covid-19 patients who are coming into our ERs, who are getting really sick, requiring hospitalization and even intensive care," Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician with Brown Emergency Medicine, told CNN's Erica Hill on "Newsroom" Saturday. "We are all deeply afraid that this is the beginning of that dreaded second wave."

When asked Saturday whether Trump should be resuming campaign rallies, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said the President should make "clear he is not a spreader, like Dr. (Anthony) Fauci said," referring to a recent statement from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that Trump's Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, was clearly a "super spreader."

"Secondly, I think it's important that he makes it clear to all the people they should be socially distanced," Biden said on the tarmac in Delaware as he headed to a campaign event in Erie, Pennsylvania. "They should be on the lawn, that's fine, but in fact, they should be socially distanced and wearing masks — that's the only responsible thing to do."

More deadlock on stimulus negotiations

As Trump heads back out on the campaign trail, attention in the Capitol this week will shift to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Barrett, who would solidify a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, and whether there is any hope of Congress reaching a deal on stimulus negotiations to help the millions of Americans who are struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Shortly after leaving the hospital last week, Trump tweeted that he was halting negotiations on another coronavirus stimulus package. He then abruptly reversed course — leading his administration to present a $1.8 trillion offer to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"I would like to see a bigger stimulus package frankly than either the Democrats or Republicans are offering," Trump said during his appearance on Limbaugh's show after signing off on the $1.8 trillion proposal.

In a memo to her Democratic colleagues Saturday, Pelosi said the new proposal amounted to "one step forward, two steps back," claiming that when the President talks about wanting a bigger relief package "his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold, rather than agreeing on language prescribing how we honor our workers, crush the virus and put money in the pockets of workers."

She said the funding in the proposal for state and local governments, who are struggling with huge coronavirus-related costs, "remains sadly inadequate," and cited other disagreements like Democrats' desire for stronger OSHA protections for workers and Republican demands for liability provisions to protect businesses.

CNN's Manu Raju and Phil Mattingly reported Saturday that some 20 GOP senators spoke up in opposition to the size of the Trump administration's $1.8 trillion offer during a call with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The package has virtually no chance of passing the Senate.

But not all Democrats were pleased with Pelosi's decision to balk at the latest White House offer. Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang argued that another infusion of direct relief for unemployed workers is an overdue "lifeline for millions of Americans."

"It's infuriating that it's October and so many Americans are still waiting on a relief bill that should have been passed months ago. If I'm Nancy Pelosi, I take this deal. If I'm Mitch McConnell, I take this deal," Yang told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Saturday on "The Situation Room."

"I have no idea why this is not being passed. Instead, they're grandstanding and playing politics while people are hurting," Yang said. "So again, Nancy Pelosi and Congress please, I know you don't love President Trump, but the American people need relief. And this is a good deal for millions of Americans."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 109312

Reported Deaths: 2174
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29661951
Ramsey12027333
Dakota8295130
Anoka7061142
Stearns457029
Washington436861
Scott285334
Olmsted277628
St. Louis212153
Nobles203416
Wright195010
Blue Earth18557
Clay166842
Carver15537
Rice14548
Mower14017
Sherburne131316
Kandiyohi12473
Winona105118
Waseca8449
Lyon8164
Crow Wing70118
Benton6674
Chisago6452
Nicollet61917
Steele6192
Beltrami6125
Freeborn5854
Todd5692
Otter Tail5636
Watonwan5504
Martin53514
McLeod5273
Itasca52216
Le Sueur5195
Douglas4893
Pine4470
Goodhue44210
Morrison3973
Isanti3841
Polk3824
Becker3592
Carlton3311
Dodge3190
Pipestone29815
Chippewa2882
Wabasha2610
Meeker2552
Cass2474
Brown2442
Cottonwood2440
Yellow Medicine2323
Mille Lacs2203
Sibley2173
Redwood2128
Rock2111
Murray2053
Renville1959
Unassigned19353
Fillmore1920
Hubbard1921
Faribault1720
Jackson1671
Swift1631
Houston1610
Kanabec1539
Roseau1510
Koochiching1404
Lincoln1400
Pennington1401
Stevens1381
Pope1170
Aitkin1111
Wadena1110
Big Stone1030
Lac qui Parle952
Wilkin913
Lake830
Norman800
Grant714
Mahnomen651
Marshall631
Red Lake461
Clearwater430
Traverse430
Lake of the Woods351
Kittson150
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 97387

Reported Deaths: 1445
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16933276
Woodbury628877
Johnson541429
Black Hawk482996
Linn4600119
Dubuque401747
Story367017
Scott349429
Dallas305540
Pottawattamie255643
Buena Vista211512
Sioux20148
Marshall185936
Webster154414
Wapello141158
Plymouth134824
Clinton124725
Crawford121510
Muscatine120657
Cerro Gordo117223
Warren10316
Des Moines9839
Jasper95235
Henry8895
Carroll8736
Marion8489
Tama83934
Lee7549
Wright6491
Dickinson6247
Boone5998
Delaware5546
Bremer5527
Washington54811
Mahaska49521
Lyon4655
Louisa45615
Jackson4363
Harrison4245
Clay4154
Benton3971
Floyd3889
Hamilton3823
Poweshiek37710
Winneshiek3779
Kossuth3660
Franklin36118
Winnebago36016
Jones3423
Hardin3403
Buchanan3391
Emmet33811
Cherokee3252
Sac3241
Guthrie32313
Butler3132
Clayton3093
Shelby3061
Chickasaw3041
Iowa3002
Cedar2973
Madison2932
Allamakee2918
Clarke2853
Fayette2812
Page2710
Mills2631
Palo Alto2550
Grundy2524
Hancock2434
Humboldt2403
Calhoun2383
Cass2192
Howard2097
Mitchell2050
Osceola2030
Monona1931
Taylor1921
Monroe19111
Pocahontas1892
Union1773
Appanoose1713
Jefferson1681
Lucas1646
Fremont1610
Ida1552
Greene1470
Davis1424
Van Buren1391
Montgomery1325
Keokuk1301
Worth1170
Audubon1131
Wayne1013
Decatur990
Adair921
Ringgold652
Adams520
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Nice End to the Weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday night's local highlights and scores

Image

FAMILY SERVICE ROCHESTER AND UMR HELP VETERAN PAINT HOME

Image

Saturday evening Weather

Image

HEMP THEFT IN ZUMBROTA

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Pigskin Preview: Century Pt. 1

Image

Pigskin Preview: Mayo Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Mayo Pt. 1

Image

Pigskin Preview: Century Pt. 2

Image

RPL Now Offering Free Tutoring Service

Community Events