Several regions sound alarm as US reports most Covid-19 daily cases in nearly 2 months

CNN's Jim Acosta reports President Donald Trump is holding an event in the Rose Garden tomorrow and an event in Florida on Sunday, despite having coronavirus and many others in the White House also testing positive.

Posted: Oct 10, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Just as the US reported the highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in nearly two months, several experts offered grim outlooks if Americans don't take the right precautions.

Florida, which over the summer became the country's hotspot, is "ripe for another large outbreak," an infectious disease expert told CNN.

Late last month, the state cleared the way for bars and restaurants to fully reopen and this week reported more than 6,000 cases over a two day-period.

"What they've done is opened up everything as if nothing had ever happened there and you and I could be talking probably in eight to 10 weeks, and I will likely bet that Florida will be a house on fire," Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN Friday.

White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx also cautioned Friday of "early suggestions" of alarming trends in the Northeast, urging residents to take action and help prevent the spread before the virus takes off again.

"The actions this time have to happen at the personal level, in our private homes, rather than just the public spaces," she said.

In New Jersey, officials are monitoring several areas of concern after the governor said the state was beginning to see "sobering" numbers. And in New York, several cluster areas prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue strict restrictions in areas with large Orthodox Jewish communities, sparking protests and criticism from some local leaders.

As of October 8, the moving average of new cases per one million people in the Northeast increased by 91% since September 8, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And across the US, 28 states -- scattered mostly across the Midwest and Northeast -- are reporting more new cases than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins.

Only two states -- Maine and Nebraska -- are reporting a decline.

Alarming trends all over the country

Worrying trends are being recorded across the US. At least 22 states reported more than 1,000 new cases on Thursday. And the country's daily case count average -- now more than 46,000 -- has surged by 12% since the previous week.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. Especially worrisome are numbers coming out of Wisconsin, experts say, which in recent days has reported its highest daily case count, hospitalization number and death toll.

After issuing an emergency order limiting public gatherings, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warned the state was in a "dire place" and announced a field hospital would be opening next week to help respond to the surge in patients.

"We're in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives," he told residents earlier this week.

But other states aren't trailing far behind -- with Utah's Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox saying this week hospitalization rates were "surging" and "beginning to place a strain on our healthcare system."

Health officials have warned things could get worse as winter approaches and the Covid-19 pandemic is stacked against flu season. Projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show more than 2,900 Americans dying every day by January. And the latest US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ensemble forecast shows the US death toll could climb to 233,000 by the end of the month.

More than 213,000 Americans have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins.

CDC: Young adults may be the sparks in hotspots

Meanwhile, CDC researchers say young adults may be the sparks that set off new hotspots of Covid-19 spread.

The researchers found the percentage of positive Covid-19 test results start going up among people under the age of 25 about a month before a county is designated as a hotspot.

Percent positivity in younger persons was followed by increasing positivity among older age groups, the researchers wrote.

Other experts have previously said that could be the case. Over the summer, Birx said parts of the country were seeing a "household" spread: younger people were contracting the virus and unknowingly (as many often can have mild or no symptoms) brought it back home to their parents, who then passed the virus on to other members of the family and community.

With holidays like Thanksgiving on the horizon, Birx urged residents on Friday not to let their guard down and said it was important for college students returning home to remain diligent about taking health precautions and encouraging their communities to do the same.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 107922

Reported Deaths: 2160
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29404947
Ramsey11916331
Dakota8200130
Anoka6958142
Stearns450828
Washington431560
Scott282234
Olmsted275128
St. Louis208152
Nobles202416
Wright19159
Blue Earth18467
Clay164742
Carver15457
Rice14288
Mower13957
Sherburne130015
Kandiyohi12103
Winona103718
Waseca8409
Lyon8084
Crow Wing69218
Benton6554
Chisago6302
Steele6142
Nicollet61317
Beltrami5945
Freeborn5764
Todd5592
Otter Tail5486
Watonwan5484
Martin53113
McLeod5213
Le Sueur5155
Itasca49616
Douglas4693
Pine4390
Goodhue4319
Morrison3793
Polk3764
Isanti3741
Becker3422
Carlton3261
Dodge3050
Pipestone29215
Chippewa2842
Meeker2532
Wabasha2480
Cottonwood2430
Brown2392
Cass2384
Yellow Medicine2293
Sibley2153
Redwood2137
Mille Lacs2073
Murray2033
Rock1991
Renville1919
Fillmore1880
Hubbard1841
Unassigned17653
Faribault1700
Jackson1651
Swift1601
Houston1560
Kanabec1519
Roseau1460
Pennington1401
Lincoln1360
Koochiching1354
Stevens1301
Pope1150
Aitkin1081
Wadena1050
Big Stone1000
Lac qui Parle932
Wilkin883
Lake820
Norman740
Grant714
Mahnomen641
Marshall621
Red Lake461
Traverse450
Clearwater390
Lake of the Woods341
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96168

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16814272
Woodbury620476
Johnson537829
Black Hawk478495
Linn4567117
Dubuque393747
Story365417
Scott344929
Dallas301740
Pottawattamie248743
Buena Vista210412
Sioux19957
Marshall185436
Webster153814
Wapello140558
Plymouth133524
Clinton123724
Muscatine119756
Crawford11889
Cerro Gordo116623
Warren10226
Des Moines9519
Jasper94334
Henry8815
Carroll8555
Marion8419
Tama82934
Lee7489
Wright6371
Dickinson6157
Boone5868
Delaware5484
Washington54211
Bremer5417
Mahaska48321
Lyon4575
Louisa45515
Jackson4333
Clay4074
Floyd3889
Benton3851
Hamilton3713
Harrison3715
Poweshiek37110
Winneshiek3709
Franklin36018
Winnebago35915
Kossuth3520
Emmet33511
Buchanan3341
Hardin3322
Jones3323
Cherokee3192
Guthrie31912
Sac3181
Butler3072
Clayton3053
Chickasaw3031
Shelby3001
Iowa2931
Cedar2913
Allamakee2868
Madison2822
Clarke2783
Fayette2742
Page2630
Mills2521
Grundy2504
Palo Alto2480
Hancock2363
Calhoun2343
Humboldt2313
Cass2072
Howard2077
Mitchell2040
Osceola1970
Taylor1901
Pocahontas1892
Monona1881
Monroe17911
Union1693
Appanoose1683
Jefferson1641
Lucas1646
Fremont1580
Ida1552
Greene1450
Davis1394
Van Buren1341
Keokuk1271
Montgomery1195
Worth1170
Audubon1121
Wayne983
Decatur950
Adair861
Ringgold642
Adams520
Unassigned80
