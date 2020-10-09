Clear

5 things to know for October 9: Kidnapping plot, Covid-19, Trump, stimulus, Hong Kong

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tells CNN's Erin Burnett that senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller's criticism of her on Fox News after 13 people were charged for plotting to kidnap her "says everything you need to know about the White House."

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The World Food Programme just won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for "acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon."

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Kidnapping plot

Thirteen people have been charged in an alleged domestic terrorism plot to overthrow several state governments and kidnap state officials, including Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Several suspects associated with a militia group called the "Wolverine Watchmen" were allegedly gathering intel on local law enforcement and training to attack the Michigan capitol building. Whitmer thanked FBI agents for foiling the plot and called out President Trump for "giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division." Trump and some conservative supporters have long criticized Whitmer for her stricter-than-average approach to coronavirus restrictions. There has been a nationwide increase in vigilante and militia activity in the wake of widespread protests and general political uncertainty, and concerns loom that militia groups will try to intimidate voters as the election nears.

2. Coronavirus 

The US is averaging more than 45,000 new Covid-19 positive tests a day, more than double what it saw in June. It's an ominous increase that's stoking even more concern for a potentially devastating winter. The CDC predicts deaths in the US could reach 233,000 by the end of this month, and projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show more than 2,900 Americans could die daily by January. Vaccine efforts are revving up around the world to prevent such tragic outcomes. China just joined the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative, which aims to provide global access to effective Covid-19 vaccines. More than 75 high-income countries have committed money to the project. The US, which severed its ties to WHO, and Russia are not among them.

3. White House 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing a new bill that would give Congress a role in determining whether the US President must be forced out of office if he or she is incapable of doing the job. The measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law. But President Trump's erratic behavior following his coronavirus diagnosis and the secrecy surrounding his recovery have led to increased discussion among his opponents about whether he is fit to carry out his duties. Meanwhile, Trump has said he will not participate in the next debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates changed next Thursday's debate to a virtual format due to the President's Covid-19 diagnosis. It's not clear what happens next. An in-person debate could be scheduled after Trump's required quarantine period is over, or Joe Biden could end up doing the next debate solo, in a town hall format.

4. Stimulus 

After publicly calling for a halt to bipartisan stimulus negotiations this week, President Trump now says he is, in fact, interested in a large-scale deal. Congress is still seemingly far away from reaching a stimulus package that satisfies everyone. Rep. Pelosi has rejected piecemeal bills from the GOP to address specific problems, including one yesterday to revive the struggling airline industry. Democratic leaders want a comprehensive stimulus deal instead. As both sides struggle to come to an agreement, the economy remains in anxious limbo. First-time jobless benefit claims -- an indication of general unemployment numbers -- remain about four times as high as they were before the pandemic.

5. Hong Kong 

Activists are accusing Hong Kong's government of colluding with China to surveil and apprehend fugitives fleeing the city to escape increasing political crackdowns. The claims arose after 12 Hong Kongers were caught trying to reach the self-governing island of Taiwan. Most of them were on bail or facing charges related to last year's anti-government unrest. They are now being detained in China and could face serious national security charges. Activists have concluded that Hong Kong knew of their escape and deliberately let the fugitives be apprehended by authorities in mainland China, thereby exposing them to harsher penalties. Several prominent political activists have fled the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong over a national security law that criminalizes sedition, secession and subversion.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A fly is the breakout star of the vice presidential debate 

We really will find amusement in anything, won't we?

Dollar General to open new stores targeting wealthier shoppers

The new stores will feature goods priced around $5. So, Five Dollar General?

People are buying more pizza during the pandemic ...

... But it also costs more for restaurants to make them and maintain a clean facility, so it's a win/lose deal. 

'The West Wing' cast is reuniting 

This headline is very confusing if you forget that "The West Wing" is a TV show.

There have been sightings of a hairy, venomous caterpillar in Virginia

All together now: NO MORE SCARY BUGS IN 2020! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

57 million

That's how many people watched the vice presidential debate, according to Nielsen.

TODAY'S QUOTE

The whole time these entities knew that by pressing the 'go' button, kids would get very sick and their lives would be forever changed. But the potential profits seemingly outweighed the known risks, and greed, money and power won out.

Corey Stern, attorney for plaintiffs suing three investment banks for their alleged role in underwriting a deal for Flint, Michigan, to change water sources, leading to the ongoing water crisis

TODAY'S WEATHER

Another storm approaches

Hurricane Delta is on track to slam southwest Louisiana today at or near major hurricane strength around the same spot Hurricane Laura hit just six weeks ago. Follow the storm's path here.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Hey Siri, tell me about parakeets 

If Siri were a person, she would be EXTREMELY confused by this talkative parakeet's many, many questions for her. (Click here to view.)

