Clear

Trump is getting increasingly desperate, sparking new fears for his health

CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses President Trump misleading the public about the coronavirus pandemic while he's still battling the infection.

Posted: Oct 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump's increasing political desperation is raising concerns about his judgment following his aggressive Covid-19 treatment and as suspicion mounts that the White House is not telling the truth about his health.

In a day of chaos Thursday, Trump repeatedly shifted his position on a new plan for a virtual second presidential debate and suddenly decided to back negotiations over a coronavirus economic rescue package he had killed off earlier in the week. His actions suggested a campaign in disarray as he trails Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits only 26 days from Election Day.

The President's erratic conduct only emphasized an alarming leadership vacuum in a White House hollowed out by sickness as the pandemic takes an ominous turn amid fresh signs that a fragile economic rebound is slowing.

Trump's official physician, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, declared that the President would be fit to return to public engagements on Saturday after completing his treatment. But questions remain over when Trump got sick, who he might have infected and if he is still contagious. And twice in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night, the President declined to say whether he has tested negative even as he said he might try to hold a rally in Florida as soon as Saturday night.

A day of dizzying events had some of Trump's critics suggesting that his health may be influencing his political choices.

"He is not well. We would not want any other person on the planet to do the things he's doing this soon after knowing they're infected," Rick Bright, the ousted director of the government office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead."

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority, said that normally, someone who had undergone Covid-19 experimental therapies would be still be in a hospital bed.

"It's very dangerous. He's in charge of a lot of things, makes a lot of important decisions for our country and the world, actually," said Bright, who spoke out publicly after resigning from the National Institutes of Health this week. "If he's not in the right sound mind to make decisions rationally, then he could be very reckless for the country and the world."

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, questioned Thursday whether the President is in an "altered state" during an interview with Bloomberg TV, alluding to his sudden decision to halt stimulus negotiations. She noted that doctors have said that the steroid medication Trump was taking can affect a patient's judgment.

"When the President did his strange tweet that said, 'We're walking away from the negotiations,' it was, like, 'What?'" Pelosi said during her weekly news conference. "We've all been working very hard to find our common ground."

She's pushing a new bill, which stands little chance of becoming law, to give Congress a role in determining whether the President must be forced out of office because he's incapable of doing his job.

Debate over debates

Conley's statement on Trump's health was especially convenient since the President spent the day locked in a test of wills with Biden's campaign and the Commission on Presidential Debates over next Thursday's planned second head-to-head clash. The timing will only add to concerns that Conley is being browbeaten by a President who is driven exclusively by his own political fate.

Trump first said he refused to show up to a virtual showdown, which was planned due to fears he was still infectious. Then the Trump camp demanded the last two debates each be delayed a week. Then, following Conley's evening bulletin, Trump's team insisted the debate could take as place as planned next week in Miami despite fears over whether the President is still contagious.

The President's latest gambit reflects the fact that he is now at risk of losing one of the last chances to turn his campaign around -- purely because he ignored social distancing measures and got sick. And he offered Biden, who would be happy to avoid risks in the closing days, an opening to accuse him of backing out.

Trump also made a complete reversal on Thursday after blowing up talks on an economic rescue package with House Democrats earlier in the week in a fresh sign of his increasingly head-spinning behavior since leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump touts Covid 'cure'

The President is trying to turn the campaign away from his mismanagement of the pandemic by making exaggerated promises about the coming availability of an antibody treatment made by Regeneron that he is touting as a "cure" -- even though it still lacks Food and Drug Administration approval. And his post-hospital warnings that Americans must not let the disease "dominate" them are complicating public health officials' efforts to promote public safety measures like wearing masks and avoiding crowded areas.

On the same day that federal and state officials announced charges in an alleged domestic terror plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Trump accused the Democrat of "complaining" and again attacked her over her handling of the pandemic, accusing her of having "locked down" her state. Trump has consistently called for states to reopen, disregarding concerning case numbers across the country.

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, warned that the country could see as many as 400,000 deaths from coronavirus by this winter.

"The models tell us that if we do not do the kinds of things that we're talking about in the cold of the fall and the winter, we could have from 300,000 to 400,000 deaths," Fauci said during a discussion with American University students Tuesday. "That would be just so tragic, if that happens."

On Thursday, Fauci tried to clear up Trump's falsehood on social media this week that the flu is more lethal than Covid-19.

"There's absolutely no doubt, no doubt at all, that this Covid-19, with its 210,000 deaths in the United States, one million deaths globally, seven-plus million infections in the United States, is far more serious than a seasonal flu, no doubt about that," Fauci said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports."

White House cover-up over Trump's last negative test

With no medical expertise, the President is insisting he's no longer contagious. The White House is also unconvincingly arguing that privacy concerns prevent them from sharing details of the timing of the President's last negative Covid-19 test.

That information is important to assess whether the President recklessly went on with public events -- including last week's first presidential debate -- while possibly infected. The date of the test could establish whether the White House was telling the truth when it says Trump was regularly tested -- an important consideration as the presidential complex became a raging coronavirus hotspot. Knowing the date of the test is also key to evaluating the President's claims to no longer be contagious as he agitates to get back on to the campaign trail and resume the packed rallies that risk the health of supporters and anyone they may later encounter.

Trump is also firing off irate political attacks as national polls show Biden up by double digits with voting in many states already underway.

In recent days, including in a manic Fox Business interview Thursday, Trump has wondered aloud why his foes --namely Hillary Clinton, Biden and former President Barack Obama -- are not in jail. The President incredibly raised the possibility that the relatives of fallen US service members infected him at the White House, absolving his team of responsibility for their negligent measures to keep staff and visitors safe from the virus. A President who benefited from 24-hour care from top military doctors and experimental treatments not available to other Americans said on Fox Business, "What happens is, you get better ... you know, you don't really need drugs."

Trump on Thursday also used shocking racist, sexist and McCarthyite smears to claim Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris behaved like a "monster" and a communist in her debate with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday.

Trump's wild behavior is coinciding with signs that the long-feared fall spike in the pandemic is gathering speed.

Coronavirus cases as of are rising in 23 states, based on the average of new cases over the past seven days. The number of new cases hit nearly 50,000 alone on Thursday with another 850 deaths giving the lie to the President's claim that people who fall ill with the pathogen simply get over it.

Yet there is no sign of a coordinated government health offensive to prepare Americans for a grim winter before vaccines become widely available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106651

Reported Deaths: 2154
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29207946
Ramsey11833330
Dakota8140130
Anoka6892141
Stearns443927
Washington425960
Scott280634
Olmsted272328
St. Louis202952
Nobles201916
Wright18859
Blue Earth18337
Clay161342
Carver15207
Rice14198
Mower13916
Sherburne128215
Kandiyohi11843
Winona102418
Waseca8379
Lyon7974
Crow Wing66718
Benton6404
Chisago6132
Nicollet60717
Steele6072
Beltrami5725
Freeborn5704
Todd5492
Watonwan5454
Otter Tail5416
Martin52513
McLeod5193
Le Sueur5095
Itasca47516
Douglas4553
Goodhue4289
Pine4100
Isanti3701
Polk3674
Morrison3653
Becker3322
Carlton3201
Dodge2960
Pipestone28414
Chippewa2692
Meeker2442
Wabasha2440
Cottonwood2420
Cass2304
Brown2292
Yellow Medicine2263
Sibley2123
Redwood2077
Mille Lacs2003
Murray1973
Rock1951
Renville1849
Fillmore1770
Hubbard1751
Faribault1680
Jackson1611
Unassigned16153
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1519
Roseau1450
Pennington1381
Lincoln1320
Koochiching1314
Stevens1271
Pope1100
Aitkin1081
Big Stone970
Wadena910
Lac qui Parle872
Wilkin843
Lake800
Grant714
Norman710
Mahnomen621
Marshall611
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods311
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 94619

Reported Deaths: 1410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16704271
Woodbury613174
Johnson534428
Black Hawk473295
Linn4503117
Dubuque386347
Story363017
Scott340329
Dallas298140
Pottawattamie243142
Buena Vista208212
Sioux19476
Marshall184536
Webster140414
Wapello139958
Plymouth130623
Clinton123323
Muscatine118456
Crawford11827
Cerro Gordo112323
Warren10116
Des Moines9419
Jasper93834
Henry8595
Tama82134
Marion8209
Carroll8185
Lee7298
Wright6261
Dickinson5967
Boone5808
Washington53911
Delaware5344
Bremer5337
Mahaska47021
Louisa45315
Lyon4495
Jackson4183
Clay3924
Floyd3828
Benton3771
Poweshiek36510
Harrison3635
Winneshiek3628
Franklin35518
Winnebago34914
Hamilton3483
Kossuth3350
Hardin3312
Buchanan3271
Jones3263
Cherokee3102
Emmet31011
Guthrie30912
Sac3051
Butler3032
Clayton3013
Chickasaw2961
Shelby2921
Cedar2853
Iowa2821
Allamakee2818
Clarke2773
Madison2762
Fayette2632
Page2580
Grundy2464
Mills2421
Palo Alto2420
Calhoun2213
Hancock2193
Humboldt2063
Mitchell2030
Howard2017
Cass2002
Osceola1900
Pocahontas1832
Monona1821
Monroe17311
Taylor1691
Appanoose1653
Lucas1636
Jefferson1621
Union1603
Fremont1540
Ida1502
Greene1410
Davis1374
Van Buren1311
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1175
Audubon1081
Wayne973
Decatur890
Adair851
Ringgold612
Adams490
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Southern winds return, bringing a big warm up for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

35 Active COVID-19 Cases Reported at Federal Medical Center

Image

Indoor Music Events Allowed Again in Minnesota

Image

Ernst & Grassley Tour Biorefinery

Image

Free parking available in downtown Rochester began Thursday

Image

Olmsted County announces new grant opportunity for businesses

Image

Sean's Weather 10/8

Image

Supporting those struggling with addiction during the Pandemic.

Image

Rochester Boys and Girls Club helps with distance learning

Image

Minnesota man travels to all 50 states to share artwork

Image

Blood donor program in need of donations

Community Events