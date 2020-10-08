Clear

The fly in the ointment of Mike Pence's debate performance

Article Image

Vice presidential debate moderator Susan Page speaks to CNN's John Berman about her experience as a moderator between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), as both candidates debated key issues surrounding the 2020 US election.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Juliana Silva and Bill McGowan

As messaging and communication coaches, we constantly receive requests from clients not to make them sound like politicians. We totally agree.

The propensity of politicians to ignore a direct question infuriates people. Most of us, however, acknowledge that politicians and direct answers can be distant strangers. Voters have come to expect that dodging a question -- or "pivoting," as it's known in the industry -- is done with a little style, a little finesse.

Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence's world was a finesse-free zone where style points were hard to come by. After persistently bobbing and weaving in response to moderator Susan Page's questions on issues such as whether President Donald Trump would commit to a peaceful transition of power, even the fly that took up residence on Pence's head got fed up and flew off.

Our guidance to clients is to answer questions directly as often as possible. This is what generates credibility and trust. Conversely, gratuitous evasion prompts suspicion and skepticism. On numerous occasions, Pence made not even the slightest effort to acknowledge the topic of the question, frequently ignoring the subject altogether, like he did when he bizarrely contorted a question about abortion into an answer about the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

While this clumsy attempt to control the conversation might have allowed Pence to get in some extra shots on his preferred issues, studies tell us that he might have sacrificed a precious commodity that, according to recent polling, his ticket is in desperate need of: trustworthiness.

Todd Rogers, a behavioral scientist at the Harvard Kennedy School, analyzed the 2004 George W. Bush-John Kerry debate to better understand when question dodging works and when it merely enrages the audience. As Rogers has explained in interviews, he found that when viewers heard the candidate answer a question directly, they perceived him as likable, honest and trustworthy. When the candidate pivoted a little bit but stayed on topic, viewers still saw him favorably. But when the candidate dodged the question entirely, "everyone noticed and they thought he was a jerk."

Rogers concluded that, "People are capable of detecting dodges -- but only if they are very egregious. They don't appear to be capable of detecting subtle dodges."

Wednesday night, Mike Pence's evasions were anything but subtle.

Sen. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, demonstrated a masterful use of the pivot when asked about the importance of both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump's transparency (or lack thereof) on the state of their health. Harris began on the topic of health before pivoting to an attack that was likely high on the Democrat's wish list: "Joe Biden has been so incredibly transparent. And certainly by contrast that the President has not, both in terms of health records, but also let's look at taxes. We now know... that Donald Trump paid $750 in taxes."

Harris made a valiant effort on another pivot when asked if a Biden administration would seek to expand the Supreme Court. She tried to wiggle off that hook by steering her answer to how the Trump administration has packed lower courts with incompetent judges.

Of his appointments to the Court of Appeals, not one has been Black, Harris argued. Pence pounced on the non-answer, challenging her several times to answer the question of packing the Supreme Court. In doing so, he scored what could arguably be some of his only solid points of the night.

So, did Harris and Pence achieve what they set out to do? In Harris's case, she needed to be the Philippe Petit of politics, balancing the high wire act of attacking the Trump-Pence record but not coming across as too aggressive given the unfair stereotypes about her gender and race. She managed to pull it off by emulating her running mate's bright demeanor on the debate stage. Her frequent smile turned out to be an ideal counterbalance to her more assertive moments.

With a running mate unable to return to the campaign trail, a ticket that is down in the polls by double digits, and a lack of trust among voters to manage the most important issues, the task for Mike Pence was more daunting. In his one and only debate opportunity, he needed to steady a ship that this week seems to be taking on water, and the burden of that showed on his face. As CNN Senior Political Commentator David Axelrod noted on Twitter, Pence looked like he had been called to the principal's office.

Ironically, restoring a sense of stability is exactly what some felt Joe Biden did in 2012 after a surprisingly subpar showing by President Barack Obama in his first debate against Mitt Romney. But Pence's evasive performance likely failed to inject the GOP ticket with what it urgently needs most: trust, credibility and a sense of honesty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106651

Reported Deaths: 2154
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29207946
Ramsey11833330
Dakota8140130
Anoka6892141
Stearns443927
Washington425960
Scott280634
Olmsted272328
St. Louis202952
Nobles201916
Wright18859
Blue Earth18337
Clay161342
Carver15207
Rice14198
Mower13916
Sherburne128215
Kandiyohi11843
Winona102418
Waseca8379
Lyon7974
Crow Wing66718
Benton6404
Chisago6132
Nicollet60717
Steele6072
Beltrami5725
Freeborn5704
Todd5492
Watonwan5454
Otter Tail5416
Martin52513
McLeod5193
Le Sueur5095
Itasca47516
Douglas4553
Goodhue4289
Pine4100
Isanti3701
Polk3674
Morrison3653
Becker3322
Carlton3201
Dodge2960
Pipestone28414
Chippewa2692
Meeker2442
Wabasha2440
Cottonwood2420
Cass2304
Brown2292
Yellow Medicine2263
Sibley2123
Redwood2077
Mille Lacs2003
Murray1973
Rock1951
Renville1849
Fillmore1770
Hubbard1751
Faribault1680
Jackson1611
Unassigned16153
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1519
Roseau1450
Pennington1381
Lincoln1320
Koochiching1314
Stevens1271
Pope1100
Aitkin1081
Big Stone970
Wadena910
Lac qui Parle872
Wilkin843
Lake800
Grant714
Norman710
Mahnomen621
Marshall611
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods311
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 94619

Reported Deaths: 1410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16704271
Woodbury613174
Johnson534428
Black Hawk473295
Linn4503117
Dubuque386347
Story363017
Scott340329
Dallas298140
Pottawattamie243142
Buena Vista208212
Sioux19476
Marshall184536
Webster140414
Wapello139958
Plymouth130623
Clinton123323
Muscatine118456
Crawford11827
Cerro Gordo112323
Warren10116
Des Moines9419
Jasper93834
Henry8595
Tama82134
Marion8209
Carroll8185
Lee7298
Wright6261
Dickinson5967
Boone5808
Washington53911
Delaware5344
Bremer5337
Mahaska47021
Louisa45315
Lyon4495
Jackson4183
Clay3924
Floyd3828
Benton3771
Poweshiek36510
Harrison3635
Winneshiek3628
Franklin35518
Winnebago34914
Hamilton3483
Kossuth3350
Hardin3312
Buchanan3271
Jones3263
Cherokee3102
Emmet31011
Guthrie30912
Sac3051
Butler3032
Clayton3013
Chickasaw2961
Shelby2921
Cedar2853
Iowa2821
Allamakee2818
Clarke2773
Madison2762
Fayette2632
Page2580
Grundy2464
Mills2421
Palo Alto2420
Calhoun2213
Hancock2193
Humboldt2063
Mitchell2030
Howard2017
Cass2002
Osceola1900
Pocahontas1832
Monona1821
Monroe17311
Taylor1691
Appanoose1653
Lucas1636
Jefferson1621
Union1603
Fremont1540
Ida1502
Greene1410
Davis1374
Van Buren1311
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1175
Audubon1081
Wayne973
Decatur890
Adair851
Ringgold612
Adams490
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/8

Image

Supporting those struggling with addiction during the Pandemic.

Image

Rochester Boys and Girls Club helps with distance learning

Image

Minnesota man travels to all 50 states to share artwork

Image

Blood donor program in need of donations

Image

Ernst & Grassley Tour Biorefinery

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Lourdes Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 1

Image

Free parking for some Rochester businesses

Community Events