Clear

Four words can save America: Donald Trump, you're fired

Article Image

President Trump said he would not participate in a remote debate after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the second presidential debate would be virtual for both candidates' safety. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would participate in a virtual debate.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Joseph J. Ellis

The obvious issue of greatest concern to most prospective voters as we approach the presidential election is the still-raging Covid-19 pandemic. President Donald Trump, now infected himself and staging reckless photo ops, claims that he has done a brilliant job of managing the crisis, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans. Candidate Joe Biden has urged a national mask mandate and says "our nation's Covid crisis is far, far from over." Polls suggest that most voters will cast their ballots based largely on the verdict of that all-consuming issue.

Meanwhile, longstanding historical trends measured before the pandemic indicate that slightly more than 40% of the eligible electorate likely will not vote, for reasons that drift between indifference and sardonic contempt for politics in general. Ironically, the United States, the first liberal nation-state in modern history, has one of the lowest turn-out rates of any advanced democracy in the world. That needs to change before the election, now less than a month away.

For four reasons, we are at an inflection point that will determine the direction of the American story long after the pandemic has receded into the middle distance. Those who have never voted before, and will never vote again, must not miss the most consequential election of their lifetime.

The first reason is climate change, a truly apocalyptical threat to civilization as we know it that seems invented by the gods to avoid solution by democratic governments. Why? Because public opinion will only mobilize to stop sending carbon into the atmosphere when the disastrous effects of global warming become undeniable even to those who try not to see it. And by then it will be too late, because atmospheric temperatures will be rising catastrophically. Kiss all our coastal relics goodbye and tell all your children and grandchildren to forgive us when prolonged droughts, floods, and famine become the new normal. We are already abysmally late to the game on this emerging crisis. Four more years of a president who regards climate change as a hoax will make it almost impossible to get ahead of the curve. We will look back at Trump as the American Nero who tweeted while California burned.

Second, what Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called "the arc of the moral universe" will move downward or upward -- away or toward justice -- on the results of this election. Trump's presidency has demonstrated that a sizable portion of the White population indeed regards King's dream as a nightmare. For them, White Lives matter more, always have and always will. And Trump has been willing to play the race card up in appalling ways, even giving quarter to white supremacist groups and racists from the fringe to the center.

His defeat would not mean that we are entering post-racial America, a delusion that accompanied the election of President Barack Obama. Racism has been a cancer in the American body politic for three centuries. It is never going away completely. But we can keep getting closer to King's dream, an updated version of Thomas Jefferson's words in America's founding document that begin "We hold these truths to be self-evident." Biden's election gets us back on the upward arc.

Third, America's already problematic status as a "city on a hill," the global leader of the liberal order, would end in a second Trump term. A Pew Research study shows that America's standing around the world has fallen to historic lows amid the pandemic. Those isolationists in rural America and elsewhere who currently endorse "America First" would likely discover quickly in a second Trump term that -- to put it hyperbolically but bluntly -- a world where Chinese is the international language, the Yen the common currency and autocracy the political model is not to their liking or interest.

To be sure, a Biden presidency would need to repair the damage Trump has done with our European allies, reject the impossible mission of serving as the police force for the world and perform the clear-eyed strategic assessment about the size and mission of our military establishment that never successfully occurred at the end of the Cold War. He should also update those international institutions the United States created after World War II. Given our economic and military power, American destiny abroad is still manifest, though needs to be shorn of hubristic versions of American exceptionalism and delusions of unlimited resources. None of that would occur in a second Trump presidency. "Make America Great Again" actually means rejecting American greatness.

Fourth, and finally, the very fate of the American republic is at stake. Trump regards himself as above the law, takes Vladimir Putin and other dictators and strongmen as role models, makes no secret of his desire to remain in office for life and has dismissed the prospect of his defeat in November as evidence that the election is rigged, refusing to guarantee to abide by its results. All these autocratic tendencies make the unthinkable quite probable. A Trump second term could make the November election the last act of the American republic. Yes, it could happen here.

As the election looms, efforts to disenfranchise voters are already underway in several battleground states where Republicans control the legislature, most visibly in Pennsylvania, Florida and Texas. Russian hackers are busy flooding the internet with disinformation, even more than they did in 2016. In order to offset these efforts to rig the election and produce post-election chaos that is decided by a politicized Supreme Court, there is one simple and unanswerable response: overwhelming voter turnout, a clear mandate to go forward rather than backward, an unmistakable message saying, "Donald Trump, You're Fired."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106651

Reported Deaths: 2154
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29207946
Ramsey11833330
Dakota8140130
Anoka6892141
Stearns443927
Washington425960
Scott280634
Olmsted272328
St. Louis202952
Nobles201916
Wright18859
Blue Earth18337
Clay161342
Carver15207
Rice14198
Mower13916
Sherburne128215
Kandiyohi11843
Winona102418
Waseca8379
Lyon7974
Crow Wing66718
Benton6404
Chisago6132
Nicollet60717
Steele6072
Beltrami5725
Freeborn5704
Todd5492
Watonwan5454
Otter Tail5416
Martin52513
McLeod5193
Le Sueur5095
Itasca47516
Douglas4553
Goodhue4289
Pine4100
Isanti3701
Polk3674
Morrison3653
Becker3322
Carlton3201
Dodge2960
Pipestone28414
Chippewa2692
Meeker2442
Wabasha2440
Cottonwood2420
Cass2304
Brown2292
Yellow Medicine2263
Sibley2123
Redwood2077
Mille Lacs2003
Murray1973
Rock1951
Renville1849
Fillmore1770
Hubbard1751
Faribault1680
Jackson1611
Unassigned16153
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1519
Roseau1450
Pennington1381
Lincoln1320
Koochiching1314
Stevens1271
Pope1100
Aitkin1081
Big Stone970
Wadena910
Lac qui Parle872
Wilkin843
Lake800
Grant714
Norman710
Mahnomen621
Marshall611
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods311
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 94619

Reported Deaths: 1410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16704271
Woodbury613174
Johnson534428
Black Hawk473295
Linn4503117
Dubuque386347
Story363017
Scott340329
Dallas298140
Pottawattamie243142
Buena Vista208212
Sioux19476
Marshall184536
Webster140414
Wapello139958
Plymouth130623
Clinton123323
Muscatine118456
Crawford11827
Cerro Gordo112323
Warren10116
Des Moines9419
Jasper93834
Henry8595
Tama82134
Marion8209
Carroll8185
Lee7298
Wright6261
Dickinson5967
Boone5808
Washington53911
Delaware5344
Bremer5337
Mahaska47021
Louisa45315
Lyon4495
Jackson4183
Clay3924
Floyd3828
Benton3771
Poweshiek36510
Harrison3635
Winneshiek3628
Franklin35518
Winnebago34914
Hamilton3483
Kossuth3350
Hardin3312
Buchanan3271
Jones3263
Cherokee3102
Emmet31011
Guthrie30912
Sac3051
Butler3032
Clayton3013
Chickasaw2961
Shelby2921
Cedar2853
Iowa2821
Allamakee2818
Clarke2773
Madison2762
Fayette2632
Page2580
Grundy2464
Mills2421
Palo Alto2420
Calhoun2213
Hancock2193
Humboldt2063
Mitchell2030
Howard2017
Cass2002
Osceola1900
Pocahontas1832
Monona1821
Monroe17311
Taylor1691
Appanoose1653
Lucas1636
Jefferson1621
Union1603
Fremont1540
Ida1502
Greene1410
Davis1374
Van Buren1311
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1175
Audubon1081
Wayne973
Decatur890
Adair851
Ringgold612
Adams490
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/8

Image

Supporting those struggling with addiction during the Pandemic.

Image

Rochester Boys and Girls Club helps with distance learning

Image

Minnesota man travels to all 50 states to share artwork

Image

Blood donor program in need of donations

Image

Ernst & Grassley Tour Biorefinery

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Lourdes Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 1

Image

Free parking for some Rochester businesses

Community Events