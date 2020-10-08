Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for October 8: VP debate, Covid-19, SCOTUS, police, Russia

President Trump, who is still infected with coronavirus, releases a video message produced by the White House.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 5:51 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2020 5:51 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The pandemic is devastating economies around the globe, but the world's billionaires have never been richer. Thanks in part to soaring tech stocks, their cumulative wealth has reached a record high.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Debate 

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP candidate Sen. Kamala Harris kept it relatively cool during last night's debate in Salt Lake City. The night ultimately centered around President Trump, with Harris offering blistering criticism of his handling of the pandemic and Pence, who heads up the White House's coronavirus task force, defending him at every turn. Harris is known for her pointed, no-nonsense dialogue, but she played it mostly safe last night by letting certain points go without repeated challenges. Both Pence and Harris were essentially mum on issues of presidential health and transfers of power. Harris avoided a question about a potential progressive effort to add seats to the Supreme Court, and Pence offered irrelevant answers to questions about the pandemic, the Supreme Court and health care.

2. Coronavirus

Biotech company Regeneron has asked the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for an experimental antibody therapy given to President Trump to help fight the coronavirus. It's still in clinical trials and has had limited use, but so far it's been found to be largely safe. Trump has called the therapy a "cure" for Covid-19, and said his diagnosis was "a blessing from God" because it gave him insight into potential treatments. Meanwhile, a Harvard epidemiologist is the latest health expert to predict that a coronavirus vaccine could be made available under emergency use authorization for some groups by the end of December. On a much less optimistic note, the pandemic could push 150 million more people worldwide into extreme poverty by next year, according to the latest World Bank assessment.

3. Supreme Court 

Republican senators are still pushing for a quick confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, possibly by the end of the month. Before that happens, she'll be on the hot seat in front of Democrats next week during a round of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings. In a series of private meetings, Dems will likely try to learn more about her views, which she holds close to the vest. So far, Barrett has shed little light how she might rule on health care and has not agreed to recuse herself from any case involving the 2020 election results. Democrats are, of course, furious that Republicans are pushing a nominee through during an election year, and the US public appears split on the matter. In a CNN poll, 42% of respondents were in favor of her confirmation, and 46% were not.

4. Police violence 

Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges in the May death of George Floyd, is out of jail after posting bond on his $1 million bail. It's not clear who put up the money -- a sum that could have reached $100,000 -- to free him. Chauvin faces counts of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and his next court date is set for March 8. Meanwhile, Jacob Blake has been moved from a Wisconsin hospital to a spinal injury rehab facility. Blake was shot several times in an altercation with police in August and suffered severe injuries to his spinal cord and multiple organs. His family's attorney has said it would "take a miracle" for Blake to ever walk again. Both incidents of police violence prompted nationwide protests.

5. Russia 

The UK, France and Germany all plan to impose sanctions on Russia after the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The noted Kremlin critic became gravely ill in August, and an international chemical weapons watchdog has confirmed he was poisoned with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent. A Novichok agent was also used in a 2018 attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning, but the foreign ministers of France and Germany have said Russian involvement is the only credible explanation. The targeted sanctions could include Russian officials and people involved in the country's Novichok chemical weapon program.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Singapore is offering travel-starved locals 'cruises to nowhere'

It might be a fun idea, but there's something ominous about the phrase "cruise to nowhere."

Smaller Thanksgiving gatherings may mean smaller Thanksgiving turkeys 

One industry expert called the prediction "a wild turkey guess." Fantastic.

Kelly Rowland reveals pregnancy on Women's Health cover

This Child is Destiny-ed for great things.

All our new cooking-at-home routines have led to a Mason jar shortage

A Pinterest wedding planner's nightmare! 

CNN Correspondent Joe Johns fought off a raccoon during a live shot

What can we say? It's a tough business. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

617,000

That's how many women left the US workforce in September alone, compared with only 78,000 men during that same time. Industries that employ a lot of women, such as hospitality and leisure, are faring worse during the pandemic. Women are also more likely to take on home care responsibilities, which are more demanding than ever.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This crisis has produced a test of leadership ... Here in the United States, our leaders have failed that test. They have taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy."

An editorial by the New England Journal of Medicine. The journal's editors made the unprecedented move of condemning the Trump administration for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and calling for current US leadership to be voted out of office. The editorial board did not endorse a specific candidate.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Mmmm. Croissants. 

The next best thing to eating a croissant is watching croissants get made. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 106651

Reported Deaths: 2154
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29207946
Ramsey11833330
Dakota8140130
Anoka6892141
Stearns443927
Washington425960
Scott280634
Olmsted272328
St. Louis202952
Nobles201916
Wright18859
Blue Earth18337
Clay161342
Carver15207
Rice14198
Mower13916
Sherburne128215
Kandiyohi11843
Winona102418
Waseca8379
Lyon7974
Crow Wing66718
Benton6404
Chisago6132
Nicollet60717
Steele6072
Beltrami5725
Freeborn5704
Todd5492
Watonwan5454
Otter Tail5416
Martin52513
McLeod5193
Le Sueur5095
Itasca47516
Douglas4553
Goodhue4289
Pine4100
Isanti3701
Polk3674
Morrison3653
Becker3322
Carlton3201
Dodge2960
Pipestone28414
Chippewa2692
Meeker2442
Wabasha2440
Cottonwood2420
Cass2304
Brown2292
Yellow Medicine2263
Sibley2123
Redwood2077
Mille Lacs2003
Murray1973
Rock1951
Renville1849
Fillmore1770
Hubbard1751
Faribault1680
Jackson1611
Unassigned16153
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1519
Roseau1450
Pennington1381
Lincoln1320
Koochiching1314
Stevens1271
Pope1100
Aitkin1081
Big Stone970
Wadena910
Lac qui Parle872
Wilkin843
Lake800
Grant714
Norman710
Mahnomen621
Marshall611
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods311
Kittson150
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 94619

Reported Deaths: 1410
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16704271
Woodbury613174
Johnson534428
Black Hawk473295
Linn4503117
Dubuque386347
Story363017
Scott340329
Dallas298140
Pottawattamie243142
Buena Vista208212
Sioux19476
Marshall184536
Webster140414
Wapello139958
Plymouth130623
Clinton123323
Muscatine118456
Crawford11827
Cerro Gordo112323
Warren10116
Des Moines9419
Jasper93834
Henry8595
Tama82134
Marion8209
Carroll8185
Lee7298
Wright6261
Dickinson5967
Boone5808
Washington53911
Delaware5344
Bremer5337
Mahaska47021
Louisa45315
Lyon4495
Jackson4183
Clay3924
Floyd3828
Benton3771
Poweshiek36510
Harrison3635
Winneshiek3628
Franklin35518
Winnebago34914
Hamilton3483
Kossuth3350
Hardin3312
Buchanan3271
Jones3263
Cherokee3102
Emmet31011
Guthrie30912
Sac3051
Butler3032
Clayton3013
Chickasaw2961
Shelby2921
Cedar2853
Iowa2821
Allamakee2818
Clarke2773
Madison2762
Fayette2632
Page2580
Grundy2464
Mills2421
Palo Alto2420
Calhoun2213
Hancock2193
Humboldt2063
Mitchell2030
Howard2017
Cass2002
Osceola1900
Pocahontas1832
Monona1821
Monroe17311
Taylor1691
Appanoose1653
Lucas1636
Jefferson1621
Union1603
Fremont1540
Ida1502
Greene1410
Davis1374
Van Buren1311
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1175
Audubon1081
Wayne973
Decatur890
Adair851
Ringgold612
Adams490
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 36°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 40°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ernst & Grassley Tour Biorefinery

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Lourdes Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: John Marshall Pt. 1

Image

Free Parking

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Rochester city council ward 4 candidates debate

Image

Scoot to the polls

Image

Byron High School has soft open for food truck

Image

Olmsted County offers new grants for businesses

Community Events