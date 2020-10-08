Clear

Only two US states report a decline of new cases and nationwide hospitalizations are increasing

CNN's Anderson Cooper calls out President Donald Trump's reckless behavior while being infected with coronavirus.

Covid-19 cases are trending upwards across the US, with only two states reporting a decline of cases compared to last week. And hospitalizations across the country have also begun to rise, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

Wisconsin health officials reported a record-high number of 141 new patients Wednesday, days after the state saw records in new Covid-19 cases and deaths. Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the state will open a field hospital in response to the surge in hospitalizations.

"We obviously hoped this day wouldn't come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today, and our healthcare systems are being overwhelmed," Evers said.

Other state leaders say they're not trailing far behind.

"Our hospitalization rates are surging and beginning to place a strain on our healthcare system (especially staffing)," Utah Lt. Gov Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "Sadly, we are now seeing increased fatalities. The Wisconsin announcement should be a sobering reminder as Utah isn't far behind in infection rates."

Other states, including Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming have all seen record-high hospitalization numbers in the past days.

The uptick in Covid-19 patients comes as the US approaches winter with a daily Covid-19 base line that experts say is far too high. For the first time since August, the nation is averaging more than 44,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- an average that won't help as the country enters what health officials say will be a challenging season. More cases will mean more community spread, more hospitalizations and ultimately, more deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said.

At least half of US states, scattered across the Midwest and Northeast, are reporting more new cases than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins. Only two states -- Alabama and Hawaii -- report a decline of cases.

More than 211,000 Americans have lost their lives to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. And another 150,000 could die in the next three months, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

State leaders take new measures

Some US leaders have pushed new measures hoping to curb the spread of the virus. In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is seeing the third major escalation of cases and his mask mandate would be renewed for another 30 days.

That announcement comes after Beshear said authorities had been instructed to step up mask enforcement.

Wisconsin also issued a new order earlier this week limiting public gatherings. And in New York, the governor announced restrictions for areas where Covid-19 clusters were occurring -- including closing schools and limiting crowds at houses of worship.

Clusters of Covid-19 cases in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and outlying New York City suburbs of Rockland and Orange counties alarmed officials in the city, where schools reopened for in-person classes last week. The clusters are in areas with large Orthodox Jewish populations, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has blamed the outbreaks in part on a lack of mask-wearing in the community.

The strict new measures were met with protests by members of the Orthodox Jewish community who set items on fire in Borough Park, Brooklyn, late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Demonstrations continued into a second night, where many protesters were seen not wearing masks or social distancing.

A northern California county also reimposed stronger restrictions this week after more than 160 students and staff linked to an evangelical college tested positive for the virus, health officials said. Shasta County was moved this week to a more restrictive tier in the state's reopening plan, indicating "substantial" spread of the virus. The move means some non-essential indoor businesses, like bars that do not serve food, will have to close their operations. The growing spread of the virus has also forced nearby Tehama County to move to a more restrictive tier.

Sick people need to stay home, WHO official says

Despite the grim outlook for the next several months, experts have long said there are ways to hold down the virus until a vaccine becomes available.

"If people who were sick stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, and if their contacts stayed at home, and were supported in doing that, we could break the back of this disease," Dr. Mike Ryan, the World Health Organization executive director of Health Emergencies Programme, said this week.

"We keep avoiding that elephant in the room," Ryan said during a social media Q&A on Wednesday.

Health officials have said some lockdowns can be prevented with the help of robust testing and contact tracing systems that would allow local leaders to track Covid-19 infections and isolate those individuals before they further spread the virus. But in areas where community spread is rampant and testing is inadequate, contact tracing can be next to impossible.

Ryan said sometimes, countries "face no choice," when it comes to lockdowns.

The lockdowns have consequences, he said, "but this is not a no-consequence effort, we need to find that balance ... between stopping this disease, giving us the time to develop the measures we need to save lives," Ryan said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105740

Reported Deaths: 2140
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29045944
Ramsey11733328
Dakota8099130
Anoka6826141
Stearns438726
Washington423159
Scott279434
Olmsted270728
Nobles201616
St. Louis200749
Wright18608
Blue Earth18237
Clay159342
Carver15097
Rice14068
Mower13846
Sherburne127215
Kandiyohi11743
Winona101518
Waseca8229
Lyon7914
Crow Wing65818
Benton6273
Chisago6042
Nicollet60217
Steele6022
Freeborn5684
Beltrami5575
Todd5462
Watonwan5414
Otter Tail5386
Martin51712
McLeod5143
Le Sueur4994
Itasca46116
Douglas4403
Goodhue4239
Pine4050
Isanti3651
Polk3594
Morrison3433
Becker3252
Carlton3181
Dodge2890
Pipestone28114
Chippewa2672
Meeker2432
Cottonwood2410
Wabasha2410
Brown2262
Cass2234
Yellow Medicine2193
Sibley2133
Redwood2067
Mille Lacs1953
Murray1943
Rock1931
Renville1768
Fillmore1740
Hubbard1711
Faribault1650
Unassigned16253
Jackson1601
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1509
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Lincoln1290
Koochiching1284
Stevens1281
Pope1100
Aitkin1031
Big Stone940
Wadena900
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake770
Grant704
Norman700
Marshall601
Mahnomen591
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93335

Reported Deaths: 1404
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16581271
Woodbury601674
Johnson530528
Black Hawk467895
Linn4460116
Dubuque377147
Story359517
Scott335529
Dallas294639
Pottawattamie237241
Buena Vista206512
Sioux19086
Marshall183135
Webster140014
Wapello139158
Plymouth128123
Clinton121523
Muscatine117256
Crawford11687
Cerro Gordo111923
Warren10026
Jasper91834
Des Moines9089
Henry8475
Marion8149
Tama80934
Carroll7955
Lee7128
Wright6221
Dickinson5807
Boone5698
Bremer5297
Washington52911
Delaware5154
Mahaska46321
Louisa44915
Lyon4455
Jackson4103
Clay3824
Floyd3788
Benton3711
Winneshiek3618
Poweshiek35910
Franklin35318
Hamilton3473
Winnebago34514
Harrison3375
Kossuth3290
Hardin3282
Jones3243
Buchanan3211
Emmet30611
Cherokee3022
Guthrie30112
Sac2970
Butler2962
Clayton2953
Chickasaw2931
Shelby2911
Cedar2852
Allamakee2788
Clarke2743
Madison2732
Iowa2661
Fayette2582
Page2470
Grundy2444
Palo Alto2410
Mills2361
Hancock2163
Calhoun2153
Humboldt2043
Mitchell2020
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1880
Pocahontas1802
Monona1791
Monroe17111
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1583
Union1573
Jefferson1561
Fremont1500
Ida1492
Davis1374
Greene1360
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1145
Audubon1091
Wayne943
Adair821
Decatur750
Ringgold592
Adams450
Unassigned10
