Clear

Mike Pence has got a lot of explaining to do

Article Image

Vice President Mike Pence often flies under the radar at the White House, but his steadfast support plays a key role in the Trump administration.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Paul Begala

A vice presidential debate is usually a high-wire act: two candidates battling in a high-stakes showdown, on one night only. In this election, it's a high-wire act juggling flaming torches above a lake filled with alligators.

A presidential debate is, by contrast, fairly straightforward. But in a vice presidential debate, candidates need not only to defend their own record, and contrast it with their opponent's, but also to attack the other side's presidential candidate -- all while having their boss's back. See? Easy peasy.

Wednesday's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will probably be more normal than the first presidential debate, where Donald Trump apparently got debating tips from the bear in "The Revenant."

Unlike Trump, Pence is a fundamentally civil guy. I interviewed him (debated him, really) many times on my late and not lamented program, "Crossfire." The left will hate me for saying this, but there is an essential gentlemanliness to Pence that Trump utterly lacks. And Harris has the alchemy to combine a ferocious focus with an undeniable charm.

Pence has the more difficult task. First, because his ticket is trailing badly. The latest CNN poll shows the Trump-Pence team behind Biden-Harris nationwide by a staggering 16 points. Trump-Pence are trailing on every single issue. Voters trust Joe Biden more on Covid, health care, racial inequality and crime. Even the economy, Trump's last stand, has fallen to Biden, who is now more trusted than Trump (albeit by a scant 2%).

So, Pence has a lot of repair work to do. His most important task will be to project a sense of competence, calm, and compassion -- qualities missing in his boss.

I am sure Trump will try to force his No. 2 into savaging Biden. It's a trap. Trump needs rescuing. His record needs resuscitation. Pence is in a unique position to argue Trump's case. He has been, as Lin-Manuel Miranda would say, in the room where it happened. He can best help his ticket by making the case that the administration's decisions made there were driven by the public interest. Voters have had enough of Trump's reality show. Pence needs to change the channel to "The West Wing."

Harris, on the other hand, has a simpler strategic objective: persuading voters to fire Trump. Since Pence chairs the White House Coronavirus Task Force, she should walk the audience through the dumpster fire of Trump's response: denying and then minimizing the problem, shipping scarce protective equipment to China, defending the Communist Chinese leader's response early and often, hyping untested or toxic remedies like bleach, denigrating masks, then suddenly heading to the hospital to avail himself of government-provided health care which he is trying to deny to ordinary citizens.

"Mismanagement" should be her mantra: Trump botched Covid, he destroyed the economy, he stoked the flames of racial tensions and violence.

As you watch the debate, remember that on every question the candidates will have four options:

1. Attack the other party's presidential candidate.

2. Defend their boss's record.

3. Attack the other candidate's record.

4. Defend their own record.

Pence needs to open Door No. 2 as often as possible. Trump will be enraged if he passes up opportunities to attack, but Pence would be wise to ignore that. Trump is hemorrhaging votes; Pence needs to apply a tourniquet to his boss's campaign, not jab at Biden's.

Harris, on the other hand, needs to stay on No.1. Here, too, she needs to deflect attacks on Biden and direct fire at Trump with overwhelming force.

I have prepped incumbent vice presidents and vice presidential candidates for debates. Inevitably, they express deep concern about how the top of the ticket will react to their strategy. This is understandable; a vice president's power is largely a function of their personal relationship to the president. But winning heals all wounds.

Each candidate needs to go against what I believe their boss might want: Pence needs to defend, despite Trump's constant need to attack. And Harris needs to attack, even though Biden might want his long record to be defended.

See what I mean? Easy peasy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 105740

Reported Deaths: 2140
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin29045944
Ramsey11733328
Dakota8099130
Anoka6826141
Stearns438726
Washington423159
Scott279434
Olmsted270728
Nobles201616
St. Louis200749
Wright18608
Blue Earth18237
Clay159342
Carver15097
Rice14068
Mower13846
Sherburne127215
Kandiyohi11743
Winona101518
Waseca8229
Lyon7914
Crow Wing65818
Benton6273
Chisago6042
Nicollet60217
Steele6022
Freeborn5684
Beltrami5575
Todd5462
Watonwan5414
Otter Tail5386
Martin51712
McLeod5143
Le Sueur4994
Itasca46116
Douglas4403
Goodhue4239
Pine4050
Isanti3651
Polk3594
Morrison3433
Becker3252
Carlton3181
Dodge2890
Pipestone28114
Chippewa2672
Meeker2432
Cottonwood2410
Wabasha2410
Brown2262
Cass2234
Yellow Medicine2193
Sibley2133
Redwood2067
Mille Lacs1953
Murray1943
Rock1931
Renville1768
Fillmore1740
Hubbard1711
Faribault1650
Unassigned16253
Jackson1601
Swift1561
Houston1540
Kanabec1509
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Lincoln1290
Koochiching1284
Stevens1281
Pope1100
Aitkin1031
Big Stone940
Wadena900
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake770
Grant704
Norman700
Marshall601
Mahnomen591
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater380
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93335

Reported Deaths: 1404
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16581271
Woodbury601674
Johnson530528
Black Hawk467895
Linn4460116
Dubuque377147
Story359517
Scott335529
Dallas294639
Pottawattamie237241
Buena Vista206512
Sioux19086
Marshall183135
Webster140014
Wapello139158
Plymouth128123
Clinton121523
Muscatine117256
Crawford11687
Cerro Gordo111923
Warren10026
Jasper91834
Des Moines9089
Henry8475
Marion8149
Tama80934
Carroll7955
Lee7128
Wright6221
Dickinson5807
Boone5698
Bremer5297
Washington52911
Delaware5154
Mahaska46321
Louisa44915
Lyon4455
Jackson4103
Clay3824
Floyd3788
Benton3711
Winneshiek3618
Poweshiek35910
Franklin35318
Hamilton3473
Winnebago34514
Harrison3375
Kossuth3290
Hardin3282
Jones3243
Buchanan3211
Emmet30611
Cherokee3022
Guthrie30112
Sac2970
Butler2962
Clayton2953
Chickasaw2931
Shelby2911
Cedar2852
Allamakee2788
Clarke2743
Madison2732
Iowa2661
Fayette2582
Page2470
Grundy2444
Palo Alto2410
Mills2361
Hancock2163
Calhoun2153
Humboldt2043
Mitchell2020
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1880
Pocahontas1802
Monona1791
Monroe17111
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1583
Union1573
Jefferson1561
Fremont1500
Ida1492
Davis1374
Greene1360
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1261
Worth1180
Montgomery1145
Audubon1091
Wayne943
Adair821
Decatur750
Ringgold592
Adams450
Unassigned10
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesotans can take permit knowledge test at home

Image

'Buy a coat' and we'll donate one' campaign

Image

Rochester Public Schools budget concerns

Image

Rochester Approves New Day Center for Homeless

Image

New Day Center Updated

Image

Pigskin Preview: Hayfield

Image

Pigskin Preview: Southland Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Southland Pt. 1

Image

Rochester Public Schools working with Somali parents

Image

The Onward March of Suffrage Exhibit

Community Events