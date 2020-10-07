Clear
Half of US states are reporting increased Covid-19 cases and some leaders push new measures

Health experts say the president's messaging about his coronavirus diagnosis is dangerous. Hear what teenager Maddelena Kaji and her father think about Trump's downplaying the virus after losing family to the pandemic.

Posted: Oct 7, 2020 4:40 AM
Updated: Oct 7, 2020 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Half of US states are reporting an uptick in new Covid-19 cases and some state leaders have sprung into action to help curb the spread of the virus.

Wisconsin issued an emergency order Tuesday limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building's total occupancy, the governor's office said.

"We're in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Evers' response follows grave milestones for his state: Wisconsin reported its highest daily cases, highest death toll and record-high hospitalizations in the past days.

Meanwhile in Kentucky, which Gov. Andy Beshear says is seeing the third major escalation of Covid-19 cases, authorities were instructed to step up mask enforcement.

"I have seen some things floating around about how we can't enforce this because it's an executive order," the governor said. "They have the force of law [under] Kentucky statute."

In New York, officials have reported several clusters of Covid-19 cases and the governor laid out a new plan this week on how the affected communities will move forward.

Areas where clusters are occurring will have to close schools and essential businesses except for take-out dining, limit gatherings at houses of worship to 25% with a maximum of 10 people and prohibit mass gatherings, the governor said.

The announcements are the first sign of tightening restrictions across the country as the US approaches a season experts have warned will be challenging -- and deadly.

25 states report rise in cases

Kentucky and New York are among the 25 states reporting more new cases than the previous week.

Alaska and Montana reported record-high daily case counts this week. In Ohio, the governor said new cases are "trending upward."

At least a dozen states reported more than 1,000 new cases Monday. Four of them -- California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas -- had more than 2,000 infections.

Across the US, only three states report a decline in cases -- Hawaii, Iowa and South Carolina.

"Instead of going into the fall and the winter on a sharp decline down to a low baseline, we're actually going into the fall and the winter with some parts of the country ticking up, which will ultimately lead to not only more infections, but more hospitalizations and then community spread, which will ultimately lead to morbidity and mortality," Dr. Anthony Fauci told students at American University this week.

Experts have warned the rise in cases will be followed by an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths. Researchers with the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project the US could see more than 2,900 deaths each day by January. And in total, more than 360,000 Americans could be killed by the virus by the new year.

So far, more than 7.5 million infections have been reported -- more than any other country. More than 210,900 Americans have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Neurological symptoms in hospitalized patients

Meanwhile, as health officials track the spread of the virus, many continue to research its effects on the body.

A new study suggests neurological symptoms occur in most hospitalized Covid-19 patients.

The study "highlights the high frequency and range of neurologic manifestations, which occurred in more than four fifths of Covid‐19 patients hospitalized in our hospital network system," the researchers wrote in the study, published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology on Monday.

The researchers, from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, found that at any time during the course of their Covid-19 illness, 82% of the patients who were studied had neurological symptoms such as headaches or encephalopathy, altered brain function or structure.

Researchers also found patients with any neurological symptoms tended to be younger than those without.

"The fact that any neurologic manifestations as a whole were more likely to occur in younger people is surprising, and could potentially be explained by greater clinical emphasis on the risk of respiratory failure than other symptoms in older patients," the researchers wrote in their study. "In contrast, encephalopathy was more frequent in older patients."

Updated guidelines for vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration also issued guidance Tuesday for companies hoping to get emergency use authorization (EUA) for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The FDA said companies will have to include at least two months of follow-up after volunteers get their second dose of the vaccine. That would mean no company could seek an EUA before mid-November, because the vaccines furthest along in clinical trials -- those made by Pfizer and Moderna -- both require waiting either 21 or 28 days between doses.

"Being open and clear about the circumstances under which the issuance of an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine would be appropriate is critical to building public confidence and ensuring the use of COVID-19 vaccines once available," said Dr. Peter Marks, who directs the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The guidance comes weeks after a poll found the majority of Americans believed political pressure would cause the FDA to rush a Covid-19 vaccine. But health officials have forcefully pushed back saying science will be what leads the way.

Fauci said earlier this week it's likely US health officials will know whether a vaccine is safe and effective as early as next month.

"I think comfortably around November or December, we'll know whether or not the vaccine is safe and effective," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
