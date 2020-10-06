Clear

Pay attention to these headlines rather than Trump's anti-reality

President Trump's return to the White House showed him try and declare victory against Covid-19 as doctors and medical experts say it's still running rampant within his body. CNN's Joe Johns has more.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 9:30 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 9:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Pumped full of unapproved drugs not available to average Americans plus a steroid, President Donald Trump mounted the steps of the White House on Monday night, told Americans not to be afraid of Covid-19 and promised them they'd beat it.

"Don't let it dominate you," he said, although the White House has been dramatically changed by his diagnosis and the continued positive test results of staffers.

In the hours since Trump's recorded message, a positive case at the Pentagon, a warning from the Federal Reserve, a rare move against him by social media companies and a string of bad news in polling have all conspired against the fog of anti-reality he keeps around him.

Fed chairman warns of economic tragedy just before Trump ends stimulus talks

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but implored Americans to social distance and wear masks to help get Covid under control.

A second wave of coronavirus could "more significantly limit economic activity, not to mention the tragic effects on lives and well-being," Powell said. "Managing this risk as the expansion continues will require following medical experts' guidance, including using masks and social-distancing measures."

And he said Congress should pass a massive new stimulus measure.

From CNN's report:

Powell said Tuesday that the risks of Congress pouring too much stimulus into the economy are far lower than the risk of not doing enough. Although government spending is adding to an already sky-high federal budget, lawmakers should act, Powell argued.

"The US federal budget is on an unsustainable path, has been for some time," Powell said. But "this is not the time to give priority to those concerns."

A few hours later, Trump said he would halt stimulus negotiations until after Election Day.

Stocks immediately tumbled.

Contradicting Trump's warning about a Democratic victory in November, a Goldman Sachs forecast said a blue wave and unified government would lead to a swifter recovery. And that's despite the likely higher taxes Democrats would push for many Americans.

The Joint Chiefs are in quarantine

Top US military brass, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, are in self-quarantine after the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive for Covid on Monday.

That the virus penetrated the Pentagon should not be surprising. The White House has already clearly been the site of a coronavirus outbreak that infected the President, his wife, his staffers, White House domestic staff, journalists and others.

Why not the Pentagon?

But the infection of top members of the military is the factual opposite of Trump's projection of strength Monday.

Twitter and Facebook take down or mark Trump's comments

Trump suggested Covid is less deadly than the flu, which was a common argument months ago, before hundreds of thousands of Americans had died.

Now Covid, which is less than a year old, has killed more Americans than the last five flu seasons combined.

What Trump said is the opposite of true.

The President routinely lies or misrepresents things. This is one of the few times during the 2020 presidential campaign that he's been called on it by the social media companies. Facebook removed the post and Twitter labeled it misleading.

He responded by seeming to demand that their exemption to lawsuits for content be revoked. That's a good conversation to have and very well worth doing, but he should remember that a fair amount of disinformation is circulated on his behalf.

Polls suggest difficulty for Trump with base supporters

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS suggests a lead for Joe Biden: 57% to Trump's 41% among likely voters.

Obligatory note from CNN's polling director, Jennifer Agiesta: "Regardless of Biden's national lead, the race for the White House will ultimately come down to a handful of swing states that will drive the outcome in the Electoral College. The former vice president leads in several of those critical battlegrounds, but by more narrow margins than his national advantage. A poll is not a prediction of how the election will ultimately turn out but instead is a snapshot of the race as it currently stands."

Biden's lead is different from Hillary Clinton's, according to Harry Enten: "Look at Biden's vote percentage. He's at just a little bit north of 50% in the average of all the national polls. Clinton's support was only in the low 40s before the debates. Even Trump, averaging around 43% in the polls, is getting a higher percentage than he was four years ago at this time. There were a lot more undecided or third party voters at this point in the 2016 cycle. A little less than 20% of voters were undecided or going with a third party candidate. Today, it's less than 10%."

Nine in 10 voters have already made up their minds about the election, according to the data.

Also, Trump's lead over Biden on the economy has vanished -- CNN's Matt Egan points out that the two candidates are essentially even in CNN's poll on who can better handle the economy. "The findings represent a sharp drop in support for Trump in what had previously been his greatest strength," he wrote.

In praise of short speeches

Biden gave a speech today at Gettysburg about "the soul of a nation" and racial inequality and promising to be a president who unites people.The actual Gettysburg Address, delivered by Abraham Lincoln in November of 1863, is notable for its unifying content but also for its brevity.

Here's hoping US politicians today can learn to cram something meaningful and memorable into 270 or so words and three minutes.

On Instagram I posted two images of the "Nicolay copy," one of five known copies of Lincoln's speech and the one most likely to be a predelivery draft, according to the Library of Congress online exhibition.

John George Nicolay was Lincoln's private secretary. The Executive Mansion mentioned on page one is the White House.

The two pages don't exactly match -- one is on the aforementioned stationery and the other on drafting paper. The end of one page doesn't match up with the words on the second, either. It is thought that Lincoln rewrote the last paragraph in Gettysburg before giving the speech on November 19, 1863.

That last paragraph is where he called for a "new birth of freedom," something we didn't completely achieve in the intervening 157 years.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

