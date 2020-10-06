Clear

Donald Trump is losing by 16 in a new CNN poll. And that's not the worst news.

CNN's David Chalian examines new poll numbers showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden's widening lead over President Trump folliowing the first presidential debate and the President's coronavirus infection was made public.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

With less than a month before the November election, President Donald Trump has hit a new low: He now trails former Vice President Joe Biden by his largest margin (16 points) of any CNN poll conducted in this entire election.

Which, if you are the President or his supporters, is bad! Like, really bad! But it's actually not the worst news in the latest CNN/SSRS poll.

That honor goes to this: 9 in 10 likely voters (90%) in the CNN poll say that their minds are made up when it comes to which candidate they will be voting for this fall. A meager 8% of those likely voters said they might change their mind while 1% (who are these people???) said they had no preference between the candidates as of yet.

What that number makes clear is that there just aren't all that many persuadable voters out there. Which makes sense. Trump has been the most polarizing president in American history -- essentially driving weak partisans and people who thought of themselves as independents into the Republican or Democrat camps. (According to Gallup, 89% of Republicans approved of the job Trump did in his third year in office while just 7% of Democrats felt the same -- an 82-point delta.)

At issue for Trump then is not just that he is losing to Biden by double digits nationally and is behind or, at best, tied in virtually every swing state. It's that there just aren't many people who haven't already decided who to vote for or even see themselves as potentially open to changing their opinion. The die appears to be cast.

Consider the CNN numbers again. Less than 1 in 10 likely voters say that they might change their minds on a candidate between now and when they vote. Might doesn't mean "will." And all 8% of those voters open to persuasion are not currently voting for Biden! There are plenty of people who say they may change their minds who are for Trump right now. In fact, 10% of Trump supporters said they might change their mind on a candidate as compared to 8% of Biden supporters, according to the CNN data.

It's also worth noting here that nothing that has happened over the past year has fundamentally altered the dynamic of this race. Yes, Trump's struggles to effectively deal with the coronavirus and his tin-eared response to the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May caused his numbers to dip. And yes, his numbers recovered somewhat over the summer. And yes again, his numbers have dropped in the wake of a disastrous debate performance last week.

But the truth is that these MASSIVE events have only effected the race at the margins. Biden has, for much of the past few months, held a high single-digit/low double-digit lead over Trump nationally. A strong majority of Americans both disapprove of Trump's job performance and, specifically, how he has handled the Covid-19 crisis. (In the latest CNN poll, 59% said they trusted Biden more to handle the coronavirus pandemic while 38% named Trump.)

The truth of the matter is that this race hasn't been all that close for a very long time. And Trump's path to an upset victory -- as he scored in 2016 -- is very narrow simply because there are just not that many people who are even open to his closing message -- whatever that is.

To pull off a win -- or to even get within striking distance -- Trump needs to execute a two-step process: 1) Peel voters away from their certainty of voting for Biden and then 2) Convince them to vote for him.

Is it possible? Trump proved almost anything is possible four years ago. But 2020 is not 2016. And the lack of undecided and persuadable voters is a massive impediment to a Trump comeback.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
The warming trend continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Olmsted County board tables decision on recycling fines

Image

President calls for end to stimulus negotiations

Image

Proposed property tax to pay for parks

Image

Rochester considers new homeless day center

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Pelicans on Lake Pepin

Image

Mussle Harvesting

Image

North Iowa Christian School Construction

Image

Covid-19 Remote Patient Monitoring

Image

Rochester Public Transit Award

Community Events