5 things to know for October 6: Trump, Covid-19, SCOTUS, police violence, Kyrgyzstan

Katie Coelho, who lost her husband to coronavirus, reacts to President Donald Trump downplaying the severity of the disease after undergoing treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Delta is picking up steam and could become a Category 3 storm in the next 24 hours. The Caribbean and parts of Louisiana are already preparing.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. President Trump 

President Trump returned to the White House yesterday after being treated for Covid-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center, but his homecoming has created more confusion and concern. Doctors warned that the President isn't out of the woods yet, but upon arriving at the White House, Trump almost immediately removed his mask and conducted business bare-faced, even with numerous staff members standing by. He also tweeted that people shouldn't be afraid of the coronavirus, even though it's killed more than 210,000 people on American soil, few if any of whom had access to the advanced medical care the President received. As of yesterday, Trump was still on dexamethasone, a steroid, and will receive another round of remdesivir today. Meanwhile, more people in his inner circle have tested positive for Covid-19, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

2. Coronavirus 

The coronavirus has infected about 10% of the world's population, the World Health Organization estimates. The official count stands at about 35.3 million, but health experts agree that's probably a massive undercount. The CDC says cases in the US alone could be underestimated by at least 90%. The virus is also sweeping through major institutions. At least 2,000 TSA members have tested positive, as have at least 159 staff in the EU's executive branch. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is still angling for a pre-Election Day vaccine by reportedly blocking new FDA vaccine guidelines that would make that tight time line all but impossible. Oh, and the CDC has updated its guidance yet again to clarify that Covid-19 can spread by airborne transmission as well as close contact.

3. Supreme Court 

On the first day of the new Supreme Court term, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito delivered a scathing criticism of Obergefell v. Hodges, the decision that cleared the way for the nationwide legalization of same-sex marriage. Thomas raised the religious liberty implications of the decision and wrote that the precedent allows courts and governments to treat religious opponents of same-sex marriage as "bigots." The swift attack has raised anxiety among progressives and LGBTQ rights activists that the court -- now without the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- will try to chip away at the precedent and continue its trend of ruling in favor of religious conservatives.

4. Police violence 

A police officer in Texas has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally shooting a 31-year-old Black man who was intervening in a domestic dispute. Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas shot Jonathan Price while responding to a call over the weekend, and an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Northern California prosecutors are reopening the investigation into the 2009 death of Oscar Grant at the hands of Bay Area Rapid Transit officers following renewed calls from Grant's family. Grant, a Black man, was fatally shot while lying facedown on a platform in Oakland. And in Louisville, Kentucky, a second grand juror involved in the Breonna Taylor case has reportedly come forward to an area activist and wants to speak freely about the deliberations.

5. Kyrgyzstan

A parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan has dragged the Central Asian country to the brink of revolt. Protests erupted after two establishment parties, one of which is close to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, swept Sunday's vote, according to a Reuters report. Protesters broke into government and security headquarters and freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to a lengthy prison term on corruption charges after falling out with Jeenbekov. Demonstrators also demanded that the recent vote results be canceled. According to local reports, the Central Election Commission may consider the request. Kyrgyzstan, which is closely allied with Russia, has a history of political volatility. In the past 15 years, two presidents have been toppled by revolts.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The National Zoo's new baby panda is a boy 

He can look forward to a lifetime of being adored by every human who comes near him.

CVS and other stores want to help you safely trick-or-treat

Because Halloween should be spooky, not legitimately, pandemic-level scary.

McDonald's teams up with singer J Balvin for its newest celebrity meal 

Burgers just taste better when they have a massive music star's seal of approval.

A massive, 50-year-old great white shark dubbed 'Queen of the Ocean' was caught, tagged and released

Jaws could NEVER. 

Scientists find intact brain cells in skull of man killed in Vesuvius eruption nearly 2,000 years ago

Leave the brain cells alone. It's 2020, OK? Who knows what could happen!

TODAY'S NUMBER

14 million

That's how many metric tons of microplastics are sitting on the ocean floor, scientists estimate. That's more than 35 times as much plastic than is believed to be floating on the surface. Microplastics, found in household objects like scrubs and glitter, post serious environmental problems.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I want to say to all the mums, 'We can do it. Be strong.'"

Jessica Marcialis, an Italian jockey who just made history by becoming the first female jockey to win a Group One race in France. She resumed her racing career after becoming a mom.

TODAY'S WEATHER

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Some fun facts you probably didn't know 

Do you know where salmon sushi comes from? Because it isn't Japan! (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer weather returns through the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

