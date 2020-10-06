Clear
Months into a pandemic, Fauci says the US is still lagging in Covid-19 testing

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci tells CNN's Chris Cuomo how he sees the Thanksgiving holiday playing out during the coronavirus pandemic, and how Americans can stay safe.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 5:00 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 5:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Months into the pandemic and ahead of what experts say could be a difficult winter season, the US remains behind when it comes to Covid-19 testing, Dr. Anthony Fauci says.

"We're better off now than we were a couple of months ago, that's for sure," Fauci told CNN's Chris Cuomo Monday night. But the country is still not where it needs to be, he said.

In the battle against the virus, experts have continually stressed how testing is critical. When done right, it can help health officials identify infections quickly and place those individuals in isolation before more people become infected. It can also give local leaders an idea of the level of infection within a community.

"We need to flood the system with testing," Fauci said.

The US has conducted more than 107 million tests since the pandemic began. More than 210,000 Americans have died and there have been more than 7.4 million recorded infections -- but the number of true infections is likely far greater than that, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. And that's likely because of the lack of testing in the first months of the pandemic, experts say.

Several states hit record-highs

Overall cases in the US are on the rise. The country reported more than 50,000 daily cases on Friday and Saturday. The last time the US saw more than 50,000 cases back to back was mid-August.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 22 states are reporting more new cases than the previous week, with many across the Midwest and now increasingly in the Northeast.

Only four states are reporting a decline -- Hawaii, Kansas, Missouri and South Carolina. The rest are holding steady.

Several states have also reported record-highs in recent days.

In the past days, several states reported record high numbers.

Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky and Montana reported their highest 7-day averages for new daily cases over the weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Alaska is reporting more than 40% more new cases than the previous week. In Kentucky, where Gov. Andy Beshear last week raised alarm about "escalating" cases and urged residents to be on guard, he announced Monday the state will be stepping up mask enforcement.

"We need to make sure that everybody out there is getting back to the place where, in your business, you cannot check somebody out if they are not wearing a mask, it shouldn't matter who they are," he said Monday.

In Wisconsin, new cases are averaging at about 2,400 daily -- the third highest in the country behind Texas and California. That's up 15% from what the state was averaging in the previous week.

What happens when measures are relaxed

A new study that analyzed Covid-19 data from all 50 states and DC found lockdowns helped slow transmission of Covid-19, but loosened restrictions let the virus spread again.

"Essentially the moment those restrictions were released, those trends reversed," Dr. Mark Siedner, an investigator in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, who led the research team, said in a statement.

Experts have said that a second lockdown isn't necessary to get the virus under control: strong safety measures like universal face masks, social distancing and hand washing could be nearly just as impactful. And Fauci warned last month that communities across the country should double down on those measures as a potentially challenging season approaches.

But those measures remain a point of contention: many Americans have protested the use of masks and despite repeated warnings by state leaders, in some parts of the country large gatherings have continued.

Vaccine could be deemed safe next month, Fauci says

It's likely US health officials will know whether a Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective as early as next month, Fauci said Monday.

"I think comfortably around November or December, we'll know whether or not the vaccine is safe and effective," he said.

There are currently 10 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage, large clinical trials around the world, according to the World Health Organization. Several of those are in the US and at least two have been in Phase 3 trials since late July.

And once a vaccine is deemed safe and effective, it's likely companies will already have doses to begin distributing, Fauci said.

"There will be vaccines available, likely, for some people, limited amount, by the end of this calendar year, the beginning of 2021," Fauci predicted.

Experts including Fauci say healthcare workers and people with underlying health conditions will likely take priority for vaccinations.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 104799

Reported Deaths: 2136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28843944
Ramsey11646328
Dakota8034130
Anoka6729140
Stearns436226
Washington418058
Scott277033
Olmsted268328
Nobles201316
St. Louis195649
Wright18398
Blue Earth18117
Clay157841
Carver15007
Rice13988
Mower13776
Sherburne126615
Kandiyohi11643
Winona100118
Waseca8209
Lyon7844
Crow Wing64718
Benton6183
Chisago5942
Nicollet59417
Steele5922
Freeborn5644
Beltrami5525
Watonwan5404
Todd5382
Otter Tail5346
McLeod5123
Martin51012
Le Sueur4954
Itasca45016
Douglas4303
Goodhue4199
Pine3840
Isanti3571
Polk3574
Morrison3383
Becker3242
Carlton3161
Dodge2830
Pipestone27514
Chippewa2602
Cottonwood2400
Meeker2392
Wabasha2320
Brown2242
Cass2194
Yellow Medicine2163
Sibley2143
Redwood2047
Mille Lacs1943
Rock1921
Murray1893
Unassigned18753
Renville1768
Hubbard1691
Fillmore1680
Faribault1650
Jackson1601
Swift1551
Kanabec1509
Houston1480
Roseau1440
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1270
Stevens1251
Pope1100
Aitkin1011
Big Stone920
Wadena890
Lac qui Parle862
Wilkin813
Lake750
Grant704
Norman680
Mahnomen591
Marshall581
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods271
Kittson140
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92795

Reported Deaths: 1389
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16534271
Woodbury598072
Johnson528628
Black Hawk466394
Linn4425116
Dubuque375146
Story357617
Scott332729
Dallas293839
Pottawattamie236441
Buena Vista205912
Sioux18974
Marshall182735
Webster139714
Wapello138857
Plymouth127623
Clinton121022
Muscatine117056
Crawford11607
Cerro Gordo111323
Warren9976
Jasper91234
Des Moines8979
Henry8435
Marion8079
Tama79333
Carroll7755
Lee7017
Wright6171
Dickinson5797
Boone5628
Bremer5277
Washington52211
Delaware5084
Mahaska45721
Louisa44715
Lyon4334
Jackson4093
Clay3814
Floyd3768
Benton3661
Winneshiek3588
Poweshiek3579
Franklin35318
Hamilton3463
Winnebago34514
Harrison3295
Hardin3282
Kossuth3260
Jones3213
Buchanan3171
Emmet30510
Cherokee3022
Sac2970
Guthrie29611
Butler2932
Chickasaw2921
Clayton2893
Shelby2881
Cedar2822
Allamakee2778
Clarke2723
Madison2712
Fayette2552
Iowa2541
Page2470
Grundy2414
Palo Alto2390
Mills2331
Calhoun2143
Hancock2142
Humboldt2033
Mitchell2010
Howard1997
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Monona1791
Pocahontas1782
Monroe17211
Taylor1671
Lucas1626
Appanoose1573
Union1553
Jefferson1541
Fremont1480
Ida1462
Davis1334
Greene1320
Van Buren1291
Keokuk1251
Worth1150
Montgomery1125
Audubon1061
Wayne943
Adair781
Decatur740
Ringgold582
Adams430
Unassigned30
Warmer weather returns through the new work week
