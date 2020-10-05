Clear

'It's recklessness out here': White House reporters are furious with the White House for having 'endangered' their lives

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports that President Trump was seen reshooting his entrance into the White House without a mask after returning from Walter Reed medical center where he was treated for coronavirus.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Reporters covering the White House are furious with top administration officials who they believe have, in grossly mishandling the West Wing coronavirus outbreak, recklessly endangered their lives, according to interviews Monday with nine journalists who cover the White House. Several of these journalists said they do not feel safe at the White House and are actively avoiding the grounds unless absolutely necessary.

"People are angry," one White House reporter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly express his views, told CNN Business. "It's recklessness out here."

Reporters have long voiced concerns about the cavalier attitude the White House has taken throughout the pandemic, flouting basic health guidelines as the coronavirus surged through the United States, claiming more than 200,000 lives. Trump has continued, for instance, to hold large indoor rallies during the pandemic and top officials have refused to wear masks.

But over the past week, the exasperation has hit a crescendo. Even after President Donald Trump and several of his top aides tested positive for the virus, the White House still declined to adopt many of the rudimentary health guidelines it recommends to the public.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary who announced Monday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, spoke to reporters without a mask just the day before. Alyssa Farah, the White House communications director, also spoke on Sunday to reporters without wearing a mask. And last week, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, spoke with reporters without a mask.

"It's not just frustrating, it's infuriating," said one White House reporter. "As White House reporters we put our health at risk every day. We have families of our own. We expect people working at the same facility as us to take the same measures. But they don't and because of this recklessness we are more worried than ever about our health."

"It's a scary situation," said another reporter.

"It's not a safe place to work and hasn't been in a long time," said a third reporter. "They don't wear masks. They clearly haven't cared as much as they should have for seven months -- large meetings, large rallies, large everything. No masks on planes. Inconsistent testing. Every life reliant on a rapid testing system that doesn't really work. And they have mocked and attacked us for pointing that out repeatedly."

In response to questions on Monday, a spokesperson for the White House said in an email, "Any positive case is taken seriously as is the health and safety of everyone who works on the White House complex."

The White House spokesperson added that Meadows' office had reached out to the White House Correspondents Association, the organization that represents journalists covering the White House, to "keep lines open in case those in contact need testing." And the spokesperson said that when Farah gaggled with reporters without a face covering it was because she had accidentally left her mask while at a Fox News hit. Nevertheless, the spokesperson said that because Farah's gaggle was brief "it wouldn't constitute sustained contact."

Several reporters who spoke to CNN Business, however, were particularly enraged by McEnany's behavior. After Hope Hicks, a top communications aide to the President, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning, McEnany still held an indoor briefing with the press later that day.

McEnany has maintained that she did not know about Hicks' positive test when she held that Thursday briefing. But even after knowing she had been exposed to Hicks and the President, McEnany declined to quarantine, continued to show up to work, and spoke to reporters without a mask.

"Kayleigh has so many people f**king furious," one White House reporter told CNN Business. "It's hard to overstate it. She recklessly endangered the lives of the people she is tasked to work with."

"I really think she owes an apology to the people who were in the briefing room on Thursday," the reporter added.

While the reporters may never get an apology, those who were in McEnany's Thursday briefing were notified on Monday that they can receive a coronavirus test from the White House on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The White House spokesperson who spoke to CNN Business added that the podium in the briefing room "is situated more than the required [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] six feet away from reporters."

After McEnany tested positive, the White House Correspondents Association issued a statement wishing her well and encouraging its members to "continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing."

Several reporters who spoke to CNN Business were not satisfied with the statement and said it was not strong enough. These reporters pointed out the behavior of top officials has posed a safety risk to them and hoped the White House Correspondents Association would take a more aggressive stance toward the White House like it had in previous statements.

"It was bad," one White House reporter bluntly stated.

"It could have been stronger and it should have been stronger," said another.

Zeke Miller, the White House Correspondents Association president, declined to comment Monday evening.

Most reporters, however, are now trying to avoid the White House at all costs and only a skeleton crew of journalists have been on-site in recent days.

"Frankly, it's not a safe place to be," said one White House reporter.

"I don't want to go anywhere near there right now," echoed another.

"I felt safer reporting in North Korea than I currently do at the White House," tweeted another reporter, Ben Tracy of CBS News. "This is just crazy."

One reporter who spoke to CNN Business expressed worry about being at the White House and traveling with the President even after he recovers, given how the last week has exposed the White House's lack of transparency on the coronavirus.

"Before this happened you could trust that we are getting tested and the President and his aides are being tested so we will probably be fine," the reporter said. "This last week makes you wonder if that's actually the case."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 103826

Reported Deaths: 2133
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28645944
Ramsey11573326
Dakota7954130
Anoka6635140
Stearns432026
Washington413258
Scott275933
Olmsted266728
Nobles201016
St. Louis190849
Wright18148
Blue Earth18067
Clay157141
Carver14947
Rice13988
Mower13706
Sherburne125015
Kandiyohi11323
Winona98518
Waseca8199
Lyon7794
Crow Wing63018
Benton6103
Nicollet58917
Steele5862
Chisago5852
Freeborn5594
Beltrami5505
Watonwan5404
Todd5322
Otter Tail5226
McLeod5102
Martin50612
Le Sueur4934
Itasca43116
Douglas4243
Goodhue4169
Pine3790
Polk3554
Isanti3471
Morrison3293
Becker3212
Carlton3051
Dodge2800
Pipestone26914
Chippewa2582
Cottonwood2390
Meeker2332
Wabasha2290
Brown2222
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2134
Sibley2113
Redwood2037
Mille Lacs1933
Rock1911
Murray1893
Unassigned17753
Renville1758
Faribault1630
Fillmore1630
Hubbard1621
Jackson1591
Swift1551
Kanabec1479
Houston1460
Roseau1420
Pennington1361
Koochiching1304
Lincoln1240
Stevens1231
Pope1090
Aitkin951
Big Stone910
Wadena860
Lac qui Parle832
Wilkin803
Lake760
Grant694
Norman690
Marshall581
Mahnomen551
Red Lake451
Traverse400
Clearwater370
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson130
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92281

Reported Deaths: 1378
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16484271
Woodbury596170
Johnson526428
Black Hawk464894
Linn4387116
Dubuque371444
Story355617
Scott331129
Dallas293239
Pottawattamie234541
Buena Vista205712
Sioux18804
Marshall182635
Webster139514
Wapello138457
Plymouth127022
Clinton120622
Muscatine116856
Crawford11517
Cerro Gordo110923
Warren9986
Jasper90934
Des Moines8969
Henry8395
Marion8039
Tama79132
Carroll7675
Lee6967
Wright6141
Dickinson5767
Boone5598
Bremer5277
Washington51511
Delaware5014
Mahaska45321
Louisa44315
Lyon4294
Jackson4023
Clay3774
Floyd3756
Benton3651
Winneshiek3558
Franklin35318
Poweshiek3539
Winnebago34614
Hamilton3423
Hardin3281
Kossuth3220
Harrison3205
Buchanan3141
Jones3133
Cherokee2992
Emmet29910
Butler2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie29211
Sac2900
Clayton2863
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Allamakee2716
Clarke2693
Madison2662
Fayette2502
Iowa2491
Page2460
Grundy2404
Palo Alto2360
Mills2211
Hancock2152
Calhoun2093
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1977
Cass1942
Osceola1870
Pocahontas1782
Monona1751
Monroe16511
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Appanoose1553
Union1523
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1430
Davis1344
Van Buren1271
Greene1260
Keokuk1251
Worth1170
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair771
Decatur750
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Warmer weather returns through the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction begins on dangerous Spring Valley intersection

Image

Parks and Rec Theft

Image

Presidential perspective

Image

Rochester updating unified development code

Image

Library Changes Curbside Pick-up

Image

Fire Prevention Week in Rochester

Image

Rising Covid-19 case numbers in Minnesota

Image

Mayo Clinic Mass Flu Vaccine prep

Image

Early Voting Begins Today in Iowa

Image

Expanding Outdoor Dining During Colder Weather

Community Events