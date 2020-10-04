Clear

The lesson in Trump's unfortunate diagnosis

Article Image

Former Obama White House health adviser and MD Zeke Emanuel joins Fareed to look back on the events leading up to the President's coronavirus infection.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Fareed Zakaria

Let me begin by saying I wish President Trump and the first lady a safe and speedy recovery. I also hope that others who might have been infected along the way, who either work with the President or attended an event with him, have a mild case of the disease and a return to normalcy as soon as possible.

The news out of the White House is sad, but perhaps it can remind us of the sad news all around. We might have Covid-19 fatigue, but the virus does not. The number of people known to have died from Covid-19 has crossed one million worldwide. And that is probably a low figure. An analysis by The Economist magazine indicates there may be as many as a million more uncounted deaths. It finds that the true count in America is probably not 200,000 dead but more like 300,000 -- which means the country has lost as many people to Covid-19 in the last eight months as it did in the four years of combat in World War II.

And we are not done. Egged on by advisers and conservative pundits, the President keeps saying things like this: "We're rounding the corner with or without a vaccine. They hate it when I say that, but that's the way it is. We're rounding the corner." The reality is that the virus is still coursing through country after country. India now has more than half a million new cases every week and is on track to overtake the United States for most cumulative cases on the planet. Latin America has seen sharp spikes in some places. New waves have hit parts of Europe and the US.

Tragic as the deaths are, the broader and more long-lasting effects are likely to be economic. The world economy is in the worst condition it has been since the Great Depression of the 1930s. And the effects of this downturn have been particularly tough on the most vulnerable sectors of society. Take a look at the four charts displayed midway through this Washington Post story, showing the last four recessions in America. The green lines show the effects for the top 25% of income earners, and the purple show the bottom 25%. You will notice that in most recessions, the top 25% and bottom 25% lose about the same share of jobs. In this case, a chasm has opened up -- the bottom 25%, the poorest amongst us, have seen jobs evaporate.

The jobs report released this week shows 36% of unemployed workers are now classified as permanently unemployed. A Pew Survey found that 42% of Americans have had someone in their household lose a job or wages because of Covid-19. Around 10% of adults, 23 million, say their household sometimes or often doesn't have enough to eat, according to the US Census Bureau. And that's in America. Imagine the situation in countries like India.

But the point is simple: we are in the midst of the worst global pandemic in 100 years. We are still not handling it well. We do not have good mass testing and tracing. We are not providing nearly enough economic relief to the tens of millions whose lives have been devastated not because they ran their businesses poorly, not because they acted irresponsibly, but because of a pandemic.

Trump's unfortunate diagnosis could serve a useful purpose, to remind us that we need to get our act together -- because we are all in this together.

Let's get started.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102787

Reported Deaths: 2126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28440942
Ramsey11501326
Dakota7914129
Anoka6564139
Stearns426225
Washington408857
Scott273333
Olmsted265328
Nobles200116
St. Louis187749
Blue Earth18007
Wright17908
Clay154641
Carver14797
Rice13938
Mower13666
Sherburne123315
Kandiyohi11103
Winona97218
Waseca8179
Lyon7684
Crow Wing61718
Benton6013
Nicollet58317
Steele5812
Chisago5741
Freeborn5574
Watonwan5384
Beltrami5285
Todd5252
Otter Tail5126
McLeod5082
Martin49912
Le Sueur4914
Douglas4133
Goodhue4139
Itasca40916
Pine3790
Polk3484
Isanti3381
Morrison3143
Becker3062
Carlton2981
Dodge2780
Pipestone26114
Chippewa2552
Cottonwood2350
Meeker2312
Wabasha2240
Brown2202
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2094
Sibley2073
Redwood2007
Mille Lacs1893
Rock1891
Murray1863
Renville1708
Unassigned16553
Faribault1590
Jackson1591
Fillmore1550
Hubbard1531
Swift1521
Houston1460
Kanabec1449
Roseau1430
Pennington1291
Koochiching1264
Lincoln1230
Stevens1201
Pope1060
Aitkin941
Big Stone900
Wadena850
Lac qui Parle802
Wilkin783
Lake720
Grant664
Norman640
Marshall571
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse390
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91848

Reported Deaths: 1372
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16450270
Woodbury590669
Johnson525928
Black Hawk464193
Linn4372116
Dubuque369644
Story355117
Scott329829
Dallas292638
Pottawattamie232841
Buena Vista204612
Sioux18594
Marshall182535
Webster138914
Wapello137457
Plymouth125522
Clinton119322
Muscatine116456
Crawford11507
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9956
Jasper90934
Des Moines8949
Henry8365
Marion7989
Tama79132
Carroll7455
Lee6927
Wright6101
Dickinson5727
Boone5528
Bremer5257
Washington51411
Delaware4994
Mahaska44821
Louisa44315
Lyon4224
Jackson4003
Floyd3755
Clay3704
Benton3651
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3538
Poweshiek3519
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33714
Hardin3271
Buchanan3141
Kossuth3120
Jones3113
Harrison3105
Emmet29710
Butler2932
Cherokee2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie28910
Sac2860
Clayton2843
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Clarke2753
Allamakee2706
Madison2622
Fayette2492
Iowa2491
Page2450
Grundy2394
Palo Alto2320
Mills2191
Hancock2122
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1967
Cass1942
Osceola1840
Pocahontas1772
Monona1741
Monroe16411
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Union1523
Appanoose1503
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1390
Davis1324
Greene1260
Van Buren1261
Keokuk1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

ARTISAN BAZAAR

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

President Trump Receiving Care at Walter Reed Medical Center After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

Campaign Safety in Question After President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

'The Clash XIX' canceled

Image

Pigskin Preview: Dover-Eyota Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: St. Charles Pt. 2

Community Events