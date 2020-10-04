Clear

Police in Colorado release video of woman restrained with her head on floor of police car crying for help

Newly released video from the police department in Aurora, Colorado, shows a restrained Black woman left upside down on the floorboard of a police car for roughly 21 minutes despite her pleas to the officer driving the car.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Raja Razek, Alta Spells and Nicole Chavez, CNN

A fired police officer in Aurora, Colorado, said he was "very remorseful" for dismissing the pleas of a Black woman who was upside down with her hands and feet tied together on the floorboard of his patrol car for roughly 21 minutes.

Officer Levi Huffine was fired in February over the August 2019 incident but earlier this week, police made public video of the incident and Huffine testified at an appeal hearing.

Body camera footage shows the woman being handcuffed, taken to a police car and later her hands and feet were hog-tied using a soft restraint hobble.

Police officers can be heard saying in the video that the woman, identified as 28-year-old Shataean Kelly by CNN affiliate KCNC, was trying to escape the patrol car. CNN has reached out to Kelly for comment.

For 21 minutes, she repeatedly asked for help and said that "she did not want to die like that," according to a summary of evidence document posted on the Aurora Police Department's website. The woman was detained for "multiple municipal charges" after she was involved in a fight, according to the document.

The officer "did not stop the car and physically check on her or reposition her to a safe and appropriate position on the rear seat," the document states.

Video from a camera inside the patrol car shows the woman, with her hands and feet restrained, lying face down on the backseat of the police car after she was initially placed inside the car. About three minutes later, her body slides off the back seat and she appears to come to rest with her face on the floorboard.

"Hey, my head is about to break bro and my neck is about to break bro. Can you lift me up? Hey officer, I can't breathe, I can't breathe, please help me please, please help me please," she says from the floor of the car.

A few minutes later Kelly is heard saying, "This hurts, can you drive faster, it hurts so bad. It hurts so bad!" before she starts to scream.

Two minutes later, Kelly says in a more subdued voice, "Are we almost there sir, can you please hurry my neck really hurts, my neck really hurts, sir. My neck really hurts bad. I'm crushed up under your chair right now, sir, I would really appreciate it if you let me up."

When the patrol car arrived at the jail, a female officer opens the door of the car and asks, "Honey, why are you head down like that?" The officer then reaches into the car and begins working to remove the contorted woman.

Minutes later, with the woman still in the car, a female officer shuts the door and says to Huffine, "That didn't look pleasant at all." Huffine replies, "She was in the seat, but she decided she wanted to roll, so."

It took about three minutes before officers were finally able to remove Kelly from the car and walk her into the station.

Aurora Police announced in February that Huffine was terminated. He is appealing his termination and testified during an appeal hearing before Aurora's civil service commission this week.

"Looking back in hindsight, I'm very remorseful that I continued and I made the choices, but I didn't know she was in that position. I'm sorry. It was a mistake. But I had no clue she was in an inverted position in the backseat of my car," KCNC reported Huffine saying during the hearing.

KCNC reported that an internal police review board recommended a 180-hour suspension for Huffine but Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson overruled that recommendation.

"That's not what we are hired to do. We are not judge, jury and executioner. We are not to treat people inhumanely like they don't matter," Wilson said in the hearing.

The four-member commission will issue a written ruling at a later date either upholding Huffine's firing or giving him his job back, KCNC reported.

Neither Wilson or the department are providing further comments on the hearing or the case, pending the commission's decision, police said in a statement.

Kelly told TV station KDVR in Denver, Colorado, that she was "bawling tears" after seeing the video of her arrest and said she supports Huffine's termination.

"Animals don't even deserve to be treated like that, and what you did was you treated me less than the dirt on the ground," Kelly said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102787

Reported Deaths: 2126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28440942
Ramsey11501326
Dakota7914129
Anoka6564139
Stearns426225
Washington408857
Scott273333
Olmsted265328
Nobles200116
St. Louis187749
Blue Earth18007
Wright17908
Clay154641
Carver14797
Rice13938
Mower13666
Sherburne123315
Kandiyohi11103
Winona97218
Waseca8179
Lyon7684
Crow Wing61718
Benton6013
Nicollet58317
Steele5812
Chisago5741
Freeborn5574
Watonwan5384
Beltrami5285
Todd5252
Otter Tail5126
McLeod5082
Martin49912
Le Sueur4914
Douglas4133
Goodhue4139
Itasca40916
Pine3790
Polk3484
Isanti3381
Morrison3143
Becker3062
Carlton2981
Dodge2780
Pipestone26114
Chippewa2552
Cottonwood2350
Meeker2312
Wabasha2240
Brown2202
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2094
Sibley2073
Redwood2007
Mille Lacs1893
Rock1891
Murray1863
Renville1708
Unassigned16553
Faribault1590
Jackson1591
Fillmore1550
Hubbard1531
Swift1521
Houston1460
Kanabec1449
Roseau1430
Pennington1291
Koochiching1264
Lincoln1230
Stevens1201
Pope1060
Aitkin941
Big Stone900
Wadena850
Lac qui Parle802
Wilkin783
Lake720
Grant664
Norman640
Marshall571
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse390
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91848

Reported Deaths: 1372
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16450270
Woodbury590669
Johnson525928
Black Hawk464193
Linn4372116
Dubuque369644
Story355117
Scott329829
Dallas292638
Pottawattamie232841
Buena Vista204612
Sioux18594
Marshall182535
Webster138914
Wapello137457
Plymouth125522
Clinton119322
Muscatine116456
Crawford11507
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9956
Jasper90934
Des Moines8949
Henry8365
Marion7989
Tama79132
Carroll7455
Lee6927
Wright6101
Dickinson5727
Boone5528
Bremer5257
Washington51411
Delaware4994
Mahaska44821
Louisa44315
Lyon4224
Jackson4003
Floyd3755
Clay3704
Benton3651
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3538
Poweshiek3519
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33714
Hardin3271
Buchanan3141
Kossuth3120
Jones3113
Harrison3105
Emmet29710
Butler2932
Cherokee2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie28910
Sac2860
Clayton2843
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Clarke2753
Allamakee2706
Madison2622
Fayette2492
Iowa2491
Page2450
Grundy2394
Palo Alto2320
Mills2191
Hancock2122
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1967
Cass1942
Osceola1840
Pocahontas1772
Monona1741
Monroe16411
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Union1523
Appanoose1503
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1390
Davis1324
Greene1260
Van Buren1261
Keokuk1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Warmer Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

ARTISAN BAZAAR

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

President Trump Receiving Care at Walter Reed Medical Center After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

Campaign Safety in Question After President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

'The Clash XIX' canceled

Image

Pigskin Preview: Dover-Eyota Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: St. Charles Pt. 2

Community Events