Clear

Trump's Covid-19 so far has caused high fever and drops in oxygen, doctors say

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta reacts to a presser given by President Trump's medical team in which one of the doctors said Trump might be discharged from Walter Reed medical center as early as tomorrow, despite the fact that the President has had at least two concerning drops in oxygen levels.

Posted: Oct 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

President Donald Trump has suffered high fever and his oxygen levels have fallen at least twice as he has battled Covid-19, his doctors said Sunday.

Following two briefings from Trump's doctors over the weekend, more details about the course of his Covid-19 illness are emerging -- but some questions still remain.

Friday

Since Trump announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on Twitter early Friday morning, his illness has had frequent "ups and downs," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said during a briefing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday.

On Thursday night and into early Friday morning, Conley said, the President "was doing well with only mild symptoms" and his oxygen level was in the high 90s -- but then late Friday morning, "the President had a high fever and his oxygen saturation was transiently dipping below 94%," Conley said. A normal blood oxygen saturation level is 95% or higher.

The President initially was "fairly adamant that he didn't need" oxygen. "He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever, and that was about it," Conley said.

However, the President was given oxygen.

"And after about a minute on only two liters, his saturation levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about an hour maybe, and was off and gone," Conley said.

Later that Friday, Conley added, the President was out of bed, moving around the White House residence and had only mild symptoms.

On Friday afternoon, Conley said in a White House letter that Trump received a monoclonal antibody cocktail -- an investigational immune system treatment from the biotechnology company Regeneron -- and had taken zinc, vitamin D, the heartburn drug famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

Some small studies have indicated famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid AC, might help improve recovery from Covid-19 but it wasn't clear if that's why Trump took it.

On Friday evening, the President was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for evaluation and monitoring. Before leaving for the hospital, Trump recorded a video message announcing that he was being transported.

The President has remained without fever since Friday morning, Dr. Sean Dooley, one of Trump's physicians, said during Sunday's briefing. Doctors have not said whether they have given him fever-reducing medication such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Trump's oxygen level transiently dipped again on Saturday.

Saturday

"Yesterday there was another episode where it dropped down to about 93%," Conley said on Sunday. "We watched it and it returned back up."

Trump's physicians decided to give him the corticosteroid drug dexamethasone, which has been shown to help patients with Covid-19 and is typically given to patients on supplemental oxygen or ventilation.

In the United States, dexamethasone has been used to treat some Covid-19 patients since early on in the pandemic -- but some doctors previously have warned "it is not a treatment for mild disease."

Dexamethasone is usually used to treat certain forms of arthritis, severe allergies and asthma, among other conditions, including certain types of cancer. Side effects can include upset stomach, headache, dizziness, insomnia and depression. GoodRx estimates the most common version of the drug can cost as little as about $6.

"In response to transient low oxygen levels, as Dr. Conley has discussed, we did initiate dexamethasone therapy, and he received his first dose of that yesterday," Dr. Brian Garibaldi, one of Trump's doctors, said during Sunday's briefing.

"Our plan is to continue that for the time being," Garibaldi said. The President also continued his course of remdesivir -- completing his second dose on Saturday evening.

"He's tolerated that infusion well -- we've been monitoring for any potential side effects, and he has had none that we can tell," Garibaldi said.

That same evening, Trump tweeted a video message from Walter Reed, saying that he is "starting to feel good."

Sunday

As of Sunday around noon, Trump feels well, Garibaldi said.

Garibaldi added that the President could be discharged as early as Monday.

"He's been up and around. Our plan for today is to have him to eat and drink, be up out of bed as much as possible to be mobile," Garibaldi said on Sunday. "And if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today our hope is that we can plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."

As Trump's course of illness continues, there are questions that still remain around his condition.

During Sunday's briefing, Conley offered no detail about what X-rays or CT scans have shown about whether there has been any damage to the President's lungs.

"We're tracking all of that. There's some expected findings, but nothing of any major clinical concern," Conley said, not explaining whether they were expected findings in a normal patient or a Covid-19 patient.

And while Conley said Trump experienced a "high" fever, he has not given details of how high Trump's fever went, or what his current temperature is.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102787

Reported Deaths: 2126
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin28440942
Ramsey11501326
Dakota7914129
Anoka6564139
Stearns426225
Washington408857
Scott273333
Olmsted265328
Nobles200116
St. Louis187749
Blue Earth18007
Wright17908
Clay154641
Carver14797
Rice13938
Mower13666
Sherburne123315
Kandiyohi11103
Winona97218
Waseca8179
Lyon7684
Crow Wing61718
Benton6013
Nicollet58317
Steele5812
Chisago5741
Freeborn5574
Watonwan5384
Beltrami5285
Todd5252
Otter Tail5126
McLeod5082
Martin49912
Le Sueur4914
Douglas4133
Goodhue4139
Itasca40916
Pine3790
Polk3484
Isanti3381
Morrison3143
Becker3062
Carlton2981
Dodge2780
Pipestone26114
Chippewa2552
Cottonwood2350
Meeker2312
Wabasha2240
Brown2202
Yellow Medicine2153
Cass2094
Sibley2073
Redwood2007
Mille Lacs1893
Rock1891
Murray1863
Renville1708
Unassigned16553
Faribault1590
Jackson1591
Fillmore1550
Hubbard1531
Swift1521
Houston1460
Kanabec1449
Roseau1430
Pennington1291
Koochiching1264
Lincoln1230
Stevens1201
Pope1060
Aitkin941
Big Stone900
Wadena850
Lac qui Parle802
Wilkin783
Lake720
Grant664
Norman640
Marshall571
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse390
Clearwater350
Lake of the Woods261
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91848

Reported Deaths: 1372
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16450270
Woodbury590669
Johnson525928
Black Hawk464193
Linn4372116
Dubuque369644
Story355117
Scott329829
Dallas292638
Pottawattamie232841
Buena Vista204612
Sioux18594
Marshall182535
Webster138914
Wapello137457
Plymouth125522
Clinton119322
Muscatine116456
Crawford11507
Cerro Gordo110523
Warren9956
Jasper90934
Des Moines8949
Henry8365
Marion7989
Tama79132
Carroll7455
Lee6927
Wright6101
Dickinson5727
Boone5528
Bremer5257
Washington51411
Delaware4994
Mahaska44821
Louisa44315
Lyon4224
Jackson4003
Floyd3755
Clay3704
Benton3651
Franklin35518
Winneshiek3538
Poweshiek3519
Hamilton3413
Winnebago33714
Hardin3271
Buchanan3141
Kossuth3120
Jones3113
Harrison3105
Emmet29710
Butler2932
Cherokee2922
Chickasaw2921
Guthrie28910
Sac2860
Clayton2843
Shelby2841
Cedar2802
Clarke2753
Allamakee2706
Madison2622
Fayette2492
Iowa2491
Page2450
Grundy2394
Palo Alto2320
Mills2191
Hancock2122
Calhoun2063
Humboldt2023
Mitchell2010
Howard1967
Cass1942
Osceola1840
Pocahontas1772
Monona1741
Monroe16411
Taylor1641
Lucas1606
Union1523
Appanoose1503
Jefferson1501
Ida1462
Fremont1390
Davis1324
Greene1260
Van Buren1261
Keokuk1251
Worth1140
Montgomery1095
Audubon1041
Wayne913
Adair761
Decatur760
Ringgold562
Adams400
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Frosty Sunday Morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island-Cannon Falls kick off the Minnesota high school football season

Image

Hunt for a Cure

Image

Saturday Night Weather

Image

ARTISAN BAZAAR

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

President Trump Receiving Care at Walter Reed Medical Center After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

Campaign Safety in Question After President's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Image

'The Clash XIX' canceled

Image

Pigskin Preview: Dover-Eyota Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: St. Charles Pt. 2

Community Events