Clear

Flight attendants share emotional goodbyes on final flights following job cuts

Flight attendants record emotional goodbyes after nearly 32,000 airline workers were furloughed following industry job cuts.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

How do you say goodbye to a job you love?

That's exactly what nearly 32,000 airline workers have had to do as of Thursday following industry job cuts. The layoffs are a result of failed attempts to get more federal money to help the nation's struggling airlines, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said.

Breaunna Ross thought she could hold it together during her last shift as an American Airlines flight attendant, but as soon as she picked up the phone to make her routine landing announcement, she lost her composure.

"This job was an escape for me after being unhappy with my job after graduating college," she said in her announcement, which a fellow flight attendant caught on video. "It was a job that awarded me many opportunities, a job that I fell in love with."

The coronavirus pandemic plagued the airline industry, putting a pause on air travel. American Airlines lost $5 billion in the first half of this year, while United Airlines lost $3.3 billion with every other airline in the industry not trailing too far behind. The losses are projected to continue into 2021 if not beyond.

And while it's easy to get bogged down by the dollar signs, behind them are real people, with real lives suffering real loss.

Laid off airline employees are not getting any benefits other than severance pay. That means no health insurance or free flights, and the airlines have said they don't know when or if they'll be needed again. And because of training and recertification requirements, it will be difficult to recall these former employees once they are gone.

While some remain hopeful that they'll be back flying the friendly skies soon, others aren't so sure of what the future holds.

'Everyone is hurting'

Ross, 29, was working a flight from Jacksonville, Florida, on September 27 back to her home base in Dallas, Texas. Upon landing, she picked up the phone to make her routine landing announcement but wanted to leave her passengers and flight crew with a final goodbye message.

She has been working for American Airlines for 2.5 years, and said the job has taken her to places she never thought she'd have the chance to visit and even places she didn't know existed.

"We are real people," she said. "I personally have no kids and am not married, but I know so many of my coworkers who are ... Who just bought homes. Who have small children. Who have children in college they have to support. We are a strong group of people and I know everyone will get through this."

Ross said she couldn't have asked for a better end to her journey. So many took the time to thank her on their way off the plane, she said. One even passed her a handwritten note to say that they made a donation to the Make A Wish foundation in her honor.

"I don't know your name, but I know a child's day will be made better because of you," the note said.

"I just wish everyone would be a little more kind during these unprecedented times," she said. "We're all affected by this pandemic. I feel for everyone. Not just my industry. Everyone is hurting."

If you scroll through Raymond Dias's Twitter feed, his passion for advocating for the airline industry is apparent.

While he's only been with American Airlines for 6 months, he's been a flight attendant for two years and told CNN he "feels like this purpose I had to make someone smile at least once a day was taken away from me."

Dias's last flight was an international overnight flight from Miami, Florida, to the Dominican Republic on September 27. His new home base will be Chicago, Illinois.

In a Twitter video, Dias, 24, can be seen fighting back tears as he talks about packing up his bags for his final flight.

"I love being around people and helping them, and this job was perfect because being on a flight you meet everyone," he said.

So, what does the future hold for Dias now? He says he's not entirely sure.

"Flight attendants typically have a hard time finding jobs because employers think the duties of a flight attendant can't transfer to a normal workplace," Dias said. "When we are essentially counselors on flights, medical personal, mediators, babysitters and even salespeople, but it's sad that employers only see us as glorified Coke pourers in the sky when we do way more."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Plans for Graham Park

Image

KidsFit Program Visits Local School

Image

Concerns following Presidential and surrogate visits to Minnesota

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

Thefts of catalytic converter

Image

President Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Image

Disable veterans go hunting

Image

Rochesterfest postponed until next weekend

Image

Changes coming to RPT buses

Image

Remember My Name

Community Events