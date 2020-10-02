Clear

Here's how a 74-year-old might be treated for Covid-19

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with CNN's John King about why people should quarantine for 14 days after coming into contact with someone who has contracted Covid-19.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, Jacqueline Howard and Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

News that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 was met Friday morning by experts quick to emphasize that the President will likely make a full recovery.

But it's worth noting that Trump is among those at greater risk of severe illness or complications from the coronavirus: He's 74 years old and is considered obese based on his height and weight. And he takes a statin to help control his cholesterol.

The President had "mild symptoms," White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday. Other people who interacted with him Thursday said his voice sounded hoarse, though some assumed he'd strained it during recent campaign rallies.

Trump will surely receive the best medical care available, but his diagnosis has raised a flurry of questions over what treatment he might receive.

"Chances are the President will make a complete recovery," said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore health commissioner, adding that 40% of those who contract Covid-19 develop no symptoms at all and will recover.

"That said, we have a long road ahead of us potentially when it comes to seeing whether he develops symptoms and also whether he comes severely ill," she said.

So, what could the treatment plan look like for a 74-year-old man like the President? Here's what we know.

It depends if a person is symptomatic

When it comes to Covid-19 treatment, it's critical whether the patient is showing symptoms, like fever, shortness of breath and coughing.

For this virus health care workers focus on "symptomatic treatment," Wen said.

"You treat the symptoms. If somebody is feeling unwell, they get treatment for that," Wen said. "But there's no antibiotic or antiviral that we could be taking at this time. There's not a pill you could be taking."

Most patients with mild symptoms can manage the illness at home, and there are no recommended treatments. But they should be closely monitored in case their conditions worsen and they develop more serious symptoms. Some experts have suggested that people who test positive for Covid-19 and are recovering at home might want to consult their doctors about using a pulse oximeter -- a medical device that measures the saturation of oxygen in a person's red blood cells -- to monitor their oxygen levels and whether they need more supportive care.

In Trump's case, it's too early to know what course the illness will take. Covid-19 can begin mildly, with more serious symptoms sometimes developing after seven to 10 days, said Dr. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University.

The incubation period -- the time in which someone develops symptoms after being infected -- ranges from two to 14 days, Wen said, with an average of about five to seven days.

"After that, it may still take a week or longer to develop a severe illness," she said.

Overall, "people who are 74, generally have about a 30% rate of hospitalization, about an 8 to 10% rate of ICU stay, about a 2 to 4% mortality, on average," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital told CNN.

Walensky said that risk factors such as obesity and heart disease place patients at increased risk for serious illness, but it's hard to predict how multiple risk factors will interact.

"Generally what happens between the first five to 11 days or so, you'll get headaches, you'll get muscle aches, feel unwell," Walensky said, adding that there isn't much that doctors can do for treatment of outpatients.

"What happens in days 11 to 14, if people are to progress, is that they get progressive shortness of breath, they get sort of respiratory symptoms, and they may present for hospitalization," she said.

Severely ill patients may require more intensive care while their bodies fight the infection. That might include mechanical ventilation to increase oxygen, or dialysis to combat effects on the body. But those measures don't treat the virus itself.

Patients can access experimental treatments

The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved any drugs for the treatment of Covid-19.

But there are some exploratory treatments, like the antiviral remdesivir, which is recommended for some patients. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug in May to treat the sickest hospitalized patients.

In August, the FDA issued an EUA for convalescent plasma, which is derived from the blood of patients who have recovered from coronavirus infections, saying the "known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product."

If necessary, the President could also access Covid-19 therapies off-label under "compassionate use" protocols, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and an expert in virology and immunology. That means he could be approved to access an experimental product outside a clinical trial.

"I would be surprised if he couldn't get that," Offit said, adding that such treatments would be needed only if Trump develops serious or severe symptoms.

"Most of those treatments are for hospitalized patients," added Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

Were Trump to develop more serious symptoms, the first step for treatment "would be simple things like oxygen or intravenous fluids if necessary," Adalja said.

Beyond that, remdesivir is an option, he told CNN, as is dexamethasone, a type of steroid that's been given to patients who require oxygen therapy.

"Those are the two that are standard of care," Adalja said.

Companies have been testing monoclonal antibody therapies -- antibodies created in a lab to target Covid-19 -- in humans. Some researchers have suggested that this treatment approach could be administered before a person developed symptoms.

But Offit advises people to approach that idea with caution, stressing it can sometimes be unclear when exactly a person was exposed to the coronavirus.

"If you look at the data, if you give it within the first two days of exposure, you can protect people from getting sick," he said, "but if you give it after that, you probably can't."

Walensky, of Massachusetts General Hospital, added that the biotechnology company Regeneron recently shared some promising results of initial tests that show its antibody cocktail may reduce levels of the virus and improve symptoms in Covid-19 patients.

The therapy does not have emergency authorization from the FDA, but can be accessed through the company's compassionate use program, or through a clinical trial. However, patients in a trial don't know if they have received the drug, or a placebo, which does nothing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/2

Image

Trucker's role during the Pandemic

Image

2nd Annual Disabled American Veterans Hunt happening in Leroy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'

Image

Celebrating Love with a Parade

Image

Viral video sends shockwaves across Minnesota's political landscape

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 2

Image

MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Image

New rules on drinks to-go

Image

Coordinated disinformation or legitimate video

Community Events