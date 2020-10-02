Clear

A North Carolina man overdosed in police custody. He was alone and crying out for help before collapsing

Harold Easter died while in police custody. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage showing his arrest and how he was left alone in an interrogation room.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, Tina Burnside and Nicole Chavez, CNN

Harold Easter was seizing on the floor of a police interrogation room for about seven minutes before officers found him, a video released by police shows. Three days later, he was dead.

Easter, 41, ingested a large amount of cocaine as he was being pulled over by police for drug and traffic charges in Charlotte, North Carolina, on January 23, police say, but he was not given medical assistance right away.

On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released 17 video clips, including body camera and surveillance footage from the police precinct that provide new details about Easter's arrest as well as the moments before and after he collapsed at the police station.

"You think I want to die?" Easter is heard on the video as he grips the edge of a table, shaking.

The surveillance videos show Easter was inside an interview room for about 45 minutes after his arrest. During that time, Easter was left alone several times. At some point, a person briefly walks inside the room and gives him a cup of water, minutes after Easter had yelled that he needed water.

But no one entered the room to check on him about 20 minutes later as he began having a seizure while leaning on a table or after he collapses on the floor, the video shows.

Alex Heroy, an attorney representing Easter's family, told CNN that it was very difficult for his mother and family to watch the videos released by police.

"She cried out the whole time for her son," Heroy said.

Easter was a dedicated father to four children who's deeply missed, Heroy said.

"He's unbelievable ... He took his kids to daycare and preschool and school every day, oftentimes staying the day with them and helping out at the school," Heroy said. "Family meant everything."

CNN has reached out to the officers and the police union for comment.

Five officers resigned

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Thursday the officers violated the department's policies, which at the time required officers observe suspects in custody every 15 minutes.

The directive was revised in February to require officers to "maintain continuous observation" of detainees, the CMPD said in a statement last month.

Jennings added that he believes the officers knew Easter had ingested cocaine and should have called for a medic immediately, he said.

"I don't believe these officers had malicious intent. But they did make a bad decision, and they didn't follow policy," Jennings said on Thursday. "So those bad decisions have consequences. Especially when those decisions have contributed to the loss of a life, a life that we had the responsibility to protect."

Five police officers involved in the incident recently resigned after an internal investigation into the incident was completed, Jennings said.

The officers have since resigned, Jennings said during a press conference Thursday.

Mecklenburg County's District Attorney Spencer Merriweather has said the officers will not face criminal charges.

Authorities "cannot prove that Mr. Easter, after having voluntarily eaten a large amount of crack cocaine, would have lived had he received immediate medical attention," Merriweather wrote in a September letter to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

"In fact, none of the medical experts consulted about the evidence in this matter would be able to testify to a degree of medical certainty that Mr. Easter would have lived after having ingested that amount of cocaine, even if officers had called for medical attention at the time of the initial traffic stop," the release said.

The officers had worked for CMPD between two and 12 years, the release noted.

CNN has reached out to the officers and the police union for comment.

What led to his arrest?

Easter was pulled over on January 23, police say, after officers saw what appeared to be a drug deal. Police say he was in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was detained on drug and traffic charges, the police department said in a statement.

Body camera footage shows an officer stopping his car behind an SUV and exiting with his gun drawn.

"Don't eat it! He's eating it," the officer says while reaching inside the SUV's window and pulling the driver's red hoodie. "Hands up."

As Easter exits the SUV, he's handcuffed and taken away by another office while the first officer searches the car. The officer finds plastic bags inside the vehicle and tells another officer there were drugs in the bags, the video shows.

Later in the video, Easter is heard repeatedly telling an officer -- who's now driving the police car -- that he needs to pee. When they are walking into the police station, Easter says "Cuz I swallowed something you ain't gonna let me get no water."

North Carolina's chief medical examiner concluded Easter's death was accidental and the means of death was "toxic agent suspected."

A toxicology report for Easter showed cocaine, opioids, levamisole and lidocaine in his body at the time of death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/2

Image

Trucker's role during the Pandemic

Image

2nd Annual Disabled American Veterans Hunt happening in Leroy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'

Image

Celebrating Love with a Parade

Image

Viral Video Sends Shockwaves Across Minnesota's Political Landscape

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 2

Image

MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Image

New rules on drinks to-go

Image

Coordinated disinformation or legitimate video

Community Events